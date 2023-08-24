These Are the 12 Best Honey Brands That Everyone Is Buzzing Over



Honey is one of those ingredients that everyone should stock up on! It can be served with buttermilk biscuits, drizzled over a yogurt parfait, or used to sweeten a cup of tea. It's also a tasty way to balance out salty, savory recipes—as is the case with Ree Drummond's honey-glazed ham! And if that weren’t enough reason to go out and buy a jar of honey, it's also been known to have some truly healthy qualities to it. A spoonful of honey is a great way to soothe a sore throat! But just like when you shop for the best butter brands, finding the best honey takes a little know-how. You'll want to consider how you use it and keep in mind that there are different types of honey to shop for. So, which honey brands are we "buzzing" about in 2023? Read on to find out!



Taste and texture can vary widely depending on how the honey is processed and the type of flowers the bees sip on. Most of these finds are raw honey, meaning they're not heavily processed and retain most of the honey's natural nutrients and antioxidants. An everyday option to add to drinks or food can be as simple as a solid raw or unfiltered squeeze bottle like Nature Nate's. Consider a jar's flavor notes (some will be floral, herbal, or fruity, and we've even included a few hot honeys, too!). Whether you're learning how to infuse honey or serving guests a dish like Ree's honey-soy salmon, there's a sticky-sweet honey that's right for you! Heading to a Jewish New Year dinner? Gift the hosts a fun sample pack they can enjoy while explaining why you dip apples in honey during Rosh Hashanah!

Nature Nate's 100% Pure Raw & Unfiltered Honey

With more than 53,000 reviews on Amazon, this honey is an all-around bestseller! It comes in a handy dandy squeeze bottle so it's easy to use and you won't be left with a sticky mess. Plus, the 100% pure raw honey isn't too bold so it adds just the right amount of sweetness for everyday use.



Sandt's Orange Blossom Honey

This honey is sweet and citrusy thanks to bees pollinating orange trees and nearby grapefruit, lime, or lemon trees. The family-run business says that this light amber honey has a unique orange aroma.

Jamie s Hive to Table Vanilla Bean Infused Raw Honey

All natural vanilla extract meets sweet raw honey in this product that's full of flavor. Reviewers say it's delicious in baked goods or drizzled onto a piece of toast.

Y.S. Eco Bee Farms Raw Honey

We love a family business! Not only does Y.S. Eco Bee Farms have four generations of experience, but they're also one of the pioneers of organic beekeeping. Flavor-wise, it's light and rich with an incredible velvety smooth texture.

FM Homestead Honey Sticks

With 6,189 5-star ratings, FM Homestead honey sticks are a pretty solid choice. They're the perfect size to pack on the go for your tea or as a sweet snack. And the label is so cute!

Savannah Bee Company Honey Sampler

Savannah Bee Company has a several kosher-certified options that are perfect for any Jewish Holiday, but they're also just dang delicious. The different flavors are produced by bees that pollinate in particular areas or flowers.

Creamed Wildflower Honey by Zach & Zoe

Creamed honey has been processed to control crystallization, making it smooth and more spreadable than liquid honey. One Amazon reviewer described this as the "best tasting honey" they had ever tried.

Mike's Hot Honey

Drizzle this finishing condiment on your pizza, pastries, or anything else you want to have a sweet-spicy combo! The honey comes from various hives in upstate New York and infused with chilies to give it that hot kick.

Wedderspoon Raw Premium Manuka Honey

Wedderspoon meets you in the middle if you want a good quality manuka honey that's less pricey. Kfactor 16+ means the honey almost entirely comes from the Manuka tree, and it's the highest grade they produce.

Melville Candy Gourmet Honey Spoons

Don't feel like carrying around a tube of honey? Grab one of these cute honey "spoons" to swirl around in your coffee or tea.

Bushwick Kitchen Bees Knees Hot Honey

A close second for hot honey is the slightly bigger Bees Knees. The company specializes in blends for pairing and drizzling. Customers note that this hot honey is a touch spicier than others, but you can always mix it with regular honey if need be.

Taj Gourmet All-natural Raw Honeycomb

Raw honeycomb is delicious and looks amazing with cheese plates or broken into salads! You're literally eating honey right off the comb!

