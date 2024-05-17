A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer preparing to open on Main Street

ZANESVILLE − A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer has been rolling through soft openings this year to prepare for a soon-to-be-announced grand opening.“Once we do it will be announced on our social media pages,” said Angela Bailey, whose husband, Joseph, owns the self-serve lounge at 524 Main St. across the street from Downtown Exchange with his business partner, Tessa Dickinson.

Joseph and Angela Bailey along with Kenneth and Tessa Dickinson, from left, are shown inside A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer. The self-serve lounge has been rolling through soft openings but will soon announce its grand opening date on its social media channels.

She said the location is a 21 and older self-serve lounge that will serve small plate food.

“We sell wine, bourbon and beer,” said Bailey. “Our menu will include homemade soups, dips, salads, appetizers. We have a signature salted caramel bourbon cheesecake, and we also offer handcrafted mocktails.”

She said they proudly feature Ohio wineries, distilleries and breweries.

“In addition, we are working to ensure as much of our food as possible comes from Ohio as well as the merchandise that we sell.”

Currently, you can check out a soft opening or visit the shop during Art Walks on Friday in downtown Zanesville, where A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer supports its local artists and businesses.

“We offer space to artists and vendors during the First Friday Artwalk so they can display their merchandise,” said Bailey.

And what a display it is. A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer is in an historic building that features beautifully crafted architectural pieces.

The owners of A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer came up with the self-serve concept collectively. Shown is one example of the stations offered: the wine station.

“The previous owner did an immense amount of work to revitalize this building,” said Bailey. “Once we purchased the building, we furthered the revitalization and made the downstairs (ADA-accessible). The upstairs of our building houses several businesses as well as rental space for private events.”

The wood paneling design on the front of the building alone is Instagram-worthy.

“That is part of the charm of our amazing building,” said Bailey. “We put effort into retaining as much of the historic building as possible.”Bailey said the idea of a self-serve lounge concept was a collective decision among the owners.“Instantly we recognized this was a concept that would be a great fit for Zanesville and the surrounding areas,” she said. “We were passionate about Zanesville downtown revitalization and pleased to be able to incorporate our business into the plan.

A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer owners are proud of their efforts, and the previous owner's efforts, to preserve the historic architectural elements of the building located at 524 Main St.

“Our team is very invested in Zanesville, supportive of the local community, and wanting a place for everyone 21 and older to enjoy."

Stay tuned to A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer social channels for the official grand opening date.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: A Taste of Ohio, Wine, Bourbon & Beer coming to downtown Zanesville