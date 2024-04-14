Taste of Mid-City returns to Baton Rouge for second food festival; raises money for Youth City Lab

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Sunday, a Taste of Mid-City hosted its second annual food festival for the community. It not only catered to the foodies around the area but to support a good cause.

The festival was free and open to the public. Many restaurants and businesses like Rouses and Baton Rouge General offered free food samples. Local artists were performing and face painting and games for the children.

This event was to help raise money for the new Youth City Lab building that is being built in Mid-City off of Government Street. Youth City Lab is made up of four nonprofit organizations including the Big Buddy Program, Front Yard Bikes, Line4Line, and Humanities Amped.

The new youth center will be a service-based program that offers many things to children and teens like youth wellness, job training, and social and economic development.

The food festival was created to bring the community together.

“So many different corners of the Mid-City community, and to see them all come together at one place is special,” said Jude Franklin, Growth Manager at Franklin Associates.

Kaylee Mcquirter works in the Youth City Lab program and said that she chose to work for the program to not only help those in need but also to be a listening ear and a helping hand. She said that the new building will serve a great purpose, and hopefully, they can reach other areas outside of the capital city.

“Once we get our building rebuilt, we can also engage more around not only Baton Rouge but more around Louisiana,” said Mcquirter.

Baton Rouge General won the cook-off for the event. All the money made at the event and proceeds will go towards the Youth City Lab. The Youth City Lab was awarded a $13,000 check to go towards renovations for the new building.

