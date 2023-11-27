Your Tarot Horoscope Says Every Zodiac Sign Is Going Through a Hard Time

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of November 27 to December 2 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

More from StyleCaster

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading, your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

5 of Cups

Card of the Week

5 of Cups

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is here to validate all the pain and sadness you’ve been experiencing, because it happens to be the 5 of Cups. You are not alone with what you’re going through.

The 5 of Cups indicates you’ve been allowing yourself to wade in a sea of regret and disappointment. While the pain you’re feeling is very real and shouldn’t be minimized, it isn’t a free pass to stay stuck in this mode forever. By choosing to focus on your perceived failures or mistakes, you can’t see the positive things right in front of you, nor can you move on toward greener pastures. There’s still hope, and it’s important this week that you find where that hope is and shift your attention to that.

Get a Free Tarot Reading For Further Insight

AstroTwins Daily Horoscope Planners 2024

$39

Buy Now

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Taurus: King of Pentacles

Success is within your grasp! The King of Pentacles is indicating you’ve got what it takes to create financial abundance in your life, and now you just need to move forward with whatever ideas you may have been contemplating. Have you been considering starting a new business venture or investment of some kind? This could be the signal you’ve been waiting for to go for it — but don’t just charge ahead. Coming up with a plan and getting all your ducks in a row will ensure you see the most fruitful outcome possible. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Gemini: Queen of Pentacles

Someone is going to need a little extra TLC this week! The Queen of Pentacles is a true provider — she’s the one who makes sure everyone is fed, the home is tidy, and that she’s giving enough time and attention to her loved ones. When she shows up in a reading, it’s a signal that someone may need more support than usual. Is someone you know struggling, or is it you who could use a shoulder to lean on? If you are feeling in over your head, don’t be afraid to seek out help. Resources are out there, and it’s OK to ask for what you need. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Cancer: Page of Cups

Keep an open heart and an open mind this week! The Page of Cups is urging you to go back to the time in your life when you were more childlike, more fearless, more idealistic. It could be that past or recent circumstances have made you more cynical and closed off as a way to shield yourself from getting hurt. While this approach can certainly help you avoid more pain, it may also prevent you from experiencing life’s pleasures. Don’t let your past dictate your future in this way. Learn to trust again. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Leo: 2 of Pentacles

You’re going to learn that life is a balancing act this week! The 2 of Pentacles represents achieving harmony with opposing forces. Have you been called in different directions recently? Are what you want and what you need conflicting? Has work taken time away from your personal life or vice versa? This card wants you to take a step back and figure out where your priorities are. By knowing where you want to spend your time and energy, you can come up with a solution that sets you up for long-term success in all areas of your life. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Virgo: The Emperor

The Emperor is encouraging you to have total ownership of your true power! Your life experiences have helped you gain valuable wisdom and insight. How can you use this to help yourself? How can you use this to help others? This week you might be asked for guidance or advice from someone close to you — don’t shy away. Alternately, you may be faced with a difficult personal decision. Don’t worry, you now have the kind of knowledge and perspective that will help you navigate either of these scenarios with positive results. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Libra: Death

Don’t be intimidated by this card! The Death card is one of the more commonly misunderstood cards in the Tarot. It doesn’t represent a physical death — rather, it’s about transformation of the self and letting go of the things that are no longer serving us. What have you been holding onto that you need to let go of? Ending this chapter of your life could pave the way for something far greater down the road. This week, notice opportunities to move on from whatever it is that’s been holding you back from the future you deserve. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Scorpio: The Hierophant

You could find yourself committed to a new cause this week! The Hierophant is a card that represents belief systems, traditions, and institutions. You may have been feeling lost, aimless, and in need of direction. If you’ve been considering joining a new group, now is the time! Being surrounded by people of a similar mindset could offer you the type of community you’ve been missing. These allies could eventually become a powerful source of support as you explore the person you’re becoming. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Sagittarius: 3 of Wands

The possibilities are truly endless for you right now! The 3 of Wands is signaling that you will have an abundance of opportunities to expand your horizons in some way. Look beyond your current circumstances for a moment and consider your future. What is it that you envision for yourself? Now is not the time to think small. Your potential is limitless, so take advantage of these opportunities as they present themselves to you. The greatest successes lie beyond your comfort zone. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Capricorn: 8 of Wands

The 8 of Wands represents high energy and forward momentum, signaling a time of getting things done and making things happen. You might feel as though a lot is coming at you this week, and it could become difficult to figure out what you should pay attention to. Combat these distractions by homing in on a single goal and removing any distractions so you can focus on it. By using this energy to your advantage, you will turn this into a period of great productivity and progress. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Aquarius: King of Cups

Your theme for the week is successful application of strength — or, more specifically, emotional fortitude. The King of Cups is a person of insight and is very emotionally balanced and in control. Receiving this card is a reminder to harness your emotional maturity as you deal with a curveball life has thrown at you recently. Your initial instinct may have been to repress any emotions you had about this situation. Conversely, you could have let your emotions get the best of you. This card is urging you to use your heart AND your head as you navigate this personal challenge. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Pisces: 6 of Swords

This could be the week you finally release something that has been hanging over you for far too long. The 6 of Swords serves as a reminder that, although it may be difficult, sometimes we have no choice but to move on from a challenging situation. What have you been holding onto that has prevented you from creating a brighter future for yourself? Now is the time to let this go once and for all. This won’t be an easy task, but ultimately, it is the right thing to do. Read your full monthly horoscope here.

Best of StyleCaster