Tarlton Theatre developing Green Bay’s first food truck destination park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Tarlton Theatre in Green Bay will transform the grassy area near its facility into the city’s first food truck destination park.
According to a post on the Tarlton Theatre’s social media page, the grass yard at 409 West Walnut Street, located to the west of the historic theatre, will develop into The Truck Yard At The Tarlton.
Organizers will host a free “In The Yard” concert series as a proof of concept during the first phase of development. The second phase will occur between 2024 and 25 and will be completed in time for the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Truck Yard will offer a laid-back, urban atmosphere with a rotation of local food and drink offerings at a variety of local food trucks, food trailers, and a renovated shipping container bar accompanied by live, local music and other fun programming.
Many users voiced their support for the project, with one comment reading, “I love the idea of this! I’m looking forward to it!”
Another user added, “I’m so extremely proud of you and your crew. You’re making a huge positive difference downtown, creating events, and bringing people down here. Keep up the good work; it’s not going unnoticed!”
The Outdoor Concert Series at The Tarlton Theatre is hosted every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the grassy lot next to The Tarlton Theatre. Here is the schedule for the 2024 season:
June 20: Joseph Huber
June 27: The Supersuckers, with The Rumours
July 4: Ha Ha Tonka, with Hang Ten
July 11: Dig Deep, with Phyl Wickham
July 18: Flatfoot 56, with Decent Criminal
July 25: Aage Birch
Aug. 1: 20 Watt Tombstone, with Sweetalk
Aug. 8: Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy, with Hemlock Chaser
Aug. 15: Low Water Bridge Band
Aug. 22: 4onthefloor
Aug. 29: IV & The Strange Band, with Mikey Classic & His Lonesome Spur
Sept. 5: Green Bay Jazz Orchestra
Sept. 12: Los Shadows
