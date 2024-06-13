Tarlton Theatre developing Green Bay’s first food truck destination park

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Tarlton Theatre in Green Bay will transform the grassy area near its facility into the city’s first food truck destination park.

According to a post on the Tarlton Theatre’s social media page, the grass yard at 409 West Walnut Street, located to the west of the historic theatre, will develop into The Truck Yard At The Tarlton.

Wisconsin State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement over highway on Friday

Organizers will host a free “In The Yard” concert series as a proof of concept during the first phase of development. The second phase will occur between 2024 and 25 and will be completed in time for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Truck Yard will offer a laid-back, urban atmosphere with a rotation of local food and drink offerings at a variety of local food trucks, food trailers, and a renovated shipping container bar accompanied by live, local music and other fun programming.

The Truck Yard At The Tarlton’s future location. (Devin Willems/WFRV)

Many users voiced their support for the project, with one comment reading, “I love the idea of this! I’m looking forward to it!”

Another user added, “I’m so extremely proud of you and your crew. You’re making a huge positive difference downtown, creating events, and bringing people down here. Keep up the good work; it’s not going unnoticed!”

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officially announces closure of UW-Fox Cities campus in Menasha

The Outdoor Concert Series at The Tarlton Theatre is hosted every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in the grassy lot next to The Tarlton Theatre. Here is the schedule for the 2024 season:

June 20: Joseph Huber

June 27: The Supersuckers, with The Rumours

July 4: Ha Ha Tonka, with Hang Ten

July 11: Dig Deep, with Phyl Wickham

July 18: Flatfoot 56, with Decent Criminal

July 25: Aage Birch

Aug. 1: 20 Watt Tombstone, with Sweetalk

Aug. 8: Carrie Nation & The Speakeasy, with Hemlock Chaser

Aug. 15: Low Water Bridge Band

Aug. 22: 4onthefloor

Aug. 29: IV & The Strange Band, with Mikey Classic & His Lonesome Spur

Sept. 5: Green Bay Jazz Orchestra

Sept. 12: Los Shadows

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.