I used to bake for a living, and Target's new kitchen arrivals — starting at $2 — have me swooning

Of course, adding a touch of bold color to your kitchen never hurt anyone, and displaying this lovable pink and red spatula on your counter is a fun way to do just that. It makes a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for the baker in your life, though for just $2, I might have to get one for myself. It would certainly make me smile every time I mix and scrape a bowl of cake batter or cookie dough. (Psst: You can also get Target's cheery heart bowl in the photo to go with!)

"Very cute and practical!" shared a happy reviewer. "Love to change up my spatulas on my countertop crock with the seasons and holidays — it’s a simple way to add festiveness to the kitchen. This could be kept out all year! And of course, a rubber spatula is necessary for bakers."