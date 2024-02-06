I used to bake for a living, and Target's new kitchen arrivals — starting at $2 — have me swooning
Your Valentine (or Galentine) will swoon over these, too. We're just sayin'.
Target is my weakness. From the aesthetically pleasing home goods to the wallet-pleasing prices, it's nearly impossible for me not to buy everything in sight. And as a professional baker turned shopping writer, Target's new kitchen and dining arrivals have me in a tizzy. From the prettiest coupe glasses to a minimalist bento-style lunch box, I want it all! There are even some adorable Valentine's Day gift ideas starting at just $2. Somehow, I was able to narrow it down to the top 10 items I've got my eye on, so if your kitchen could use some new accessories, keep scrolling to check 'em out.
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Stoneware Heart Mug
Spritz Heart Spatula
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Drying Rack
Threshold Cocktail Coupe Glass
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Waffled Cotton Dishcloth Set, 4-Pack
Figmint Bento Box
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood & Brass Napkin Holder
Threshold designed with Studio McGee Acrylic Tumblers, Set of 4
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Cookbook Holder
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Marble Salt and Pepper Shakers
Not all Valentine's Day gifts have to be over-the-top. Case in point: this charming ceramic mug, which features a single heart to show them you care (without a lot of glitzy fanfare). And even beyond February 14th, I'd happily sip some coffee or hot chocolate from this cup, since it's understated enough for year-round enjoyment.
"The stoneware heart mugs are so beautiful," wrote an impressed buyer. "They are comfortable to hold, perfect amount of weight, great quality and durable. Makes for a nice everyday mug for your favorite drink."
Of course, adding a touch of bold color to your kitchen never hurt anyone, and displaying this lovable pink and red spatula on your counter is a fun way to do just that. It makes a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for the baker in your life, though for just $2, I might have to get one for myself. It would certainly make me smile every time I mix and scrape a bowl of cake batter or cookie dough. (Psst: You can also get Target's cheery heart bowl in the photo to go with!)
"Very cute and practical!" shared a happy reviewer. "Love to change up my spatulas on my countertop crock with the seasons and holidays — it’s a simple way to add festiveness to the kitchen. This could be kept out all year! And of course, a rubber spatula is necessary for bakers."
I personally think it's hard to make drying dishes on the counter look stylish, but this attractive copper rack begs to differ. It has plenty of slots for holding dishes, and can fit cups and mugs in the spaces on its sides. The wooden handles make it even prettier.
"This is very high quality wire!" wrote an excited customer. "I was incredibly surprised! The feet on the rack keep it off the counter and fit perfectly over a towel. The thick copper wire and walnut wood handles really complement each other. This is a beauty!"
I don't think I have any wine or cocktail glasses that actually match, and I'm finally ready to remedy that. At $7 apiece, these gorgeous coupe glasses won't break the bank (and thus, I won't be as heartbroken if they break!). I'm partial to the teal, but this light pink would be fitting for a V-Day happy hour. They also come in gray and blue, but no matter which color you choose, your dinner party guests will be green with envy.
"Beautiful coupe glasses," swooned a shopper. "Hard to pick a color — all are lovely. ... Higher quality than the high-end home stores!"
If someone told me these dish towels — which are just $2.50 each — came from Williams-Sonoma for twice the price, I'd believe them. The waffled texture not only makes them look fancier, it also offers some extra scrubbing power. Get them in this peachy set or in blue.
"Nice texture, very absorbent, thicker than most," wrote a content cleaner. "Love the colors."
Packing a lunch has never looked so chic! Bento-style lunch boxes are all the rage right now, and this one has a soothing aesthetic that would bring me a midday sense of calm. I appreciate that it's only split into two sections, one being rather large, so I could fit something like a sandwich instead of a bunch of little snacks. Oh, and it's microwave-safe without the lid. Choose from the pictured green, as well as blue, cream and terracotta.
"Surprised by how great the quality is and how large the containers are for five bucks," shared a five-star fan.
My napkins are all currently shoved in a drawer, but this brass beauty is making me rethink my storage choices. The metal and wood combo gives it an elegant, modern feel that would help elevate a kitchen counter or dining table.
"Absolutely love the design with the arched brass metal and the warmth of the wood," gushed a reviewer. "Simple, minimal and sophisticated."
As someone who is not the best at staying hydrated, I think having some cute drinking vessels would help motivate me to chug more water throughout the day. I'm a little obsessed with the goblet-esque shape of these; they're just unique enough to stand out, yet still have a timeless quality about them. And how lovely is that blue hue?
"These are more beautiful and higher quality than I expected," wrote a shopper. "Happy about this purchase."
One of my New Year's resolutions for 2024 is to make more recipes from my cookbook collection, and this nifty stand is going to help me do just that. Not only will it prop my books up off the counter to keep them from getting dirty, it's also a chic kitchen accessory that I would happily keep on display even when I'm not cooking. I love that arched shape!
"This small, but unsuspecting piece of wood is perfect in the kitchen," raved a fan. "This is a necessity for anyone who loves to cook and bake, but doesn't have anything to hold their magazines or cookbooks. It isn't massive in size [and doesn't] take up much counter space."
It's not every day a set of salt and pepper shakers excites me, but these marble beauties are an exception. I love their sleek silhouettes, and the fact that they come with a chic wooden tray makes them even more appealing. Plus, they seem sturdy and look much more expensive than they are.
"Heavy! Which I like so you are not knocking it over!" exclaimed a satisfied seasoner. "They are so pretty in the kitchen and I get asked, ‘Where did you buy these?’ all the time!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.