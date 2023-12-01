Target’s Under-$50 Beauty Gift Sets Make Perfect Stocking Stuffers

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I am a big proponent of purchasing travel-sized beauty products before investing in full bottles. After all, you really don’t know whether a product works for you until you’ve personally tried it.

With the holidays just around the corner, Target is filled with gift kits so that you can sample best-selling skincare, makeup, and hair products from top brands like Fenty Beauty, Tarte, Too Faced, and more. Here are the beauty sets I’m eyeing starting at $18.

Ouai Get-a-Ouai Holiday Gift Kit

Target

$35 at Target

If you’re planning a winter getaway, this holiday gift kit is a must. The beloved hair care brand’s three-piece Get-a-Ouai collection includes the deep cleansing Detox Shampoo, exfoliating scalp and body scrub, and shine-boosting hair oil—each in a convenient travel-sized bottle. One customer said that they “loved” how they were able to sample the products before buying a full-sized one, and another said that while they “loved everything in the bag,” the body scrub left their skin “extremely soft” and was the “best” they’ve tried so far.

Mac Thermo Status Bestsellers Kit

Target

$25 at Target

I was sold on the Mac Thermo Status bestsellers kit before I even realized it was on sale. The set is a steal with a full-sized Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick in Over the Taupe, MAC Stack Mascara, and mini Fix+ setting spray, which keeps your makeup smooth and in place for up to 12 hours. The Powder Kiss Velvet Blur Slim Stick moisturizes your lips immediately and over time, while the 24-hour wear mascara is clump- and flake-resistant.

Too Faced Lip Injection Maximum Plump Lip Plumper Ornament

Target

$18 at Target

This festive Too Faced Lip Plumper Set features a mini version of the maximum plump formula gloss that comes packaged in an ornament you can actually hang on your tree. If you haven’t tried the advanced plumping gloss before, let me tell you, it works. This stocking stuffer is fast-acting and actually adds volume to your lips, unlike others I’ve used. It offers intense hydration with a glossy, non-sticky finish. One customer raved that Too Faced “outdid” themselves again, while another said they’re “in love” with the product thanks to its ability to “condition, plump, treat, and tint” their lips with “a touch of glitter and the smell of a champagne cocktail.”

Tarte Lash Wish Bestsellers Kit

Target

$44 at Target

A makeup collection is never complete without mascara, which is why it’s so important to find a good one. This Tarte Lash Wish Bestsellers Kit not only makes it easy for you to test out multiple products (it comes with three full-sized mascara tubes) but includes a two-in-one liquid and gel eyeliner pencil, too. One customer called the bundle a “steal” and “really great value”

Keep scrolling for more product-packed beauty sets that make the perfect presents and stocking stuffers.

Too Faced Sexy Lips & Lashes Mascara & Lip Plumper Set

Target

$42 at Target

Buxom For the Win Plumping Lip Set

Target

$49 at Target

First Aid Beauty Hydrate & Chill Skincare Gift Set

Target

$49 at Target

Tula Skincare On the Go Bestseller Travel Kit

Target

$49 at Target

