I shop for a living, and these are my picks from Target's swimsuit sale

We're picking favorites! You can save on hundreds of flattering styles during Target's big swimsuit sale. (Photos: Target)

Is it just me or did swimsuit shopping season seem to pop up out of nowhere this year? Not that I'm complaining ... I always equate a new swimsuit with vacation, warm weather and relaxed vibes. If you, too, were caught by surprise and haven't found a new suit, don't worry — Target's swimsuit sale has over 650 cute and comfy one-pieces and bikinis to choose from — for as little as $30! And if browsing through hundreds of swimsuits sounds overwhelming, don't worry: I've looked through all of 'em and rounded up my favorites by Cupshe, Anne Cole, Lands' End and more in a variety of styles. Snag your perfect suit before these deals float away, and happy shopping!

Target Cupshe High-Waisted Bikini Set $30 $39 Save $9 You can't go wrong with this gorgeous wrap-top bikini, which comes with the cutest floral bottoms that one reviewer described as "really high-waisted" for a bit of extra coverage. Plus, the straps are conveniently adjustable. $30 at Target

Target Anne Cole Twist-Front Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit $66 $88 Save $22 This Anne Cole one-piece comes in 10 great colors, and reviewers say its shirred style makes it incredibly flattering, not to mention comfy. You can use the strap and wear it as a halter or remove it for a strapless look! $66 at Target

Target Cupshe Shirring One-Piece Swimsuit $33 $36 Save $3 Everyone needs a solid one-piece for summer, and one happy shopper called this beauty a "stunning suit." Another said the midsection ruching boosted their confidence, and the adjustable straps help keep everything in place. $33 at Target

Target Cupshe One-Shoulder Ruffled High-Waisted Bikini $34 $39 Save $5 Liven things up with a cute asymmetrical bikini, like this ruffled one-shoulder number. You can't beat a ruched, high-waisted bottom, and the floral print is just begging to be packed for your next warm weather getaway. $34 at Target

Target Cupshe Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit $33 $37 Save $4 This sporty one-piece is anything but boring with its color-block design and saucy keyhole cutout. These kinds of details can really elevate a suit, and of all the picks on this list, it might be my personal favorite — shh! $33 at Target

Target Coppersuit Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit $90 $120 Save $30 When it comes to extra coverage, you can't go wrong with a sleek long-sleeve rashguard. Not only does this Coppersuit's UPF 50+ fabric make it a practical option, its surprise cutout back and tie-neck make it stylish to boot! $90 at Target

Target Lands' End V-neck Wrap One-Piece Swimsuit $101 $145 Save $43 This wrap swimsuit isn't just elegant, it also acts like shapewear with its firming fabric and criss-cross pattern. Plus, it's made from an ultra-durable spandex material with UPF 50+ to help shield you from the sun. $101 at Target

Target Cupshe Wrap Color Block One-Piece Swimsuit $35 $37 Save $2 You'll feel so stylish wearing this color-block stunner, thanks to its chic wrap style and vibrant hues. One reviewer raved, "I absolutely love the fit and the coverage! It holds me together so well and even cinches my waist!" $35 at Target

Target Cupshe Striped Bikini Set $36 $39 Save $3 This adorable bikini offers plenty of extra coverage with its ruched high-waisted bottoms and flowy ruffled top. One reviewer even said it was "the only suit comfortable enough to wear" after their double mastectomy surgery. $36 at Target

Target Cupshe V-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit $34 $43 Save $9 When it comes to details, this black one-piece checks all the right boxes. Not only does it have a striking V neckline, it also boasts gorgeous scalloped trim and mesh insets that are equal parts sexy and waist-flattering. $34 at Target

Target Anne Cole Scoop Neck Shirred One-Piece Swimsuit $81 $108 Save $27 A classic scoop-neck belongs in everyone's summer wardrobe, and this fun striped suit will have you feeling as good as you look. One fan said it's comfy enough for active swimming, and the ruching provides a flattering fit. $81 at Target

Target Lands' End Wrap Swim Dress $87 $125 Save $37 This Lands' End swim dress is so pretty, you'll be tempted to wear it to dinner! Its sturdy spandex fabric provides a controlled, flattering fit along with UPF 50+ to give you peace of mind while you're having fun in the sun. $87 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.