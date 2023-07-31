A few fun items to round out your Insta-worthy summer, now trending at Target. (Photos: Target)

My friends and I lovingly call Target Targét. Why the fancy accent? Because it's a haven for Instagram-worthy, on-trend beauty products, furnishings, clothing and more, that we can actually afford, which makes us feel trés chic. Luckily, there's a shopping hub where stylish folks are sharing their fave Target finds — and it's rich with ideas, from a stylish rattan end table to an insulated water bottle that keeps drinks cold for hours. And don't forget clothes! We found a comfy yet gorgeous midi dress, breezy wide-leg culottes and more. Here's a closer look at the most-talked-about Target trends now catching our attention.

Target Pillowfort Rattan Bedside Table No matter your home's color scheme, this neutral end table will surely fit right in. The beautiful weaving gives it some character without being too over the top, and its lightweight design makes it easy to move around. Plus, it has a lower shelf for extra storage space. "Cute, light and durable end table," wrote a happy Instagrammer. "It looks so cute!" $95 at Target

Target A New Day Midi A-Line Slip Skirt You can never go wrong with a midi slip skirt, and this lovely garment is no exception. Wear it casual with tennis shoes, dress it up with heels — either way, you'll be swishing around in style. Get it in four colors/prints! "Love this skirt!" posted one excited shopper. "Great quality, super flattering. Wish I could buy all the colors!" $25 at Target

Target Threshold designed with Studio McGee Ceramic Link Bowl with Handles Clutter looks so much less ... cluttered when it's stored in a beautiful accessory, like this versatile ceramic bowl. Use it for holding any bits and bobs you usually have scattered around the house, or make a stunning centerpiece out of it featuring fruit. "Love it!" exclaimed an Instagram enthusiast. "So unique and pretty! Great size and beautiful color." $40 at Target

Target A New Day Midi Ballet Dress Every closet needs a one-and-done piece that's just as comfy as it is cute, and this fetching frock is just the ticket. We love the cool square neckline, gathered waist and high-low hem — along with the fact that it's super easy to just slip right on. Choose from five gorgeous hues, from bubble gum pink to classic black. "It's so comfortable, and the best part is it comes with built-in pockets," raved a social media stan. "Absolutely love the dress." $28 at Target

Target A New Day Maddison Sneakers There's a reason classic white tennies are the unofficial shoe of summer — they go with practically everything! Dress these puppies up or down with jeans, shorts, a skirt or a dress. Your feet will thank you! This Instagrammer is a fan: "Target did it again with these — I’d been looking for an inexpensive summer sneaker for a few weeks when I came across these. They are comfortable to walk in and not too hot on my feet. These will get tons of use this summer." $30 at Target

Target A New Day Super High-Rise Wide Leg Linen Culottes If you're not a fan of shorts but want to keep cool this summer, these breezy linen-blend culottes are just the ticket. Not only are they absurdly cute, the lightweight material won't make you sweat and the cropped length will let you show off your new sandals. They also come in three solid colors. Raved one social media maven: "Perfect summer pant! So cute! Linen blend and fits great." $30 at Target

Target Off Clean Feel Insect Repellent Keep those pesky buggies away with this quick-drying aerosol insect repellent, which swaps the headache-inducing chemical smells for an odor-free formula. It doesn't feel sticky or tacky, and best of all, it'll help ward off mosquitoes for up to eight hours! One fan posted: "We had a backyard party on a hot, humid day in Texas. I put this out for guests to use and they liked how it feels, and it didn't smell at all. It's non-greasy." $9 at Target

Target Simple Modern Summit Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid, 32 oz Stay hydrated with this highly rated water bottle, which is much more affordable than the name brands but will keep your bevs just as cold for hours. Its vacuum insulated design also traps heat for hot drinks, and the built-in straw is the cherry on the sundae. Choose from eight fun colors/prints! "The perfect water bottle for being on the go!" exclaimed an excited Instagrammer. "It keeps water cold all day and keeps ice for a long time. Perfect size for staying hydrated." $22 at Target

Target Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Body Lotion If you've been curious about incorporating retinol into your skin-care routine, this gentle yet effective lotion is a great place to start. It was formulated with dry and mature skin in mind, and contains nourishing cocoa butter and vitamin E to help firm, smooth and brighten. One skincare reviewer wrote: "I’m getting ready for shorts and dresses with the Versed gentle retinol lotion. It has been doing wonders my backne! I use this only at night after a nice shower." $18 at Target

Target Rifle Paper Co. + Venus Pure Honeyflower Shave Cream Prep those legs, y'all, with this smooth shea butter shave cream, which happens to be the prettiest shave cream we've seen. More importantly, the honeyflower-scented nick-preventer is made without dyes, parabens and sulfates. One Insta-fan posted "OMG, I’m in love with not only the look of this, but the quality of the product. The smell is AMAZING." $9 at Target

Pair it with this matching razor (also trending) to elevate your grooming sesh.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.