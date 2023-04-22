I shop the internet 8 hours a day — these are my picks from Target's Spring Designer Collection

If there's one season that I get excited about shopping for, it's spring. The sunshine and blossoms practically demand that you wear clothes that match their beauty, and I am oh-so-happy to oblige. And let me tell you, Target is making it really easy to meet those demands. It already has tons of gorgeous finds at affordable prices, but Target's Spring Designer Collection is packed with so many cute items, I wouldn't mind adding all of them to my cart. The retailer selected three incredibly talented designers to share their swimsuits, dresses and accessories. Target's designer collabs always sell out quickly so you'll want to jump on your favorites.
Quick Overview
Fe Noel x Target Lily Floral Print Underwire Bikini Top
Designer Felisha Noel started her brand Fe Noel — focusing on fun, bold prints — with a boutique in Brooklyn. The vibrant patterns and effortless styles are heavily influenced by her Caribbean heritage.
You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses — especially at this price. The square frames give you plenty of stylish coverage, whether you're at the beach or driving to work. Isn't it fun when something designed to protect you is also fashionable?
Made for vacation, the tropical palm print on this maxi beach cover up will have you living on island time from now until the end of summer. It has an open front with a belted waist and long sleeves. Bonus: it's made with recycled polyester.
This is the easy-breezy cotton dress you'll wear more than any other frock when it's warm. It's tiered with an empire waist, which maximizes comfort if you don't like your tummy to be restricted. And that vibrant orange floral print? It has the power to make any skin tone glow.
Any dermatologist will tell you to start a hat collection if you plan on being out in the sun — let this one be the first to go on your rack. It's made with lightweight cotton, has a chinstrap for windy days and it's reversible.
Inspired by nature, Colombian brand Agua Bendita turns out stunning Latin American-influenced skirts, dresses and swimsuits that are made to last. Pieces are crafted with sustainable materials to reduce the impact on the environment.
With dainty flowers on a rich navy background, this simple cotton tote has an open top and one zippered interior pocket. You'll reach for it on days you don't really want to carry a purse — to the beach, the park or the pool.
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links." Designer finds and daily staples? You'll find it all at Shopbop's spring sale, where you can get up to 25% off your total purchase.