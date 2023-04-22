We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I shop the internet 8 hours a day — these are my picks from Target's Spring Designer Collection

If there's one season that I get excited about shopping for, it's spring. The sunshine and blossoms practically demand that you wear clothes that match their beauty, and I am oh-so-happy to oblige. And let me tell you, Target is making it really easy to meet those demands. It already has tons of gorgeous finds at affordable prices, but Target's Spring Designer Collection is packed with so many cute items, I wouldn't mind adding all of them to my cart. The retailer selected three incredibly talented designers to share their swimsuits, dresses and accessories. Target's designer collabs always sell out quickly so you'll want to jump on your favorites.

Quick Overview

  • Fe Noel x Target Lily Floral Print Underwire Bikini Top

    $25 at Target

  • Fe Noel x Target Lily Floral Print High Waist Bikini Bottom

    $22 at Target

  • Fe Noel x Target Square Sunglasses

    $15 at Target

  • Fe Noel x Target Feathered Palm Print Cover Up Dress

    $35 at Target

  • Rhode x Target Embossed Dot Ruffle Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

    $45 at Target

  • Rhode x Target Large Leafy Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress

    $35 at Target

  • Rhode x Target Zinnia Floral Print/Dainty Lotus Print Reversible Beach Hat

    $20 at Target

  • Rhode x Target Tie-Front Puff Sleeve Cover Up Dress

    $30 at Target

  • Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit

    $45 at Target

  • Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Pareo

    $20 at Target

  • Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Tie-Front Midi Dress

    $40 at Target

  • Agua Bendita x Target Dainty Floral Print Large Tote Bag

    $35 at Target

  • Agua Bendita x Target Dainty Floral Tile Print Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

    $45 at Target
Fe Noel x Target

Designer Felisha Noel started her brand Fe Noel — focusing on fun, bold prints — with a boutique in Brooklyn. The vibrant patterns and effortless styles are heavily influenced by her Caribbean heritage.

Target

Fe Noel x Target Lily Floral Print Underwire Bikini Top

Not only is the peach and olive print stunning, but the underwire in this bikini top helps lift and separate for a comfortable fit.
$25 at Target
Target

Fe Noel x Target Lily Floral Print High Waist Bikini Bottom

These high-wasted bikini bottoms have ruching along the hips for a flattering fit; they're a great pick if you don't want to accentuate your tummy.
$22 at Target
Target

Fe Noel x Target Square Sunglasses

You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses — especially at this price. The square frames give you plenty of stylish coverage, whether you're at the beach or driving to work. Isn't it fun when something designed to protect you is also fashionable?
$15 at Target
Target

Fe Noel x Target Feathered Palm Print Cover Up Dress

Made for vacation, the tropical palm print on this maxi beach cover up will have you living on island time from now until the end of summer. It has an open front with a belted waist and long sleeves. Bonus: it's made with recycled polyester.
$35 at Target

Rhode x Target

Comfy silhouettes and vintage prints define this brand. Expect flowy dresses and playful patterns in simple pieces you'll look forward to wearing all season long.

Target

Rhode x Target Embossed Dot Ruffle Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit

The key to a flattering one-piece swimsuit is ruching and this one has it in spades. The spandex gathers around the tummy to disguise any lumps without drawing attention to your middle.
$45 at Target
Target

Rhode x Target Large Leafy Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress

This is the easy-breezy cotton dress you'll wear more than any other frock when it's warm. It's tiered with an empire waist, which maximizes comfort if you don't like your tummy to be restricted. And that vibrant orange floral print? It has the power to make any skin tone glow.
$35 at Target
Target

Rhode x Target Zinnia Floral Print/Dainty Lotus Print Reversible Beach Hat

Any dermatologist will tell you to start a hat collection if you plan on being out in the sun — let this one be the first to go on your rack. It's made with lightweight cotton, has a chinstrap for windy days and it's reversible.
$20 at Target
Target

Rhode x Target Tie-Front Puff Sleeve Cover Up Dress

Made with rayon and cotton, this short-sleeved swimsuit cover up drapes just right for the beach or the pool.
$30 at Target

Agua Bendita x Target

Inspired by nature, Colombian brand Agua Bendita turns out stunning Latin American-influenced skirts, dresses and swimsuits that are made to last. Pieces are crafted with sustainable materials to reduce the impact on the environment.

Target

Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Jumpsuit

Want to feel fabulous? This jumpsuit gives off Hollywood fashion vibes you expect from an exclusive fashion boutique, but at a down-to-earth price.
$45 at Target
Target

Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Pareo

This pareo or wrap-around skirt drapes fabulously, thanks to the cotton-rayon blend, and because it ties around the waist, you can adjust it to a fit that flatters you.
$20 at Target
Target

Agua Bendita x Target Peony Botanical Print Tie-Front Midi Dress

Throw it on and go — this dress has that beach-to-street vibe Agua Bendita was founded on.
$40 at Target
Target

Agua Bendita x Target Dainty Floral Print Large Tote Bag

With dainty flowers on a rich navy background, this simple cotton tote has an open top and one zippered interior pocket. You'll reach for it on days you don't really want to carry a purse — to the beach, the park or the pool.
$35 at Target
Target

Agua Bendita x Target Dainty Floral Tile Print Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

Not only does this bathing suit have the most adorable floral motif, it's also designed with adjustable straps and removable cups so you can customize the fit.
$45 at Target