I shop the internet 8 hours a day — these are my picks from Target's Spring Designer Collection

If there's one season that I get excited about shopping for, it's spring. The sunshine and blossoms practically demand that you wear clothes that match their beauty, and I am oh-so-happy to oblige. And let me tell you, Target is making it really easy to meet those demands. It already has tons of gorgeous finds at affordable prices, but Target's Spring Designer Collection is packed with so many cute items, I wouldn't mind adding all of them to my cart. The retailer selected three incredibly talented designers to share their swimsuits, dresses and accessories. Target's designer collabs always sell out quickly so you'll want to jump on your favorites.

Designer Felisha Noel started her brand Fe Noel — focusing on fun, bold prints — with a boutique in Brooklyn. The vibrant patterns and effortless styles are heavily influenced by her Caribbean heritage.

Target Fe Noel x Target Square Sunglasses You can never have too many pairs of sunglasses — especially at this price. The square frames give you plenty of stylish coverage, whether you're at the beach or driving to work. Isn't it fun when something designed to protect you is also fashionable? $15 at Target

Target Fe Noel x Target Feathered Palm Print Cover Up Dress Made for vacation, the tropical palm print on this maxi beach cover up will have you living on island time from now until the end of summer. It has an open front with a belted waist and long sleeves. Bonus: it's made with recycled polyester. $35 at Target

Comfy silhouettes and vintage prints define this brand. Expect flowy dresses and playful patterns in simple pieces you'll look forward to wearing all season long.

Target Rhode x Target Embossed Dot Ruffle Medium Coverage One Piece Swimsuit The key to a flattering one-piece swimsuit is ruching and this one has it in spades. The spandex gathers around the tummy to disguise any lumps without drawing attention to your middle. $45 at Target

Target Rhode x Target Large Leafy Floral Print Tiered Midi Dress This is the easy-breezy cotton dress you'll wear more than any other frock when it's warm. It's tiered with an empire waist, which maximizes comfort if you don't like your tummy to be restricted. And that vibrant orange floral print? It has the power to make any skin tone glow. $35 at Target

Target Rhode x Target Zinnia Floral Print/Dainty Lotus Print Reversible Beach Hat Any dermatologist will tell you to start a hat collection if you plan on being out in the sun — let this one be the first to go on your rack. It's made with lightweight cotton, has a chinstrap for windy days and it's reversible. $20 at Target

Inspired by nature, Colombian brand Agua Bendita turns out stunning Latin American-influenced skirts, dresses and swimsuits that are made to last. Pieces are crafted with sustainable materials to reduce the impact on the environment.

Target Agua Bendita x Target Coral Tile Print Pareo This pareo or wrap-around skirt drapes fabulously, thanks to the cotton-rayon blend, and because it ties around the waist, you can adjust it to a fit that flatters you. $20 at Target