Target shoppers rave that these viral bath towels look tres expensive — but are only $15

One of the hottest trends for 2024 is making your daily ablutions feel like a visit to the spa. It's not all that difficult: You can upgrade your shower head, buy the best-smelling body washes, invest in quality hair oil and, of course, refresh your bath linens. On that latter tip: Target shoppers have been loving Casaluna Waffle Bath Towels, because they look uber expensive, but they’re only $15 a pop.

The 100% cotton towels are low-lint, fade-resistant and described as “light and airy." You can score the bath towel size (56 inches by 30 inches) for $15 and the matching hand towel for $12. Choose from white, dark gray, light gray, light pink, teal blue and teal brown.

More than 1,600 shoppers have given the towels a five-star rating on Target’s website, raving about how soft they are, and giving them big ups for being "aesthetically pleasing."

"Is it possible to be in love with a bath towel?" wrote one of them. "Because if it is, I’m in love with this one. I have never felt a towel this texture before — it’s almost springy and stretchy, but still thick and soft. The waffling looks really unique and adds a nice texture to the bathroom, plus it helps them dry a lot faster. ... They feel so luxurious, I actually look forward to using them."

"The towel dries faster than any other towel we have, including several pricey waffle towels," shared one impressed reviewer. "Because it dries quicker, it also doesn't get smelly. Because it's not synthetic, it sucks up water and feels great. Waffle towels aren't for everyone (if you are looking for a heavy fluffy luxe situation, move along) but if you want a towel that's not going to be smelly, this may just be your new favorite!"

In addition to tons of Target fans, the towels went viral on TikTok last year. This video by @jolene_ladewig generated over 777,000 video views! Another on-camera testimonial, by @makailagullquist, earned over 74,000 views.

However, some TikToker and Target-ers warn that, lightweight as these are, they don't score crazy-high on absorbency. Also noted: They're liable to shrink a little post-washing.

Nevertheless, shoppers generally quite smitten. "These are my favorite towels! I love the colors..." wrote one four-star reviewer. "They do not soak up a lot of water as well as other towels may, but they are still my favorite. They’re soft and thick and get the job done."

"They don’t dry as well as a regular towel, but I’m still ordering more," shared another. "I love the look and the feel. Worth it."

If you’re looking for a plush, super fluffy feel and the option to purchase a larger bath sheet, Target’s Casaluna Modal Bath Towels may be a better choice. They’re also fade-resistant and come in a range of colors. Plus, they’re luxuriously soft.

Target Casaluna Modal Bath Towel "I absolutely love this towel," wrote one pleased shopper. "It is plush and absorbent, and after several washings it has remained plush and absorbent. I bought five different towels from Target to find one I liked, and this one was the winner. I have subsequently bought six more." $16 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.