Target Put 19,000+ Pieces of Furniture on Sale—Here’s What I’m Eyeing for My Home

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Save up to 69 percent on finds handpicked by a shopping editor.

Real Simple / Madison Woiten

When my husband and I moved into our first home about two and a half years ago, we were pretty much starting from scratch when it came to furnishing it. While I love everything we’ve added to our space, over time, I’ve realized that some rooms could use more pieces that provide storage, additional seating, and, of course, style.

Since buying furniture can be pricey, I’m always on the lookout for good deals. And after stumbling across Target’s huge sale on more than 19,000 pieces, I’m convinced now is the best time to get my hands on quality furniture finds for less. I’m eyeing several markdowns from Target’s Threshold collection, including this cozy accent chair for my living room and this wooden storage bench for my entryway, plus new arrivals like this glass top console table that would look pretty in a hallway or behind my basement sofa.

Keep scrolling for the best furniture deals at Target, handpicked by a shopping editor. Save up to 69 percent on pieces before the sale ends.

Best Target Furniture Deals

Threshold Maxton Modern Faux Shearling Wingback Chair

Target

$150 at Target

When it’s just my husband and I at home, which is the case 90 percent of the time, our living room furniture is functional. However, if we have guests over, a sofa and an accent chair isn’t the ideal setup for four people to sit comfortably and chat. Adding one more chair would do the trick, and this faux shearling option is at the top of my list. It has tapered wooden legs to match my home’s mid-century modern style, a thick, plush cushion for comfort and support, and a fluffy texture that’s soft to the touch and visually appealing. And despite its affordable price tag, one customer said the chair looks “very chic and expensive.”

Threshold Duxbury Nightstand With Storage

Target

$119 at Target

The only thing our guest bedroom is missing is matching nightstands, so I’m grabbing two of these Threshold side tables while they’re on sale for $119 each. I was drawn to the style because of its compact design with optimal storage, which is ideal for the limited space on both sides of the bed. The top is large enough to hold a lamp, a candle, and for guests to charge their phones, and the cabinet provides room to stash books, tissues, and other bedside essentials.

Costway Seven-Tier Wooden Shoe Rack

Target

$52 at Target

Admittedly, I get a little carried away with accessories, especially shoes. With that said, one of my organizational challenges is my footwear collection—and getting rid of a few pairs is not going to cut it. This vertical organizer is the perfect piece to add to the corner of my bedroom for storing seven pairs of my most-worn shoes, such as my favorite pumps, workout sneakers, and Ugg boots. The open shelving provides easy access to my go-to footwear, and at 60 percent off, it’s a no-brainer.

Threshold Warwick Storage Entryway Bench With Woven Doors

Target

$196 at Target

This entryway bench meets my three requirements: storage, seating, and style. The wooden frame features two drawers with woven doors for storing, you guessed it, shoes, and the long cushion on top is convenient for putting them on before heading out the door. Plus, you can add decorative throw pillows on top to make it even cozier.

Keep scrolling for more pieces I’m eyeing for my home, or head to Target’s furniture sale to browse the thousands of deals available right now.

WyndenHall Moyer Bar Cart

Target

$213 at Target

Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Pill-Shaped Storage Bench

Target

$144 at Target

Costway Wooden Vanity With Drawer and Stool

Target

$103 at Target

Christopher Knight Home Oyabe Cube Pouf

Target

$60 at Target

Costway Two-Door Storage Cabinet

Target

$108 at Target

Danya B. Saarinen Glass Top Console Table

Target

$150 at Target

For more Real Simple news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Real Simple.