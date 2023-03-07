I’m a shopping expert and these are the 15 best new arrivals at Target

We went through Target's entire New Arrivals section so you don't have to! (Photo: Target)

Target is one of our favorite one-stop-shops for everything from furniture and home decor accessories to fashion and beauty products, but with thousands of items available on the website, sorting through them all would take a serious amount of time and energy. Luckily, the retailer has a little-known New Arrivals section that is full of all the latest and greatest items you need to know about.

As a shopping writer, I spend the majority of my day searching the internet for the best finds around, so I know a good deal on a great product when I see it. Target's under-the-radar section is packed with winners, but I somehow managed to narrow it down to my favorite 15 finds. The best news is that prices start at just $4, so you can stock up on multiple pieces at once.

Target All in Motion Ultra High-Rise Flex Leggings These ultra-flattering leggings are moisture-wicking and quick-drying, plus they also boast UPF 50+ UV protection and flat seams to prevent chafing. “These are the best legging and I want to get multiple pairs now. They are stretchy, super soft like butter and do not squeeze me — no muffin top yay,” raved one shopper. Even better, you can choose between 6 stylish colors. $32 at Target

Target Clinique The Cult Classic Kit If you’re a fan of the beauty line Clinique, you’ll definitely want to get your hands on this set that’s full of their cult classic products. Each kit comes with the brand’s iconic Black Honey lipstick, Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm, High Impact Mascara and Quickliner For Eyes. Just be aware you won’t find this kit on the shelves of your local Target store, it’s only available online. $27 at Target

Target Threshold 13-ounce Plastic Tumbler How pretty are these embossed floral tumblers? Available in both pink and blue, the cup features a classic sits on a flat, rounded base and is dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup. Each glass is made from durable BPA-free plastic, making it a great option to use outdoors this spring, as you won’t have to worry about it breaking. And at $4 a pop, you can’t beat the price! $4 at Target

Target Wild Fable Flower Claw Hair Clip, 4 Pack Looking to add a hint of green to your wardrobe before St. Patrick’s Day? Consider this four-pack of cute hair clips. Each clip comes in a different shape and shade of green and is stylish enough to wear even after the holiday passes. $10 at Target

Target Beauty by Earth Self Tanning Mousse We’ve reached the point of winter that we’re all paler than ever, but luckily you don’t need harmful UV rays to catch a tan thanks to this tanning mousse. The quick-drying tanner will give you a sun-kissed glow quickly without any sun damage. Shoppers say the cruelty-free vegan formula doesn’t leave behind streaks or make you orange as other self-tanners can. “I love this natural mousse self-tanner because it gives me the best glow and coverage,” said one. $20 at Target

Target All in Motion Stretch Woven Taper Pants You can never go wrong with a comfy pair of joggers, and I love the tapered fit of this one. Made from a recycled polyester/spandex blend, the lightweight bottoms are a great transitional piece to have on hand as you head into spring. They come in five colors and range in size from XS to 2XL. $32 at Target

Target Olive & June Press On Fake Nails You no longer have to head to the nail salon to get the perfect manicure, thanks to this set of press-on nails. Each package comes with 42 rounded nails in a classic pale pink shade and everything you need for a perfect press-on mani at home. Even better, the long-lasting press-ons should last you up to two weeks at a time! $12 at Target

Target Threshold Bamboo Straw Tumbler Trying to up your water intake? This striped tumbler is so cute, you’ll never forget to bring your H2O with you again. Made from stainless steel, the travel cup has a double wall construction to keep drinks cold and a cute bamboo lid. It holds 17.5 ounces and comes with a reusable straw. $10 at Target

Target Brightroom Woven Banana Bark Bin You can declutter your shelves without sacrificing style with this sleek banana bark storage bin. It has cut-out handles that make it easy to move around and an open top, so you can easily see what’s inside. The natural brown shade will look good in just about any room. Plus, since it’s made from a renewable resource, you can feel good about your purchase! $14 at Target

Target Boots & Barkley Reflective Adjustable Dog Harness This adorable pastel purple dog harness is the perfect spring accessory for any pooch. The padded design will be comfortable against their mid-section, while the reflective stitching will help them be seen when the sun goes down. It even has an adjustable clip closure so you can find the perfect fit. $13 at Target

Target Reebok Flexagon Force 4 Women's Training Shoes These sneakers boast a cushioned insole, breathable mesh upper and seamless overlays for added support and comfort. They range in size from 5 to 12 and even come in half sizes. Plus, two of the colors are over 50% off! $30 at Target

Target Threshold Global Tufted Throw Blanket with Tassels Elevate your home with this tufted throw blanket. Made from 100% cotton, this mid-weight blanket is adorned with tufted, geometric boxes and has fun tassels on the ends for added flair. Measuring 80 inches long and 60 inches wide, it’s the perfect size for the end of a bed or to snuggle up in on the couch. $39 at Target

Target A New Day Puff Short Sleeve Dress This fashionable midi dress is perfect for as we transition into spring. You can wear it now with an oversized cardigan and boots, then wear it along with sandals once the warmer weather arrives. It comes in five styles and ranges in size from XS to 4XL. $35 at Target

Target Universal Thread Camera Crossbody Bag Love to switch up your look often? This cute crossbody bag can be worn in numerous ways and even comes with two different straps, so you can really change things up. It has a roomy main compartment and a zippered back pocket to store items you need easy access to. No wonder one shopper called it a “must-have.” $25 at Target

Target Project 62 Birthstone Ceramic Jar Candle If you have a March birthday (or a loved one with one) you need this aquamarine-themed birthstone candle that’s infused with scents of melon, bamboo and lily. Made with palm oil and paraffin wax, you get up to 40 hours of burn time and the ceramic holder is so cute, you’ll want to use it for storage once the scent is gone. And don't worry, the other 11 months of the year are also available. $8 at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.