Target Just Dropped the Cutest Fall Mugs & Prices Start at Just $5

There are a few essential tasks we always have to complete once summer starts turning to fall. First, we make sure we have plenty of coffee, tea, and hot cocoa bombs on hand so that we’ll be able to make cozy drinks to warm us from the inside out whenever the urge strikes. Second? Once we have the ingredients set up to make us feel like baristas, we give our mug collection a seasonal refresh. We don’t want to be ripped from our autumnal reverie by accidentally pouring our pumpkin spice coffee into a mug that says “Hello Sunshine” instead of “Hello Fall,” right?

Thankfully, Target makes refreshing your seasonal mug collection easy and affordable. They have plenty of options to choose from, with some cute fall mugs starting at just $5. Take a look at some of our favorite Target mug picks below, and get ready for some soothing seasonal sips.

Hyde & EEK! Boutique White Pumpkin Mug



We love that this little white pumpkin mug is subtle enough to sip from throughout the season, from early fall to Halloween and straight through Thanksgiving.

Price: $5.00

Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Gold Tile Coffee Mug



The trendy gold accents and hexagon tile print of this “Hello Fall” mug keep things cozy chic. You’ll be sipping your favorite fall coffee, tea, and spiced apple cider in style.

Price: $17.99

Hyde & EEK! Boutique Pumpkin Spice Season Mug



It’s pumpkin spice season, and your seasonal coffee of choice deserves no better vessel than this orange fall mug that declares your love for it loud and proud.

Price: $5.00

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Tree Mug



If your favorite part of fall is watching the leaves change colors on the trees, then this subtle and serene tree mug from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia should be right up your alley.

Price: $6.99

Sweet Water Decor Hello Pumpkin Metal Mug



We love drinking from metal mugs, because it reminds us of nights sitting by a campfire, bundled up in blankets and soft flannel. Treat yourself to this “Hello Pumpkin” metal mug, and you’ll be transported to those cozy fall memories with every sip of your morning coffee or tea.

Price: $11.99

