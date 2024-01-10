Target Has the Cutest Velvet Bedding Sets Perfect for Valentine’s Day — And Its 25% off Right Now



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



With Valentine’s Day about a month away, there’s never been a better time to deck out your place with all the loved-theme decor you can find. This year, Target has everything you need (I mean, when does it not?) to ensure your place is covered in nothing but reddish, pinkish, and purple hues. From soft and cozy heart-adorned blankets and yummy-smelling candles to adorable coffee mugs and mini waffle makers — they even have love-themed dog toys! But if kitschy heart designs aren’t really your thing, Target still has something for your place, starting with this beautiful velvet bedding set — that’s currently on sale for 25% off.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals



Designed by the store’s in-house brand, Threshold, the Luxe Distressed Crinkle Velvet bedding set is the perfect bedspread for someone who wants to decorate their room for Valentine’s Day without going overboard. It’s available in three colors you can use all year round — mauve – a pretty dusty pink; berry red – a muted yet bold red with purple undertones; and ivory – a soft white you can never go wrong with.



And if you want to take it up a notch, grab a pink, red, or white solid sheet set — also 25% off right now — to make your bed fit the V-Day theme without doing too much. Honesty, with Target offering 25% off on most of its Threshold and Casaluna bedding pieces, you can decorate your bed and refresh your linen closet for the season. Because, let’s face it, your bed deserves some love too. Below, shop this lovely velvet duvet and sham set, soft sheets, and plush throw pillows — all on sale, but not for long.

Take 25% Off Threshold & Casaluna Bedding This Week at Target

Luxe Distressed Crinkle Velvet Duvet Cover & Sham Set in Full/Queen

$36.75 $49 25% off

Buy Now

The berry red hue on this velvet duvet set is the perfect shade for any bedroom this season. It adds that warm touch for the lover’s holiday without being kitschy. The set includes a cover and two shams and is available in three shades.

Take 25% Off Threshold & Casaluna Bedding This Week at Target

400 Thread Count Solid Performance Sheet Set in Queen

$37.50 $50 25% off

Buy Now

And, of course, to complete the look, you’ll need a nice new set of fresh sheets — and for 25% off, it’s totally worth stocking up on. Crisp white is a must to complete this bedspread, but this set comes in 12 different colors, so you can find the right one that works well for you and your space.

Take 25% Off Threshold & Casaluna Bedding This Week at Target

Standard Solid Silk Pillowcase

$22.50 $30 25% off

Buy Now

Mixing textures is another excellent way to refresh your bed. This rose-hued silk pillowcase adds a luxurious touch to any bed, and the best part is sleeping on silk pillowcases are so much better for your hair and skin than cotton ones.

Take 25% Off Threshold & Casaluna Bedding This Week at Target

55” by 80” Faux Fur Ribbed Bed Throw

Buy Now $26.25

Honestly, a warm and cozy faux fur throw like this is always worth adding to your cart, especially if it’s on sale. This one is a nice size of 55 by 80 inches, so it’s perfect for cuddling up with and watching cute rom-coms this month.

Take 25% Off Threshold & Casaluna Bedding This Week at Target

Luxe Velvet Oblong Decorative Pillow

$15 $20 25% off

Buy Now

And a cute throw pillow, like this one, in a matching velvet texture adds a bit more depth and just brings your whole bedspread together. And it’s only $15 after the sale — a total steal!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.