Target Circle Week Has Tons of Deep Holiday Discounts to Shop Days Before Amazon’s Second Prime Day



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The weather is starting to cool down, which means we’re nearly to the holiday season and the end of another year. But before we get ahead of ourselves, there’s still plenty to celebrate in the meantime. The best shopping events start in the next few weeks—sales like Target’s Circle Week are back and will be in full force beginning on today and lasting until October 7! The sale runs before Amazon’s Second Prime Day, so you don’t have to shop two large deal events simultaneously. Ahead, learn everything you need to know about Target’s highly anticipated sale, which many are calling Target Prime Day.

More from SheKnows

Today's Top Deals

When Is Target Circle Week 2023?



Get ready to save big starting today, and it lasts until October 7. This year, Target is blessing us with a full week to shop for thousands of deals. Take advantage of markdowns on Halloween costumes and fall decor. And, if you need essentials like diapers or cleaning supplies, those will be on sale, too. There will even be special offers from Shipt, Ulta Beauty at Target, and Tripadvisor.



“Our guests have told us how much they love Target Circle Week, so we’re going big this October with savings across our assortment, new offers from partners, and deals that deliver on affordable joy,” Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer at Target, said in a press release. “Mark your calendars, Circle members, because this is the perfect time to save on your favorite items and discover new favorites, too. We can’t wait to celebrate with you online, in our stores, or through our industry-leading same-day services like Drive Up, Order Pickup, and same-day delivery with Shipt.”

Click here to read the full article.



But there’s just one catch. These deals are exclusively for Target Circle members. Not familiar with the program? It’s the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program that earns you savings. If you need to join, it’s free, easy, and quick to register. So, what are you waiting for?

Does Target Price Match Amazon Prime Day Deals?



Target is dedicated to providing its consumers with the best shopping experience possible. That’s why if you find a better deal at another retailer, Target will price match it—even during Circle Week.

How Do You Sign Up for Target Circle?



As we mentioned above, to shop on Target Prime Day, you have to be a Target Circle member. But don’t worry if you’re not part of the crew yet. It’s easy to sign up, and the best part is It’s free. Here’s how it works: Head to Target’s page to join. After you register with your information, you’ll gain access to pages of deals, Target Circle partnerships, community support votes, a birthday gift (5 percent off one purchase, valid for 30 days), and one percent in earnings.

The Best Deals at Target Circle Week 2023



Target hasn’t released a complete list of deals just yet, but here are a few hints about what will be on sale.

Spend $50 on toys and save $10, or spend $100 on toys and save $25

Spend $50 on household essentials, receive a $15 Target gift card

Spend $25 on select beauty brands, receive a $5 Target gift card

Up to 40% off kitchen items

Up to 40% off floor care items

30% off women’s sweaters, denim, jewelry, accessories and shoes

30% off select Halloween costumes and accessories

20% off bedding and bath items

20% off select diapers and wipes



And if you can’t wait to shop, here are a few deals to add to your cart this weekend. Happy shopping!

Threshold x Studio McGee Ceramic Table Lamp—$51.00, originally $60.00



Adding lighting to your home can be expensive. That’s why when Target marks down lamps, you have to act. This classic, tan table lamp from Trehshold and Studio McGee looks beautiful with any design scheme. It has a modern ceramic base and an empire shade. The light isn’t sold in stores, so hurry and add it to your cart before it’s too late!

Ceramic Table Lamp

Price: $51.00

Buy Now

American Atelier Large Pasta Bowls—$34.99, originally $39.99



Aesthetic pasta dishes are all over social media, and if you’ve been on the hunt for some, this set will definitely catch your eye. The dishes come in a set of four and come in three colors. They have a wide, yet shallow design that makes it easy to pick up the perfect bite of noodles every time.

Large Pasta Bowls

Price: $34.99

Buy Now

Cat & Jack ‘Peace’ Graphic T-Shirt—$5.10, originally $6.00



Kids go through close so fast! If your mini is in need of some new tops, shop from Cat & Jack’s fun options like this t-shirt that’s just $5.

Graphic T-Shirt

Price: $5.10

Buy Now

A New Day V-Neck Bodysuit—$12.75, originally $15.00



Summer might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pair this affordable bodysuit with your favorite pair of jeans or a jacket.

V-Neck Bodysuit

Price: $12.75

Buy Now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

More Top Deals from SheKnows

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.