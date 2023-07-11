Target Circle Week is here! Save up to 50% on Roomba, Apple, Dyson and more

Step aside and make some room, Prime Day: Target Circle Week deals are here! (Photo: Target)

Between Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week, July is shaping up to be a month of mega-markdowns. But wait — did you know Target's in on the deals game, too? That's right — from now through Saturday, July 15, you can score big savings on everything from home goods and kitchen appliances to tech and outdoor gear during Target Circle Week! We're talking Dyson vacuums, Apple AirPods, Keurig coffee makers and lots more. The catch? You'll have to be a Target Circle member to access these exclusive low prices. The good news? Unlike Prime or Walmart+ memberships, signing up for Target Circle rewards is free and super quick. Target is calling this its "biggest sale of the season," so enroll now to start saving.

Target Circle rewards

Being a Target Circle member comes with even more perks than having exclusive access to Target Circle Week deals. You'll also get 1% cash back on non-RedCard purchases and 5% off during your birthday month. Plus, you'll be able to vote on which nonprofits in your community will receive donations from Target. Not too shabby! In addition, you can apply for Target's RedCard credit card to get 5% off all Target purchases.

Now that we've covered the logistics, let's check out some deals, shall we?

The best Target Circle Deals 2023

Target Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum $300 $430 Save $130 Why lug a bulky vacuum around when this sleek, 5.5-lb beauty exists? Not only will its powerful motor suck up crumbs, dust and pet hair like a champ, its filtration system will also capture 99.99% of irritating particle to help you breathe easier at home. Best of all? No pesky cords to deal with. $300 at Target

Target iRobot Roomba i6+ Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal $450 $850 Save $400 Want someone — er, something — to clean your floors for you? Enter: this trusty robo-vac, which is smart enough to map out your home, recharge on its own and even empty itself out when it's full. Hey, it's not being lazy, it's being efficient! $450 at Target

Target Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $100 $130 Save $30 Trade in your flimsy earbuds for a popular-for-a-reason pair of AirPods. Once you experience their next-level sound quality, you won't go back to the cheap ones, and with the charging case, you'll get 24 hours of battery life. $100 at Target

Target Instant Pot 6-Qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker $70 $130 Save $60 All aboard the Instant Pot train! This 6-in-1 wonder acts as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker and steamer — so convenient when you don't feel like standing over a hot stove. $70 at Target

Target Elroy Faux Shearling Round Ottoman $72 $90 Save $18 This chic little number looks like it came straight out of a pricey furniture boutique — and no one has to know the truth! Now you can kick up your feet in style. $72 at Target

Target Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker $60 $90 Save $30 If your counter space leaves something to be desired, this ultra-slim Keurig coffee maker was made for you. It's just 4.5 inches wide and brews fresh hot beverages in a matter of minutes. $60 at Target

Target KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $270 $400 Save $130 Not only will this beauty look fabulous in your kitchen, it'll also take practically all the work out of whipping up cakes, breads, cookies and more. Along with the mixer and bowl, you'll get paddle and whisk attachments, plus a dough hook. $270 at Target

Target Lenovo 15.6" Touchscreen IdeaPad 3i Laptop $390 $740 Save $350 If your wheezy old computer sounds like it's on its last breath every time you check your email, it's time for an upgrade. This spiffy model weighs just 3.74 pounds and has a handy touchscreen display, along with a backlit keyboard for better visibility when it's dark. $390 at Target

Target OtterBox Apple iPhone 14 Plus Commuter Series Case $24 $40 Save $16 Your iPhone is in great hands with this dual-layered protective case. Its bump- and puncture-resistant construction was designed to withstand accidental drops, the port cover aids in keeping dirt and dust out and the added grips keep it firmly in your grasp. It's available in many colors and styles for a variety of iPhone models. $24 at Target

Target Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender $130 $200 Save $70 This mighty blitzer will put the "smooth" in your morning smoothie, thanks to its pro-extractor blades, which are powerful enough to pulverize everything from whole fruits and vegetables to ice. It comes with a 72-oz pitcher, 5-cup precision processor bowl and 24-oz Nutri Ninja Cup for enjoying your creations on the go. $130 at Target

Target CamelBak 25-Oz Eddy+ Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle $24 $30 Save $6 Stay hydrated with this colorful CamelBak, which has double-wall vacuum insulation to keep your bevs cold for hours. Plus, it has a built-in straw and convenient handle — good luck choosing just one of the 10 hues it comes in. $24 at Target

Target Gourmia Digital Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Air Fryer $40 $100 Save $60 This sleek stainless steel appliance is good for more than toast — it's also an air fryer, and will bring your crispy-crunchy dreams to fruition (with hardly any oil!). In spite of its compact size, you can fit an impressive amount of food, whether it's six slices of bread or a 12-inch pizza. $40 at Target

Target Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner $100 $134 Save $34 Even stubborn pet messes are no match for this small yet mighty stain-busting machine. You can use it on carpets, upholstery and even car interiors, and its Heatwave Technology keeps the water temperature consistent while you clean. Included are a Tough Stain Tool, 3-in-1 Stair Tool, HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool and a trial-size bottle of Pro Oxy Spot and Stain formula. $100 at Target

Target $10 Target Gift Card with Beauty Purchase $40 Stock up on favorites from Neutrogena, Olay, Coppertone and more; not only will your skin be rewarded, your wallet will, too, since Target Circle members will receive a $10 Target gift card with eligible beauty purchases of $40! $40 at Target

Don't forget to sign up for Target Circle — happy shopping (and saving)!