Deck the halls for as little as $2 with Target's delightful Christmas decor

If you're one of those people who can't wait until immediately after Thanksgiving to deck the halls, we've got good news for you: Target's released a festive collection of Christmas decor, with prices starting at just $2. Even Scrooge couldn't say "Bah, humbug!" to that. They've got everything from string lights and garland to nutcrackers and candles — plus, pre-lit artificial Christmas trees to take the stress out of turning your home into a winter wonderland. We're tempted to add pretty much everything to our carts, but here are our top picks, all of 'em $25 or under:

Target Wondershop Incandescent Mini String Lights Over 10 feet of lights for two bucks? Now, there's a bright idea! This 50-count strand emits a cozy glow that'll make you forget all about the frightful conditions outside. $2 at Target

One fan called them "perfect," adding, "I ordered these to decorate my room for Christmas. I love them! They brighten my room and don't get very hot."

Psst: They come in a colorful pack, too!

Target Wondershop Fair Isle Snowflakes Knit Christmas Stocking This knit stocking looks so comfy and inviting, you'll be tempted pull it off the mantel and wear it! It has a classic snowflake design with pompoms that'll make your hearth feel like Christmas central. Get it in two festive color combos. $15 at Target

"It adds a delightful touch of warmth and holiday spirit to my festive decor," shared a reviewer. "Its craftsmanship, size and timeless design make it a perfect choice for creating cherished memories and spreading the Christmas spirit. Hang this stocking with pride, and let it be a beautiful symbol of the joy and warmth of the holiday season."

Target Wondershop Artificial Pine Garland Add a little more green — okay, a lot of green — to your home with this 50-foot strand of garland. It's long enough to wind around your banister and then some, and comes sans adornment — though you could easily add some string lights or red berries to zhuzh it up. $15 at Target

"Great quality," wrote a satisfied shopper. "It comes with a lot of garland, which I liked, as I was able to fully cover my outdoor railings. Added some lights, and [it] looks great!"

Target Wondershop 3-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree Don't feel like dealing with an eight-foot tree this year? This adorable three-foot number is just the ticket. It's pre-lit to save you the hassle of dealing with a jumble of cords, and even comes with its own little stand. You can't beat that price! $25 at Target

"The best tiny tree," declared a fan. "It is very full ... takes about two minutes to attach the base and fluff up a bit. We added extra lights because we are extra. I now want a second."

Speaking of: You can also get one with colorful lights!

Target Threshold Gold Nutcracker Is there anything that says 'Christmas chic' like a sleek gold nutcracker? We think not. This elevated take on a classic is sure to garner plenty of compliments from anyone who enters your home, and it also comes in a larger size if you want even more glitz. $15 at Target

"I LOVE these!" wrote an enthusiastic buyer. "Got both sizes. Great quality, and the brass is a pretty shade of brass. Very neutral, but classy."

Target Wondershop Battery-Operated Ceramic House Even if you don't live in a colder climate, you can still enjoy a white Christmas via this charming light-up house. Its roof is dusted with glittery snow, and when you turn it on, you'll see a warm glow coming from the windows. Batteries included! $5 at Target

"Simple and cute!" gushed a reviewer. "Love how cozy they make our house feel!"

Target Wondershop Bottle Brush Trees, Set of 4 Why have a tree in just one room when you can have one in your bathroom, and your kitchen, and your bedroom, and ... you get the idea. These mini sisal trees would look great clustered near a little Christmas village or individually placed around the house for some extra holiday cheer. (My parents have these and put one on every bathroom counter — it's really cute.) $5 at Target

"I purchased these to add some fun color and depth to a space I am still in the process of decorating," shared a happy shopper. "They go well with other items from Target, and I appreciate how flexible they are."

Target Opalhouse Holiday Spruce Candle Is it even Christmas until you light a tree-scented candle? Its titular aroma will transport you to a winter forest, even if your actual tree is of the artificial variety. You'll get 50 hours of burn time, and the gold-lidded jar makes a lovely piece of decor in and of itself. $5 at Target

"Loved this smell," said a repeat buyer. "We ended up going through the candle quickly this season, so definitely planning to purchase a few for next year."

Target Wondershop Round Glass Ornaments, Set of 9 You can't go wrong with some classic red ornaments on your tree — they're just as jolly as good ol' Santa himself. These glass balls come in both shiny and matte finishes for a little variety. Not a red fan? There are seven other colors as well. $5 at Target

One fan, who called them "the cutest ornaments," wrote, "Definitely recommend — they look and feel expensive."

Target Wondershop Tinsel Ball Ornaments, Set of 9 Did someone say New Year's Eve? Because that big ball is exactly what these shiny tinsel ornaments resemble. It's hard to imagine a set more glittery than this, and you'd never guess it, but they're made of plastic (aka they're shatter-resistant, should you have pets, kids or both). $15 at Target

"These are gorgeous!" raved an impressed shopper. "They are larger than I expected and make my tree look much more balanced. They make the tree sparkly without [you] having to worry about glitter falling everywhere. Highly recommend if you can get your hands on them!"

Target Wondershop Ceramic Retro Christmas Tree Ornament Nostalgia warning! This darling ornament was inspired by those vintage ceramic Christmas trees of yore, and it even lights up! A lovely little trinket that's sure to conjure up memories of holidays past. $5 at Target

"I love these retro tree ornaments!" exclaimed a content customer. "They remind me of my grandparents, who had these in their home when I was growing up. These are the perfect size for the tree or for decorating an entryway table. They light up, too! So cute!"

Target Wondershop Retro Deer Ornaments, Set of 2 They might not be reindeer, but we adore them all the same. This little duo will give your tree some character with their glitter-flecked coats and cute red bows. At just $3, get a pair for yourself and another to gift to a loved one. $3 at Target

"These are absolutely adorable!" swooned a fan. "They have such a beautiful retro vibe to them and are so well-made! ... They add a very nice touch to our tree, and I’d love to buy more to have on hand for gift toppers as well."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.