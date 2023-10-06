Target’s $5 Halloween-Themed Kitchen Towel Sets Are the Perfect Final Touch For Your Spooky Season Decor



Let’s be real, you can never have too many decorations when it comes to Halloween. Honestly, we love a house that goes all-out for one of the most fun holidays of the year, and we just stumbled on the useful decoration that’ll be the perfect finishing touch. Target features kitchen towel sets that simply scream Halloween — and they’re all just $5 right now!

Whether you’re a fan of ghosts, ghouls, goblins, or anything in between, these towels are sure to be an eye-catching addition to your kitchen. Jack-O’-Lanterns, ghosts, and spiders adorn these delightful $5 kitchen towels. Just take a look for yourself and shop a few of our favorite designs!

Jack-O'-Lantern Halloween Kitchen Terry Towels

Price: $5.00

Price: $5.00

We know you’ll have a Jack-O’-Lantern (or two or three) outside of your front door come Halloween. But why not bring that spooky pumpkin indoors with the Jack-O’-Lantern Halloween Kitchen Terry Towels! These towels feature the cutest little pumpkins in the patch, with fun expressions on their faces sure to put a smile on your face any time you see them.

Ghosts Halloween Kitchen Terry Towels

Price: $5.00

Price: $5.00

If you’re not really into bringing the pumpkin patch into your home, might we suggest some spooky (and super adorable) ghosts? The Ghosts Halloween Kitchen Terry Towels feature three unique ghosts and the word “Boo” embossed on the fabric. The second towel in this set also features bones and skulls. A perfect and frightful combo if ever we saw one!

Spider Halloween Kitchen Terry Towels

Price: $5.00

Price: $5.00

Few creepy crawlies send shivers up our spines quite like spiders. Thankfully, this one is stuck on a kitchen towel. The Spider Halloween Kitchen Terry Towels feature an orange and black arachnid gleefully smiling, while the second towel in this set features webs, webs, and more webs! You’ll love having these towels in your kitchen for spooky season.



