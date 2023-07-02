Target’s 4th of July sale is booming! Shop the 45 best deals — starting at $6
Cue the fireworks! Target is celebrating 4th of July with an epic "Sizzling Savings Event" — and we're here for it. While the mega-retailer always offers killer deals across categories — fashion, beauty, home decor, outdoor essentials, you name it — for 4th of July 2023 it's slashing prices even further. Right now you can score everything from outdoor furniture to makeup, swimsuits to sneakers, vacuums to TVs for a steal. We rounded up the 40 best deals to shop; the discounts are only good until end of day on Tuesday, July 4th, or while supplies last, so snap up your fave pieces while you can. Happy shopping, and Happy Independence Day!
Best Home Deals
Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.... Granted, sharks and 4th of July have a checkered past, but this one is specifically engineered to remove dirt, allergens and pet hair from your carpets. Not only does it have advanced swivel steering, it also comes with multiple attachments that make it super easy to clean hard-to-reach places.
“I’ve been a Dyson fan so long that I didn’t give other brands a chance. But my last Dyson was impossible to clean well enough to get musty dog odor from it that I just went out and bought the Shark. I won’t go back to Dyson after this. I absolutely love this vacuum,” raved one shopper.
Best Outdoor Deals
Project 62 Pipestone Outdoor Fire Column
Create a cozy, enchanted vibe in your backyard this summer with this sleek fire pit. It has a control knob that lets you adjust it to your prefered heat level, and it's water- and weather-resistant, so it can stay outside all year long.
One happy customer wrote: “We love this fire column! We were really pleasantly surprised. Gives out pretty decent heat when nearby (about five feet, like it claims) and looks really nice too. Creates the perfect ambience!”
Best Style Deals
Draper James x Lands' End Women's Long Sleeve Rash Guard
Protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays with this Reese Witherspoon–approved rash guard. Bonus: Its sides are adjustable for customizable coverage.
This cute gingham swim shirt is a part of Lands' End's collaboration with Reese Witherspoon’s fashion brand, Draper James. (Got that?) It’s made from a moisture-wicking fabric and provides UPF 50+ protection. Even better: It has handy thumb holes to prevent the sleeves from riding up as you move around.
Best Beauty Deals
Along with removing up to 5 to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, this electric option has a pressure sensor, two intensity settings and a built-in timer.
“My dentist kept urging me to get this toothbrush. I was hesitant at first, thinking that it wouldn't make a difference. However, my gums are healthier and I'm not so rough on my teeth, as the mechanism of this brush alerts you if you brush too hard. The quality is unmatchable,” one five-star reviewer said.
Best Tech Deals
Hisense 65" 4K UHD Smart Google TV
A 65-inch smart TV for nearly $100 off? Uh...yeah! In addition to 4K Ultra High Definition, it also features built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth connectivity and a voice-controlled remote.
“I have been shopping for a new 4K TV for many months now and have tried Vizio and Samsung before finally landing on this Hisense model. It's got a beautiful screen and the online platform is exactly what I was looking for! Can't beat the price point either,” noted one customer.
