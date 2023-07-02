Target’s 4th of July sale is booming! Shop the 45 best deals — starting at $6

It's never too early to set off this kind of fireworks. (Photos: Target)

Cue the fireworks! Target is celebrating 4th of July with an epic "Sizzling Savings Event" — and we're here for it. While the mega-retailer always offers killer deals across categories — fashion, beauty, home decor, outdoor essentials, you name it — for 4th of July 2023 it's slashing prices even further. Right now you can score everything from outdoor furniture to makeup, swimsuits to sneakers, vacuums to TVs for a steal. We rounded up the 40 best deals to shop; the discounts are only good until end of day on Tuesday, July 4th, or while supplies last, so snap up your fave pieces while you can. Happy shopping, and Happy Independence Day!

Best Home Deals

Target Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $320 $400 Save $80 Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water.... Granted, sharks and 4th of July have a checkered past, but this one is specifically engineered to remove dirt, allergens and pet hair from your carpets. Not only does it have advanced swivel steering, it also comes with multiple attachments that make it super easy to clean hard-to-reach places. $320 at Target

“I’ve been a Dyson fan so long that I didn’t give other brands a chance. But my last Dyson was impossible to clean well enough to get musty dog odor from it that I just went out and bought the Shark. I won’t go back to Dyson after this. I absolutely love this vacuum,” raved one shopper.

Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker $60 $90 Save $30 See at Target

KitchenAid Classic 4.5qt Stand Mixer $280 $330 Save $50 See at Target

Dash 3-in-1 Everyday 7-Egg Cooker $15 $17 Save $2 See at Target

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner $145 $165 Save $20 See at Target

Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set $46 $65 Save $20 See at Target

Threshold Designed with Studio McGee Glass & Wicker Candle $15 $20 Save $5 See at Target

Project 62 Modern Tufted Square Throw Pillow $12 $20 Save $8 See at Target

Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Decorative Mirror $32 $45 Save $14 See at Target

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker $170 $210 Save $40 See at Target

Becky Cameron 6 Piece Bath Towels Set $65 $75 Save $10 See at Target

Great Bay Home Restful Sleep Ultra Soft Extra Thick 2" Mattress Topper $60 $70 Save $10 See at Target

Best Outdoor Deals

Target Project 62 Pipestone Outdoor Fire Column $153 $219 Save $66 Create a cozy, enchanted vibe in your backyard this summer with this sleek fire pit. It has a control knob that lets you adjust it to your prefered heat level, and it's water- and weather-resistant, so it can stay outside all year long. $153 at Target

One happy customer wrote: “We love this fire column! We were really pleasantly surprised. Gives out pretty decent heat when nearby (about five feet, like it claims) and looks really nice too. Creates the perfect ambience!”

Opalhouse Skylark 3pc Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Seating Set $300 $600 Save $300 See at Target

Grill Boss 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill $220 $313 Save $93 See at Target

Sun Squad Portable Beach Lounger Crosshatch $18 $25 Save $8 See at Target

Room Essentials Zero Gravity Lounger $49 $70 Save $21 See at Target

Costway 10-ft Patio Umbrella $77 $150 Save $73 See at Target

Room Essentials String Lights, 20-Count $10 $15 Save $5 See at Target

Costway 3-Piece Bistro Dining Set $203 $460 Save $257 See at Target

Costway 32'' 3 in 1 Outdoor Square Fire Pit Table w/ BBQ Grill $110 $200 Save $90 See at Target

Coleman Sportster Propane Grill $120 $131 Save $11 See at Target

Sun Squad Sand Chair Painterly Stripe $11 $15 Save $5 See at Target

Threshold 2pk Window Vintage Bulb Clip Solar Lights Black $13 $17 Save $4 See at Target

Best Style Deals

This cute gingham swim shirt is a part of Lands' End's collaboration with Reese Witherspoon’s fashion brand, Draper James. (Got that?) It’s made from a moisture-wicking fabric and provides UPF 50+ protection. Even better: It has handy thumb holes to prevent the sleeves from riding up as you move around.

Cupshe Ruched Crisscross Middle Cut Bathing Suit $33 $39 Save $6 See at Target

Universal Thread Lunea Lace-Up Sneakers $13 $15 Save $2 See at Target

August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress $29 $37 Save $8 See at Target

Allegra K Ruffled 1950s Vintage Sleeveless Blouse $29 $39 Save $10 See at Target

Allegra K Chiffon Ruffle Tiered Flowy Midi Skirt $34 $45 Save $11 See at Target

Anne Cole Square Neck Shirred One Piece Swimsuit $62 $88 Save $26 See at Target

Cupshe Twist Mini Shirt Dress $29 $40 Save $11 See at Target

Wild Fable Tote $17 $20 Save $3 See at Target

White Mark Short Sleeve V-Neck Maxi Dress $30 $52 Save $22 See at Target

Wild Fable Racerback One Piece Swimsuit $22 $32 Save $10 See at Target

Best Beauty Deals

Target Philips Sonicare 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush $40 $50 Save $10 Along with removing up to 5 to 7 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush, this electric option has a pressure sensor, two intensity settings and a built-in timer. $40 at Target

“My dentist kept urging me to get this toothbrush. I was hesitant at first, thinking that it wouldn't make a difference. However, my gums are healthier and I'm not so rough on my teeth, as the mechanism of this brush alerts you if you brush too hard. The quality is unmatchable,” one five-star reviewer said.

Tula Bright Start Vitamin C Antioxidant Brightening Face Moisturizer $39 $56 Save $17 See at Target

Origins Drink Up Intensive Hydrating Mask $22 $32 Save $10 See at Target

Ulta Beauty Collection Under Eye Brightener $6 $10 Save $4 See at Target

IGK Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum $22 $32 Save $10 See at Target

Best Tech Deals

Target Hisense 65" 4K UHD Smart Google TV $360 $450 Save $90 A 65-inch smart TV for nearly $100 off? Uh...yeah! In addition to 4K Ultra High Definition, it also features built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth connectivity and a voice-controlled remote. $360 at Target

“I have been shopping for a new 4K TV for many months now and have tried Vizio and Samsung before finally landing on this Hisense model. It's got a beautiful screen and the online platform is exactly what I was looking for! Can't beat the price point either,” noted one customer.

Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones $200 $350 Save $150 See at Target

JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $100 $130 Save $30 See at Target

Lenovo 14" Chromebook Laptop - Intel Celeron Processor $180 $330 Save $150 See at Target

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.