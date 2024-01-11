Tarek El Moussa opens up about living in a halfway house after divorcing Christina Hall

Tarek El Moussa is reflecting on a time when he reached his lowest point.

The "Flipping El Moussas" star revealed for the first time that he lived in a halfway house after his divorce from Christina Hall.

The home improvement star recalled on the Jan. 8 episode of “The Jeff Fenster Show“ podcas how after battling thyroid cancer and later diagnosed with testicular cancer, he dealt with “anxiety, panic attacks (and) depression.”

"I had highs, I had lows, I was manic, I was happy, I was sad," he said about being off with his hormones after treatment. "I was living in turmoil for years and, you know, ultimately that turmoil led to my divorce."

El Moussa and Hall got married in 2009 and announced their separation in 2016. They finalized their divorce in 2018. The pair share two children together, daughter Taylor, 13, son Brayden, 8.

44th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room (Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic)

During the podcast, the former “Flip or Flop” star said looking back, “I wasn’t the best guy, I wasn’t the best husband, definitely wasn’t the best father.”

That’s when he revealed that after Hall left him, he lived in a halfway house.

When asked by host Jeff Fenster why he was living at one, El Moussa said, “I didn’t trust myself to be alone. That’s how bad I was.”

“The reason I ended up there is because I didn’t know where to go and I needed 24-hour care,” he said. “It was pretty bad because, you know, I had lost everything, felt like, overnight and there was so many different things going on.”

El Moussa said that looking back, his life “was a disaster” and realizing that “life’s not fair” pushed him to want to better himself and rebuild his life again. “I lost my way and I worked so hard to get it back.”

Despite their divorce, El Moussa and Hall continued working together on “Flip or Flop” before the show came to an end in 2022.

El Moussa is currently married to “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa. They welcomed their first child together, Tristan, last January.

As for his ex-wife, Hall was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, welcoming 4-year-old son Hudson in 2020. She is currently married to Joshua Hall, whom she wed in 2022.

El Moussa shared that more of his dark times and life will be shared in his upcoming book, “Flip Your Life,” out Feb. 6.

