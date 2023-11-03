Tarek El Moussa Is Coming for Haters in His Latest Instagram Post

Having any amount of celebrity leaves you open to receive endless admiration from fans and endless hate from the critics. Tarek El Moussa, reality TV alum of HGTV's Flip or Flop and current star of The Flipping El Moussas, is no stranger to the hate comments. No matter the Instagram post, Tarek and his wife and fellow reality TV star, Heather Rae El Moussa, are bound to have their comments flooded with negativity. In Tarek's latest Instagram post, he calls out the haters once again and states he's using their constant ridicule to rise above and be better.

The real estate investor's Instagram Reel shows a montage of clips from The Flipping El Moussas, and the words: "When you're simply trying to teach people how to flip houses..." Then the video shows overlapping screenshots of comments from El Moussa's haters with their screen names blurred out. El Moussa posted this video with a long caption reading, "Comes with the territory I guess 🤷♂️🤣 People will always have something to say about my flips, but guess what…I’m not stopping!! In fact, all the negativity gives me the motivation to keep going and challenges me to go above and beyond at every flip. And we’re doing just that on season 2! Can’t wait to show you what’s up our sleeves this season.👏"

The next season of The Flipping El Moussas is set to premiere in early 2024, but this is definitely one way to grab viewers' attention. The screenshots El Moussa included in his video are definitely some of the tamer ones we've seen, as a commenter pointed out as well. The majority of the top comments on the post are positive, encouraging El Moussa and his family to keep up their good work and saying that haters always target those who seem to be doing well in life. One commenter wrote, "It’s always the people in the stands that have something to say. Never the ones actually in the arena." Thankfully, from the outside looking in, it appears that El Moussa is true to his word and either ignores these negative comments or uses them as motivation to keep improving.

Even if the hate does get to him and his family, the comments can be viewed with a positive spin as another person commented on the video: "Keep laughing all the way to the bank. 😂" Negative or positive, comments are still engagement! And as they say, haters gonna hate!

