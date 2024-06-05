When do tarantulas come out in Texas, and are they dangerous? What to know

Texas is home to some interesting critters, and those with arachnophobia will hate to hear that tarantulas are among them.

Not to diminish the fears of those who hate spiders — I'm not the biggest fan of them, either — but tarantulas, in particular, are mostly harmless to humans, even though they might look like what some of us see in our nightmares.

Though tarantulas are venomous, the bite of North American species typically has a mild result in humans, according to the National Capital Poison Center. Tarantulas rarely bite unprovoked, and even then, their bites may feel similar to a bee sting and swell up slightly, unless you're allergic, in which case you will likely have a more severe reaction.

The hairs on tarantulas' legs can also cause irritation to human skin, which can include pain, swelling, redness and itching.

There's so much more to learn about tarantulas, and we have all you need to know about the giant, eight-legged creatures.

What time of year do tarantulas come out in Texas?

Tarantulas in Texas typically mate from May through July. During that time, they exit their burrows in the ground and roam around, looking for potential mates. So, you're most likely to see tarantulas out and about this time of year.

Where in Texas do tarantulas live?

Tarantulas are distributed throughout the state, but they're most prevalent in South Texas, according to wacopest.com. They usually stick to the desert and grassland regions of Texas, but they can also be spotted in urban and suburban areas of the state during mating season.

What do tarantulas eat?

Tarantulas normally hunt by staying in their burrows and waiting for their prey to come to them, according to a Texas A&M field guide. Their prey includes crickets, beetles, grasshoppers, cicadas and caterpillars.

What do I do if a tarantula bites me?

If you are bitten by a tarantula, you should immediately wash the bite with warm soap and water to minimize the chance of infection, according to DesertUSA. If possible, apply a cool compress or ice to the area to reduce swelling, and watch for signs of an allergic reaction.

