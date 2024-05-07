Taos animal shelter places longest resident in foster program

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – 976 days, that’s how long one dog at a Taos animal shelter has been held but this week she took a huge step toward finding her forever home. Stray Hearts Animal Shelter in Taos has placed three-year-old Mia in a foster-to-adopt program meaning she is one step closer to being adopted.

A special person has been visiting Mia for several months bringing her special treats, tons of playtime, and lots of love. Last week, the shelter’s behavior coordinator and long-time volunteer loaded Mia up into a van and brought her home.

Her new brother Doug and new foster dad will continue monitoring her through the adjusting period before completing the adoption. The shelters say they thank everyone who has donated to Mia.

