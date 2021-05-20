Want a healthy glow? Get this editor-approved tan towel kit for nearly 60 percent off

Danielle Gonzalez
·4 min read

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Summer&#39;s ready for you. The question is, are you ready for it? (Photo: HSN)
Summer's ready for you. The question is, are you ready for it? (Photo: HSN)

Warmer weather has arrived and summer will be here before you know it. Soon enough you'll be swapping sweatpants for sundresses and stepping out in your favorite swimsuit for some fun in the sun! Right now, though, after a year mostly spent indoors, there's a chance you're looking a little more ghoulish than glowing. We all know that a little tan goes a long way toward giving you a young and healthy complexion. But overexposure to UV rays can be harmful to your health and prematurely age your skin. How to get the benefits of a light bronzing without the health risks? Faux tanning!

And yet...tanning at home can be tricky. You could accidentally apply too much product, miss a spot, or stain your clothes or sheets. And we've all heard horror stories of unwashed hands that ended up bright orange. But with a little practice — and, most importantly, the right product — anyone can achieve a fabulous faux tan at home.

Fortunately, we found a product that not only works (I've tried it) but that's also on deep, deep discount!

The TanTowel 10-piece Kit, available at HSN, includes the brand's iconic Half Body Self-Tan Towelettes, a Body Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream and Perfect Glow Drops. Purchased separately, this set would cost you $77, but right now you can get it for just $33, or five Flex Pays of just $8.25 (no interest!).

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TanTowel (@tantowel)

As the name suggests, TanTowel Towelettes are sheets soaked in a clear, pre-measured DHA-based tanning formula that work with the proteins and amino acids in your skin to create a natural-looking sunless glow in just hours. Simply remove the Tan Towel from its hermetically sealed package, rub it all over your body, wash your hands and wait four to eight hours for the color to develop. It's available in "Classic," "Plus," and "Dark" depending on how deep you're trying to go.

I've tried a lot of different tanning products over the years — everything from the classic Jergens bottles at the drugstore to splurge-y Sephora products promising that perfect, fresh-off-the-beach vacation glow. But the TanTowel Towelette is probably one of my favorite products to use for a more robust tan, especially for last-minute special events or while traveling. See it in action here.

Since it's already soaked in enough tanning product for full-body coverage, you never have to stress about applying too little or too much, and the sheet helps provide an even application with no streaks and avoid excess product being absorbed by your hands. Even better, it's a clear solution so you can go to sleep without worrying about staining your sheets. It dries very quickly and develops in just a few hours with a minimal scent.

Here's what one reviewer had to say: "I have been using TanTowels for several years, and I couldn’t love them more! I am a redhead and they give me a very authentic tanned look...I had previously tried many products, but I always ended up looking 'splotchy,' but the first time I tried TanTowels, I was thrilled. They build on your tanned look in a natural, beautiful way and the more often you use them, the more tanned you look."

Still not convinced? Check out the brand's Instagram and wait for your feed to be flooded with gorgeous, natural-looking fake tans! 

Going...going...bronze! Show up at your Memorial Day BBQ looking like you wintered in Boca. (Photo: HSN)
Going...going...bronze! Show up at your Memorial Day BBQ looking like you wintered in Boca. (Photo: HSN)

Also included in this set are the Body Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream and Perfect Glow Drops, two products that can be easily incorporated into your everyday routine to extend the life of your towelette tan or maintain a gorgeous glow all-year round. 

The TanTowel Body Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream is a gradual tanning moisturizer that can be applied daily to create an even, natural-looking tan while hydrating skin with nourishing ingredients like shea butter. It has a light tint, so you get instant results that deepen over time and a warm vanilla scent that will make it your post-shower go-to. 

The Perfect Glow Drops are a tanning concentrate that can be mixed into your favorite face or body moisturizer to create a custom tan, giving you full control over the color. Just add more or fewer drops! It's formulated with apple fruit extract and vitamin C for anti-aging benefits, so you're putting that glow to nutritional work. 

Everything you need for a flawless summer glow is in this set, but the offer won't last long. So make sure to grab this TanTowel 10-piece Kit with Perfect Glow Drops while it's on sale for just $33.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • 14 Beach Towels That Will Take You from Memorial Day to Labor Day

    Whether you're an ocean or pool person, these summer essentials get the job done.

  • The Prettiest Off-Shoulder Swimsuits for Every Body Type

    Bonus: Minimal tan lines.

  • I Tried Bite's New Whipped Cream Blush, and It Gave My Skin the Perfect Summer Glow

    I'm a big-time blush fan, but I'd be lying if I said that I loved all blush formulas equally - creams are by far my favorites. So when samples of the Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Cream Blush showed up at my door, I immediately started swatching the pigments, and let me just say: wow.

  • Waterproof Outdoor Blankets That Hold Up So Much Better Than a Beach Towel

    Because nobody likes a soggy bottom. If you live for outdoor picnics, playing in the grass, and taking advantage of everything that your local park has to offer, upgrading your outdoor blanket should be a no-brainer. With a good, waterproof outdoor blanket on hand, you can spread out pretty much anywhere you want without having to worry about patchy, prickly grass or a lawn that's damp with dew.

  • Costco’s New Beach Towels Feature Your Kids’ Favorite TV & Movie Characters, & Yes Baby Yoda Is One of Them

    Summer is fast approaching, which means it’s time to start collecting your seasonal beach items. We all deserve a break after the year we’ve had. Having a stylish beach towel makes all the difference when you’re lounging out on that sand. Of course, your little ones deserve a fun towel to enjoy soaking up the […]

  • Tatcha’s New Silk Powder Gets Rid Of Grease, Not Glow

    Matte complexions have gone the same way as skinny jeans, side parts, and cold-shoulder tops; relics from decidedly less-hip times turned hot trends of the moment. Although my skin is oil-prone, I’ve historically opted to skip the stiff setting powders in favor of products that promise a dewy sheen — a decision I owe to the effortless shine of Glossier models. But, any of my fellow oily goddesses out there also know that there’s a fine line between glowy and greasy. This is exactly where mattifying products, like Tatcha’s newly dropped The Silk Powder, become our skin friends and not glow foes. The cult-favorite skincare brand graciously bestowed me with a sample of its newest release to test out IRL. Below, find out how Tatcha’s luxe little purple orb filled with loose silk-protein-infused powder earned its spot as my oily skin’s summer MVP for getting rid of grease — not glow. Tatcha The Silk Powder, $48 The Ingredients Silk isn’t just the inspiration behind the product’s texture and finish, there are actual silk proteins infused within the finely-milled powder formula. To tack onto this already luxurious experience, pink and gold Japanese pearl extracts are added to impart a subtly dimensional glow. Additional benefits of The Silk Powder: it’s talc-free, non-comedogenic, dermatologist-tested, AND acts as an anti-pollution and blue-light barrier for the skin. The Application According to Tatcha’s instructions, a suggested 1/4 teaspoon of the powder is to be buffed evenly with a long-bristle brush all over in the face (with or without makeup) “in circular motions to blend well” — stating as fair warning that “less is more” and to “Start with just a sprinkle of powder, and build from there.” The powder’s effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I’ve seen outside my phone’s front camera.Karina Hoshikawa, R29 Beauty & Wellness Writer The Finish Unlike my previous experiences with messy, chalky, and drying formulas, Tatcha’s powder felt as silky as its name would suggest. The powder has a beige tint but disappears into a translucent veil once applied with a brush. (For reference, I have light-medium olive skin.) After buffing it on, the powder’s effect on my skin was as close to an Instagram filter as I’ve seen outside my phone’s front camera — aka pretty darn flattering if I do say so myself. Plus, it also helped prevent makeup from transferring to the inside of my mask on days where I wore a bit of foundation. After scanning the review sections on Tachta’s site, I quickly learned my findings weren’t exclusive — many glowing reviewers also touted the product’s magical complexion-blurring and radiance-boosting abilities. If you’re looking for a multi functional setting powder this is the one! It’s absolutely perfection. Discretely blurs your skin while still leaving a healthy glow (but not shiny) and makes your skin even softer on top of giving you that skin protection from blue light. It’s amazing.Tatcha Reviewer Final Thoughts ICYMI, the Japanese-inspired beauty brand already has your base covered with its two beloved primers to complete your Tatcha makeup routine: the first is a velvety balm and the second is a silky liquid version of the OG hit. If you really want to ball out, you can even pick up Tatcha’s handcrafted powder brush for a cool $88; for the record, I used my favorite Ecotools drugstore fluffy brush to dust it on my skin and was thoroughly pleased with the result. With summer just around the corner, Tatcha’s luxe powder has earned a permanent spot in my routine. See you never, mirror-like T-zones. Unlike others I have tried using, this one literally disappears into the skin without a trace. I would highly recommend it for anyone who wants a finishing touch without a powdery look.Tatcha Reviewer At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Light up your game with a glowing controller

    This light up controller will make your gaming setup shine!

  • Keep Your Feet Smooth All Summer Long With These Foot Masks

    Whether you’re in need of hydration or exfoliation, your feet always need a little bit of TLC.

  • Goodbye, fine lines: This microdermabrasion kit is 'by far the best' — and it's nearly 60 percent off

    You can use it all over your body too.

  • Traveling this summer? Snag this Samsonite luggage set now for over 30% off

    With summer break nearly here, there's one thing on everyone's mind — travel!

  • Target Is Selling Sun Squad Inflatable Pools Designed for Family Fun

    Now that summer is quickly approaching, it’s pretty much the only thing we’re thinking about. I mean seriously, we can’t wait to spend more days outside in the sun catching up with our friends and family. We’ve already been checking off a few must-have items on our summer shopping list such as beach towels, trendy […]

  • This $25 kit from Gemzeez gives you temporary tooth gems– here's how to apply them

    Gemzeez makes a $25 kit to give you temporary tooth gems for up to two weeks.The starter kit uses UV bonding liquid to secure Swarovski crystals to your teeth. Allie and Lexi Kaplan, known as the Kaplan twins, created the kit to make tooth gems more accessible. For more, check out: https://gemzeez.com/

  • The mental health of Asian Americans takes a hit with racism on the rise: 'Wearing a mask effectively put a target on our back'

    “I think that people in the Asian community are realizing that conforming and assimilation are not enough to protect us,” says Jenny Wang, a Houston-based Taiwanese American licensed psychologist.

  • Vincent D'Onofrio on fatherhood, mental health and why acting is 'sort of like Stockholm syndrome'

    The actor opens up about his new book, fatherhood and the importance of sleep.

  • Jana Kramer said breast implants gave her a 'divorce body.' Here's the science behind breakup makeovers.

    The country singer got breast implants amid her divorce from Mike Caussin.

  • Shh! Amazon just released these high-quality KN95s—and they're made in the U.S.

    Grab them on sale— before everyone else does.

  • Ashley Graham says her 'whole hairline fell out' after having a baby: 'More traumatic than even birth'

    The model says her hair came out in "clumps" a few months after giving birth to son Isaac.

  • Demi Lovato joins other celebrities who have come out as non-binary. Here's what that means.

    Lovato, 28, shared the news on Instagram and in a new "4D with Demi Lovato" podcast, pointing out that they now prefer the pronouns "they/them."

  • 'Blown away': Amazon just knocked the Roku Ultra down to $69, an all-time low

    Upgrade your behind-the-times TV with this all-in-one streaming device.

  • Naomi Campbell, 50, is a mom: 'There is no greater love'

    The British supermodel made the surprising announcement on Instagram.