Want a healthy glow? Get this editor-approved tan towel kit for nearly 60 percent off

Summer's ready for you. The question is, are you ready for it? (Photo: HSN)

Warmer weather has arrived and summer will be here before you know it. Soon enough you'll be swapping sweatpants for sundresses and stepping out in your favorite swimsuit for some fun in the sun! Right now, though, after a year mostly spent indoors, there's a chance you're looking a little more ghoulish than glowing. We all know that a little tan goes a long way toward giving you a young and healthy complexion. But overexposure to UV rays can be harmful to your health and prematurely age your skin. How to get the benefits of a light bronzing without the health risks? Faux tanning!

And yet...tanning at home can be tricky. You could accidentally apply too much product, miss a spot, or stain your clothes or sheets. And we've all heard horror stories of unwashed hands that ended up bright orange. But with a little practice — and, most importantly, the right product — anyone can achieve a fabulous faux tan at home.

Fortunately, we found a product that not only works (I've tried it) but that's also on deep, deep discount!

The TanTowel 10-piece Kit, available at HSN, includes the brand's iconic Half Body Self-Tan Towelettes, a Body Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream and Perfect Glow Drops. Purchased separately, this set would cost you $77, but right now you can get it for just $33, or five Flex Pays of just $8.25 (no interest!).

As the name suggests, TanTowel Towelettes are sheets soaked in a clear, pre-measured DHA-based tanning formula that work with the proteins and amino acids in your skin to create a natural-looking sunless glow in just hours. Simply remove the Tan Towel from its hermetically sealed package, rub it all over your body, wash your hands and wait four to eight hours for the color to develop. It's available in "Classic," "Plus," and "Dark" depending on how deep you're trying to go.

I've tried a lot of different tanning products over the years — everything from the classic Jergens bottles at the drugstore to splurge-y Sephora products promising that perfect, fresh-off-the-beach vacation glow. But the TanTowel Towelette is probably one of my favorite products to use for a more robust tan, especially for last-minute special events or while traveling. See it in action here.

Since it's already soaked in enough tanning product for full-body coverage, you never have to stress about applying too little or too much, and the sheet helps provide an even application with no streaks and avoid excess product being absorbed by your hands. Even better, it's a clear solution so you can go to sleep without worrying about staining your sheets. It dries very quickly and develops in just a few hours with a minimal scent.

Here's what one reviewer had to say: "I have been using TanTowels for several years, and I couldn’t love them more! I am a redhead and they give me a very authentic tanned look...I had previously tried many products, but I always ended up looking 'splotchy,' but the first time I tried TanTowels, I was thrilled. They build on your tanned look in a natural, beautiful way and the more often you use them, the more tanned you look."

Still not convinced? Check out the brand's Instagram and wait for your feed to be flooded with gorgeous, natural-looking fake tans!

Going...going...bronze! Show up at your Memorial Day BBQ looking like you wintered in Boca. (Photo: HSN)

Also included in this set are the Body Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream and Perfect Glow Drops, two products that can be easily incorporated into your everyday routine to extend the life of your towelette tan or maintain a gorgeous glow all-year round.

The TanTowel Body Glow Gradual Self-Tanning Body Cream is a gradual tanning moisturizer that can be applied daily to create an even, natural-looking tan while hydrating skin with nourishing ingredients like shea butter. It has a light tint, so you get instant results that deepen over time and a warm vanilla scent that will make it your post-shower go-to.

The Perfect Glow Drops are a tanning concentrate that can be mixed into your favorite face or body moisturizer to create a custom tan, giving you full control over the color. Just add more or fewer drops! It's formulated with apple fruit extract and vitamin C for anti-aging benefits, so you're putting that glow to nutritional work.

Everything you need for a flawless summer glow is in this set, but the offer won't last long. So make sure to grab this TanTowel 10-piece Kit with Perfect Glow Drops while it's on sale for just $33.

