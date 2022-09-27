Last chance: Score serious savings on this Tan Luxe bundle — down to $80 (over $60 off)

Plenty of people love getting glowy, sun-kissed skin, but the UV damage that comes with sitting out in the rays just isn't worth it. That's where self-tanners come in. There is a huge range of options out there when it comes to choosing a self-tanner, but there's one that consistently earns rave reviews: Tan Luxe Super Glow Tanning Serum. This fan-favorite formula gives you a healthy, natural-looking glow, and even hydrates and plumps your skin in the process! And, for a limited time, the supersize version and accompanying body formula are a whopping $63 off at HSN.

Don’t want to pay all in one go? Opt for five Flex Play installments of just $16 instead. Plus, if you’re a first-time HSN shopper, you can grab an extra $20 off a purchase of $40 or more with code HSN2022.

There's so much to love about the Tan Luxe Super Glow Tanning Serum. For starters, it's incredibly easy to use: Just apply a few drops to your skin and massage it in a circular motion — that's it! The serum immediately goes to work, hydrating and plumping up your skin while giving you a natural-looking glow. Plus, this one has SPF 30, so not only is it giving your skin a subtle glow, it's protecting your skin as well. Who doesn't want to keep their summer tan well into fall (and beyond)?

Get a sun-kissed look at a sweet discount. (Photo: HSN)

OK, but how do these products work? Super Glow uses ingredients like hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate to infuse hydration into your skin for a gorgeous, youthful look. Proprietary self-tanning ingredients add that glowy look, while ingredients like chia seed oil, beetroot extract, avocado oil, kale extract and coconut oil add even more moisture to your skin.

There are even ingredients in the mix like cocoa seed extract to shield your skin from environmental pollutants and raspberry seed oil that works as a natural antioxidant, bringing out a luminous glow without any dangerous side effects.

Results are subtle, but gorgeous. (Photo: HSN)

To make you fall even more in love with this serum, Super Glow is free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan and triclocarban.

Just a heads up: The Tan Luxe Super Glow SPF 30 and Super Glow Body bundle is selling fast, and this deal is only available for a short time. Grab some at a sweet discount while you still can!