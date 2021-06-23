Ready for a glow-up? This hydrating self-tanning duo is a steal at 70 percent off: 'Best I have ever used'

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Tan-Luxe set is the safest way to get the most natural-looking tan in town. (Photo: HSN)

Counting down the days till you can hit the beach and come home with a sun-kissed glow? You’re definitely not alone. In the meantime, consider skipping that UV damage altogether and opting for an instant at-home tan that looks 100 percent natural.

HSN is hooking you with its bestselling Tan-Luxe The Radiance Edit — a duo of self-tanning drops and serum that let you customize your color. The deal is incredible. You'll get the set for $43, down from the retail price of $141! And if you're new to HSN, you'll get an extra $20 off with code HSN2021. Plus, you can split up your payments to under $9 a pop for five months — interest-free.

One of the best things about using these Tan-Luxe self-tanners instead of soaking up rays is the way they take care of your skin. Instead of paying for your tan with peeling skin and fine lines down the road, these products give you a healthy glow while also hydrating and plumping your skin—so they leave you more supple than when you started.

Tan-Luxe self-tanning drops use DHA and Erythrulose to create the actual color. These active ingredients react together with your skin’s surface to reveal a radiant shade that blends naturally with your complexion without staining.

Just release a few drops of the solution—it comes in either light/medium or medium/dark—into your favorite face and body lotions to create customized bronzing moisturizers.

Perfect your glow for summer. (Photo: HSN)

The set also comes with a self-tanning serum that’s packed with one of most coveted anti-aging ingredients on the market: hyaluronic acid. It works like a miracle at retaining moisture and reducing the appearance of fine lines—as any dermatologist will tell you—and it’s the main player in this bronzing serum.

It's also mega easy to use — just mix it into your lotion. Check out HSN's video here.

"This tanner is the best and I have tried them all," says a reviewer. "You control the color and it's simple to use."

Another chimed in: "Easy to apply and doesn't turn you orange! Have been using it for months and it is my go-to for self-tan."

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self Tan Serum even fights off harmful free radicals, which is pretty amazing considering that sun exposure is what triggers them. The sunless tanning serum is infused with antioxidants, so it brings out a luminous glow without any of dangerous side effects.

Says a shopper: "This is the best tanner I have ever used. No smells or streaks and coverage is perfect."

At-home tanning technology has come a long way. If you’re new to the self-tanning game, you’ll definitely become a convert after seeing the results you get from this luxe (and massively discounted!) set.

