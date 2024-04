Tampa suburb named best in Florida

Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Florida using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

#30. Bay Hill, Florida

– Overall Rank: 893

– Population: 4,363

– Median household income: $135,063

– Median home value: $652,100 (86% own)

– Median rent: $2,221 (14% rent)

– Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (grade A+), Windermere High School (grade A+), Cornerstone Charter Academy High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Windermere Preparatory School (grade A+), Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), The First Academy (grade A+)

#29. Wesley Chapel, Florida

– Overall Rank: 888

– Population: 68,814

– Median household income: $100,983

– Median home value: $325,600 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,837 (25% rent)

– Top public schools: Wiregrass Ranch High School (grade A), Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School (grade A), Dayspring Academy (grade A)

– Top private schools: Tampa Preparatory School (grade A+), Carrollwood Day School (grade A+), Academy at the Lakes (grade A+)

#28. Sawgrass, Florida

– Overall Rank: 886

– Population: 4,877

– Median household income: $119,349

– Median home value: $769,100 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,696 (16% rent)

– Top public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (grade A+), Ponte Vedra Palm Valley – Rawlings Elementary School (grade A), Alice B. Landrum Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Providence School (grade A), Beaches Chapel School (grade B minus), The Foundation Academy (grade C+)

#27. Cooper City, Florida

– Overall Rank: 800

– Population: 34,046

– Median household income: $119,567

– Median home value: $487,900 (85% own)

– Median rent: $2,186 (15% rent)

– Top public schools: The College Academy at Broward College (grade A+), Pompano Beach High School (grade A+), McFatter Technical High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus (grade A+), NSU University School (grade A+), Posnack Jewish Day School (grade A+)

#26. Northdale, Florida

– Overall Rank: 787

– Population: 26,079

– Median household income: $92,824

– Median home value: $341,900 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,582 (28% rent)

– Top public schools: Steinbrenner High School (grade A+), Sickles High School (grade A), Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Berkeley Preparatory School (grade A+), Tampa Preparatory School (grade A+), Carrollwood Day School (grade A+)

#25. Key Biscayne, Florida

– Overall Rank: 786

– Population: 14,572

– Median household income: $173,015

– Median home value: $1,331,900 (65% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (35% rent)

– Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies – Homestead (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – Wolfson (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – North (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Immaculata-La Salle High School (grade A+), Lincoln-Marti Schools # 10 (grade B+), Brito Miami Private School (grade B)

#24. Boca Raton, Florida

– Overall Rank: 758

– Population: 97,980

– Median household income: $95,570

– Median home value: $597,100 (66% own)

– Median rent: $2,170 (34% rent)

– Top public schools: A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School (grade A+), Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts (grade A+), Suncoast Community High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Pine Crest School – Fort Lauderdale Campus (grade A+), American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus (grade A+), Donna Klein Jewish Academy (grade A+)

#23. Doctor Phillips, Florida

– Overall Rank: 735

– Population: 12,278

– Median household income: $100,034

– Median home value: $458,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $2,274 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (grade A+), Windermere High School (grade A+), Cornerstone Charter Academy High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Windermere Preparatory School (grade A+), Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), The First Academy (grade A+)

#22. Horizon West, Florida

– Overall Rank: 728

– Population: 58,595

– Median household income: $118,064

– Median home value: $459,500 (68% own)

– Median rent: $2,172 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (grade A+), Windermere High School (grade A+), West Orange High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Windermere Preparatory School (grade A+), Montverde Academy (grade A+), The First Academy (grade A+)

#21. Gulf Breeze, Florida

– Overall Rank: 688

– Population: 6,372

– Median household income: $107,202

– Median home value: $463,700 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,530 (23% rent)

– Top public schools: Gulf Breeze High School (grade A), Gulf Breeze Elementary School (grade A minus), Gulf Breeze Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Lighthouse Private Christian Academy (grade A minus), Pensacola Catholic High School (grade B+), East Hill Christian School (grade B)

#20. Lutz, Florida

– Overall Rank: 685

– Population: 24,721

– Median household income: $101,159

– Median home value: $403,200 (83% own)

– Median rent: $1,562 (17% rent)

– Top public schools: Steinbrenner High School (grade A+), Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School (grade A), Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Tampa Preparatory School (grade A+), Carrollwood Day School (grade A+), Academy at the Lakes (grade A+)

#19. Winter Springs, Florida

– Overall Rank: 571

– Population: 38,205

– Median household income: $83,732

– Median home value: $317,100 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,557 (26% rent)

– Top public schools: Choices in Learning Charter School (grade A), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A), Oviedo High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Preparatory School of Florida (grade A+), Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), Lake Mary Preparatory School (grade A+)

#18. Fruit Cove, Florida

– Overall Rank: 503

– Population: 35,333

– Median household income: $134,535

– Median home value: $406,700 (85% own)

– Median rent: $2,136 (15% rent)

– Top public schools: Durbin Creek Elementary School (grade A), Creekside High School (grade A), Julington Creek Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The Bolles School (grade A+), University Christian School (grade A), Christ’s Church Academy (grade A)

#17. Highland Beach, Florida

– Overall Rank: 476

– Population: 4,261

– Median household income: $140,045

– Median home value: $696,300 (95% own)

– Median rent: $3,392 (5% rent)

– Top public schools: A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School (grade A+), Alexander W. Dreyfoos Jr. School of the Arts (grade A+), Suncoast Community High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: American Heritage Schools, Palm Beach Campus (grade A+), Saint Andrew’s School (grade A+), Score Academy – Boca Raton (grade A+)

#16. Pebble Creek, Florida

– Overall Rank: 445

– Population: 10,976

– Median household income: $108,307

– Median home value: $363,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,939 (24% rent)

– Top public schools: Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School (grade A), Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School (grade A), Bell Creek Academy High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Academy at the Lakes (grade A+), Universal Academy of Florida (grade A+), American Youth Academy (grade A+)

#15. Maitland, Florida

– Overall Rank: 443

– Population: 19,266

– Median household income: $89,871

– Median home value: $484,700 (45% own)

– Median rent: $1,754 (55% rent)

– Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (grade A+), Winter Park High School (grade A+), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Preparatory School of Florida (grade A+), Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), Lake Mary Preparatory School (grade A+)

#14. Lake Mary, Florida

– Overall Rank: 441

– Population: 16,636

– Median household income: $106,971

– Median home value: $403,800 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,926 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Choices in Learning Charter School (grade A), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A), Heathrow Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Preparatory School of Florida (grade A+), Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), Lake Mary Preparatory School (grade A+)

#13. Keystone, Florida

– Overall Rank: 438

– Population: 26,059

– Median household income: $153,047

– Median home value: $528,700 (92% own)

– Median rent: $2,088 (8% rent)

– Top public schools: St. Petersburg Collegiate High School (grade A+), Steinbrenner High School (grade A+), Sickles High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Berkeley Preparatory School (grade A+), Carrollwood Day School (grade A+), Academy at the Lakes (grade A+)

#12. Parkland, Florida

– Overall Rank: 433

– Population: 34,832

– Median household income: $188,544

– Median home value: $797,400 (86% own)

– Median rent: $2,948 (14% rent)

– Top public schools: A.D. Henderson University School & FAU High School (grade A+), The College Academy at Broward College (grade A+), Pompano Beach High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus (grade A+), Pine Crest School – Fort Lauderdale Campus (grade A+), Donna Klein Jewish Academy (grade A+)

#11. Palmetto Bay, Florida

– Overall Rank: 408

– Population: 24,267

– Median household income: $144,987

– Median home value: $715,700 (78% own)

– Median rent: $1,728 (22% rent)

– Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies – Homestead (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – Wolfson (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – North (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Ransom Everglades School (grade A+), Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (grade A+), Palmer Trinity School (grade A+)

#10. Weston, Florida

– Overall Rank: 382

– Population: 68,029

– Median household income: $132,832

– Median home value: $612,800 (73% own)

– Median rent: $2,631 (27% rent)

– Top public schools: The College Academy at Broward College (grade A+), Cypress Bay High School (grade A+), Pompano Beach High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: American Heritage Schools, Broward Campus (grade A+), NSU University School (grade A+), Posnack Jewish Day School (grade A+)

#9. Palm Valley, Florida

– Overall Rank: 332

– Population: 19,766

– Median household income: $118,245

– Median home value: $604,200 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,717 (19% rent)

– Top public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (grade A+), Ocean Palms Elementary School (grade A), Ponte Vedra Palm Valley – Rawlings Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Providence School (grade A), Harvest Community School (grade A), University Christian School (grade A)

#8. Fleming Island, Florida

– Overall Rank: 315

– Population: 29,810

– Median household income: $117,414

– Median home value: $355,200 (85% own)

– Median rent: $1,909 (15% rent)

– Top public schools: Creekside High School (grade A), Fleming Island High School (grade A), Bartram Trail High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Johns Country Day School (grade A+), Trinity Christian Academy (grade A), Christ’s Church Academy (grade A)

#7. Pinecrest, Florida

– Overall Rank: 289

– Population: 18,279

– Median household income: $178,095

– Median home value: $1,129,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,800 (18% rent)

– Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies – Homestead (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – Wolfson (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – North (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Ransom Everglades School (grade A+), Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (grade A+), Palmer Trinity School (grade A+)

#6. Oviedo, Florida

– Overall Rank: 286

– Population: 39,552

– Median household income: $116,764

– Median home value: $397,300 (79% own)

– Median rent: $1,902 (21% rent)

– Top public schools: Hagerty High School (grade A), Choices in Learning Charter School (grade A), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Preparatory School of Florida (grade A+), Lake Mary Preparatory School (grade A+), The Geneva School (grade A+)

#5. Winter Park, Florida

– Overall Rank: 284

– Population: 29,985

– Median household income: $96,563

– Median home value: $590,200 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,634 (34% rent)

– Top public schools: Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School (grade A+), Winter Park High School (grade A+), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Preparatory School of Florida (grade A+), Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), The First Academy (grade A+)

#4. Nocatee, Florida

– Overall Rank: 263

– Population: 22,950

– Median household income: $131,738

– Median home value: $503,900 (86% own)

– Median rent: $3,501 (14% rent)

– Top public schools: Ponte Vedra High School (grade A+), Freedom Crossing Academy (grade A), Palm Valley Academy (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Joseph Academy (grade A), University Christian School (grade A), Christ’s Church Academy (grade A)

#3. Coral Gables, Florida

– Overall Rank: 261

– Population: 49,696

– Median household income: $118,203

– Median home value: $952,000 (64% own)

– Median rent: $1,954 (36% rent)

– Top public schools: School for Advanced Studies – Homestead (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – Wolfson (grade A+), School for Advanced Studies – North (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Ransom Everglades School (grade A+), Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (grade A+), Palmer Trinity School (grade A+)

#2. Heathrow, Florida

– Overall Rank: 170

– Population: 7,084

– Median household income: $119,762

– Median home value: $509,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,805 (32% rent)

– Top public schools: Choices in Learning Charter School (grade A), Seminole Science Charter School (grade A), Heathrow Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Lake Highland Preparatory School (grade A+), Lake Mary Preparatory School (grade A+), Central Florida Preparatory School (grade A+)

#1. Westchase, Florida

– Overall Rank: 68

– Population: 24,891

– Median household income: $114,434

– Median home value: $442,600 (63% own)

– Median rent: $1,915 (37% rent)

– Top public schools: St. Petersburg Collegiate High School (grade A+), Sickles High School (grade A), Brooks DeBartolo Collegiate High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Berkeley Preparatory School (grade A+), Tampa Preparatory School (grade A+), Carrollwood Day School (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 40 states.

