The Tallest Building in the US Could Be in the Most Unexpected Location

Photo: Courtesy of AO

The tallest building in the US could soon be in a new location, and the record holder would be nowhere near the shimmering skylines of the Big Apple, Chicago, or Los Angeles. According to ABC News, a new proposal could see the highest structure in the country constructed in Oklahoma City, right in the middle of America’s heartland.

Called the Boardwalk at Bricktown, the new complex was designed by Office AO and developed by Matteson Capital. The organizations have submitted a request to adjust the height of a tower in the upcoming complex, which would see the new building standing at 1,907 feet tall. This is about 200 feet taller than One World Trade Center, currently the tallest building in the US. Boardwalk at Bricktown would also claim the record for the sixth tallest building in the world.

Photo: Courtesy of AO

“The Boardwalk at Bricktown will deliver an exciting architectural tapestry of modern design and a rich mixed-use experience at the heart of a vibrant entertainment district,” AO shared on its website. “Designed to be the tallest building in the nation, this bold development encompasses over three acres and over two million square feet of residential, hospitality, retail, dining, and entertainment.”

Photo: Courtesy of AO

The base levels of the complex will feature open plazas and space for retail and dining tenants. From this volume, four towers extend upwards. Three stand at 345 feet, while the fourth—called Legends Tower—will ascend 1,907 feet. Not only does this height secure the record for tallest building in the country, but it also represents the year Oklahoma was ratified as the 46th state, 1907. “A catalyst for urban evolution, The Boardwalk embodies the spirited essence of Oklahoma City, honoring its rich past, dynamic present, and promising future,” AO shared. The mixed-use building will hold a hotel, 1,776 residential units, and 110,000 square feet of dining, retail, and entertainment space.

If constructed as planned, the Boardwalk at Bricktown would be the 18th building to hold the title of the tallest building in the US. It would be the first in Oklahoma and one of only a handful outside of New York City. Prior to One World Trade Center holding the record, the Willis (formerly Sears) Tower in Chicago was the tallest.

