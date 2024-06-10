Tallahassee Women's Newcomers Club finds adventure on field trip to FSU Marine Lab

Tallahassee Women's Newcomers Club members examine the sea creatures on a trip to the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Teresa.

What a fun and educational field trip! Tallahassee Women’s Newcomers Club members took a drive down to the FSU Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Teresa and learned so much about the research they are doing.

Tallahassee Women’s Newcomers Club is a social club for women in the area who like spending time with others who share similar interests. Members do not have to be new to the area at all. They just have to have some time to spend with others.

Tallahassee Newcomers Club members are introduced to sea creatures on a trip to FSU Coastal and Marine Lab in St. Teresa.

The FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory is a research facility affiliated with Florida State University. Its mission is to conduct innovative, pioneering, interdisciplinary research on coastal and marine ecosystems. They offer research space that includes laboratories, greenhouses, and a wide variety of field sites.

Additionally, the lab aims to mentor the next generation of problem solvers and leverage scientific outcomes and expertise through engagement with stakeholders to optimize marine management and conservation.

TWNC members loved the boat ride out into the Gulf of Mexico where the FSU staff trawled and put the contents of each catch in a Touch Tank. Viewing and touching several species of fish and invertebrates was exciting and educational.

A staffer with FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory, a research facility affiliated with Florida State University, displays a blue crab.

Many more special trips to area attractions are planned for the members of TWNC in addition to our regular monthly activities. TWNC has three monthly events that all members are invited to attend: a luncheon, a coffee, and a social hour. It also has more than 30 small group activities each month of things like Music Makers, Bridge, Pinochle, Canasta variations, Bunco, Book Club, Mahjong, Walking Group, Fiber Arts and Lunch Buddies.

These groups are usually made up of four to 12 members. New groups are always being added as members come forth with an idea they would like to pursue.

Tallahassee Women's Newcomers Club took a field trip with to the FSU Coastal and Marine Laboratory in St. Teresa.

Prospective new members are generally invited to come to a coffee or a luncheon to see if Tallahassee Women’s Newcomers Club is right for them. If interested in more information, please email tlhnewcomers@gmail.com. Membership chair, Geri Quirk, will get in touch to invite you to attend an event. Joining a newcomer’s club is more than just attending meetings — it’s about embracing a community, making lasting friendships, and creating memories.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee Club finds adventure on field trip to FSU Marine Lab