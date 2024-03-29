Make your Tallahassee viewing plans to watch the solar eclipse | The Sky Guy

The big astronomy story this month is the total solar eclipse passing through Texas into Maine on April 8. Tens of millions of people will be watching this eclipse in the United States. Unfortunately, Tallahassee is not located in the path of totality, but we will see 70 percent of the sun covered by the moon. The eclipse begins at 1:42 pm eastern with maximum coverage at 2:58. The eclipse ends at 4:17.

A total solar eclipse is an amazing sight to behold. Stars can be seen as well as planets close to the sun. Also, the outer atmosphere of the sun, the corona (“crown”), becomes visible. The corona is the whispery, hairlike phenomena that you see in eclipse pictures. As the sun is covered by the moon and the sky darkens, the air temperature drops.

The Tallahassee Astronomical Society will be setting up telescopes on Kleman Plaza in front of the Challenger Learning Center so that the public can safely view the eclipse (weather permitting). The Challenger has special solar glasses for sale for $2 each. Never look at the sun without approved eye-protection.

Alan Hanstein, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center, uses solar eclipse glasses to look directly at the sun Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

You can also make a pinhole camera at jpl.nasa.gov/edu.

Another phenomenon is created by sunlight passing through the gaps between leaves of a tree creating multiple pinhole cameras. Check it out.

Mark your calendar: There will be a total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, 2045 where Tallahassee is in the path of totality.

Morning sky: Venus has entered the Sun’s glare. Mars and Saturn will be barely visible low in the east before sunrise. Watch them through the month as they play tag with each other. Watch the Moon pass a couple of bright stars and planets, see below for dates.

Evening sky: Brilliant Jupiter is getting lower night by night in the west at sunset. It will enter the sun’s glare at the end of the month. Watch the Moon pass a couple of bright stars and planets, see below for dates.

2nd: Last quarter Moon.

6th: Look for the Moon below Saturn with Mars above both before sunrise.

6th: Tallahassee Astronomical Society’s free planetarium show, “April Skies over Tallahassee,” at the Downtown Digital Dome Theatre and Planetarium at the Challenger Learning Center (not recommended for children under 5). Doors close at 10 a.m. sharp.

8th: Partial solar eclipse (see above for details).

10th: Mars and Saturn close together in the morning sky before sunrise.

10th: Moon near Jupiter in the evening sky.

11th: Moon close to Pleiades star cluster in the evening sky.

14th: Moon forms triangle with bright star Castor and Pollux in Gemini in the evening sky.

15th: First quarter moon.

18th: Moon near bright star Regulus in Leo in the evening sky.

22nd: Moon near bright star Spica in Virgo all night long.

23rd: Full moon.

27th: Moon near bright star Antares in Scorpius in the morning sky.

Check out TAS’s events calendar at tallystargazers.org.

Ken Kopczynski is a former president of the Tallahassee Astronomical Society, a local group of amateur astronomers.

