Talk with children, teens about medication safety at home to help keep them healthy

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Students will soon be out of school for summer break, which means more time at home. CVS Health is encouraging parents to address substance abuse and educate children and teenagers about medication safety in the home.

“I recommend that those discussions really need to begin early in a child’s life. So looking at kindergarten through second grade is a really great time when children can be introduced to the power of medicine and really learn about the different types of medications,” said Ashlee Walters with CVS Pharmacy.

Health professionals suggest parents start the conversation by asking children what they know about substance abuse or misuse.

Walters said, “Ask in a nonjudgemental or open-ended way so you’re more likely to get that honest and open response.”

CVS Health has created programs, Pharmacists Teach and Dose of Knowledge, which empower students to make healthy, informed choices and prevent the misuse of prescription and illicit drugs.

Healthcare systems come together to raise awareness for colon cancer

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.