Tales from the Trails: McKenna and her hiking pup explore Bass Hill Trail

Where is the line drawn between history and development?

In the Western Hemisphere, history was once destroyed in the name of religion - Aztec pyramids dismembered brick by brick to build Catholic cathedrals. Today, we destroy history in the name of modernity.

Apple Valley's Hilltop House is the perfect example. I hiked the Bass Hill Trail with my hiking partner Lupe the chihuahua last week, and while the hike itself was short and somewhat underwhelming (except for the views).

The history we learned from local Apple Valley hikers made up for the monotony.

A flat dirt overlook inhabits the summit of the hill where the famous home of Newton T. Bass, the modern founder of Apple Valley, once stood. Built in 1957, the Hilltop House was the definition of luxury; prime real estate according to modern standards.

Bass and Apple Valley co-founder "Bud" Westlund purchased 120 acres of land and marketed the area as a destination resort to attract Hollywood stars, likely influenced by the success of the neighboring Palm Springs star-studded streets.

Bass was by no means the first person to inhabit Apple Valley but under him, the town flourished. Banks, churches, the first school, a golf course, a hospital, and over 180 businesses were established during his reign, according to the town of Apple Valley.

His home, and to some extent his legacy, has since been demolished and replaced by an "observation deck," or flattened dirt area, by the town. Only a few splotches of plaster forgotten from the demolition remind visitors of the area's past.

Sure, the home had fallen to shambles, but why eliminate a part of the town's history instead of doing something useful with the space like turning it into a low-budget, donation-based museum?

City officials were "saddened" to announce that the home "could not be salvaged" and proceeded with a $152,000 demolition. It was likely more cost effective to demo the house than restore it.

The destruction of the Hilltop House is a symbolic modern example of historical patterns in the California desert. Examining the history of the town even further, Shoshonean, Paiute, Vanyume, Chemehuevi, Serrano, and Mojave Native Americans once inhabited the wet High Desert areas surrounding the Mojave River.

They were forcefully removed to Spanish missions, opening the land to newer ranch and apple orchard settlements, gold refineries, and saloons.

Today, little evidence of the native past is evident in Apple Valley. Is the demolition of the Hilltop House doing the same to eliminate recent history as well? How much development is enough before an area is satisfied with its progress?

Call me a traditionalist, a conservationist even, but I will always side with historical preservation. And yes, technically speaking, anything 50 years or older is officially considered a historical artifact.

A view of Apple Valley from the Bass Hill Trail overlook right before sunset.

Following the AllTrails coordinates from the trailhead at 34.51758, -117.21154, the easy Bass Hill Trail is now just a sweet sunset overlook above the town of Apple Valley.

The "Flying Nun House" off Highway 18 can be seen in the distance and a lonesome but proud Joshua Tree dominates views overlooking the west.

The hike is short, documented at 1.9 miles online but I'd say it's closer to one mile. Lupe and I sat for a while at the summit, imagining what type of extravagant parties Bass would have thrown in his hilltop mansion.

As the High Desert continues to develop at an exponential rate, exploring local trails is more important now than ever. Who knows how long our favorite backyard trails will be around before they give way to tract housing, warehouses, and new businesses.

Want a specific High Desert trail review? Keep McKenna and Lupe in shape by suggesting what trail they should hit next. McKenna can be found at mmobley@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: McKenna and her hiking pup explore a new Apple Valley trail