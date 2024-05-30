A tale of two street rods at the annual meet in York: Different cars, similar car guys

This is the tale of two street rods, and two street rodders.

One is a retired pipefitter who worked at oil refineries in Delaware, the other is a retired firefighter and arson investigator from Rochester, New York.

One has a car that could not be described as a street rod and may not exactly fit the definition of one. The other has a car he built from the rubber up.

Fred Downs, a 65-year-old pipefitter from Delaware, with his 1957 Chevy Bel Air Nomad on. May 29, 2024 at the York Expo Center.

Still, they are remarkably the same. They have both been coming to York every year for 30 years for the annual gathering of the National Street Rods Association at the York Fairgrounds, an event that this year is marking its 50th anniversary. (The association has met in York for 47 years, moving to the fairgrounds from Timonium in 1977.) (Also, coincidentally, the NSRA defines street rods as being modified cars made before 1948, but in 2010 it expanded the definition to include cars made within the past 30 years.)

For both men, the annual pilgrimage to York is a tradition, one that revolves around the worship of chrome, steel, horsepower and, more importantly, nostalgia for a time when cars were simpler machines that didn’t require computers to perform a task as simple as driving to the grocery store.

The brethren of gearheads

The street rods have been a tradition in York for five decades now, the first weekend in June reserved for a colorful parade of custom and restored pieces of vehicular art − or horrific traffic on Route 30, depending on your point of view.

The two men who checked into the fairgrounds on Wednesday, among the few early arrivals, are among those who appreciate the works of art. They plan their summer around the first weekend of June to spend it congregating with their brethren of gearheads.

“I got 12 people who have been to all 50,” said Tom Wilkerson, the association’s event director. “I’ve got people who have been coming here for 47 years.”

'It's deep rooted'

Fred Downs, the 65-year-old pipefitter from Delaware, was polishing the chrome front bumper of his 1957 Chevy Bel Air Nomad Thursday afternoon, trying to beat the spotty rain that would fall a little later.

Fred Downs, a 65-year-old pipefitter from Delaware, polishing the chrome front bumper of his 1957 Chevy Bel Air Nomad on. May 29, 2024 at the York Expo Center.

He’d always wanted a Nomad, he said. And it is a beautiful car. It’s a two-door station wagon, perhaps a bit of a marketing error made by the braintrust that ran General Motors in those days. “It wasn’t really good for a family,” Downs said, the car being a two-door. But it was sporty looking, Downs said, with a “rake to the roof,” chrome touches throughout and graceful fins that frame the tailgate, itself grilled with chrome strips.

Strangely, he said, the station wagon sold for more than a Corvette in 1957. The Nomad retailed for $2,850 and you could get a ‘vette - a futuristic classic in ‘57 – for $2,500. The result was, Downs said, “they didn’t make many Nomads.”

His is painted what Chevy called “tropical turquoise,” a pale sky blue. Originally, he said, it was a two-tone, with a white top, but when it had been repainted some years back – before he bought it – it was done monochromatic.

He has had the Nomad for just a year, purchasing it at last year’s street rod meet from a guy in Harrisburg who was its second owner, buying it from a friend. He sold an Austin-Healey – modified to house a 391-cubic-inch hemi engine – to buy the Nomad.

The Nomad, by comparison, is vastly underpowered. Under the hood is a 283-cubic-inch eight-cylinder motor that generates 185 horsepower through a two-speed Powerglide automatic transmission, one of the first automatics developed by General Motors. (Today, four-cylinder motors average 238 horsepower, according to Kelly Blue Book, and many cars have six- or nine-speed automatic transmissions. Modern engines also use less gas to generate that power.)

“This ain’t no speed demon,” Downs said.

Downs’ Nomad is pretty much original, down to its brakes, still old-school drum brakes, compared to modern disc brakes. The only major modification is the 1965 Mickey Thompson mag wheels.

More by Argento: 5 York County brothers who served during WWII all came home. But the war took its toll

More by Argento: Dallastown dad turns trauma into advocacy after his 15-year-old daughter Brianna's suicide

Downs refurbished the interior. His father was an upholsterer, and he learned the craft, restoring the interior to its original turquoise and black beauty.

He wanted a ‘57 Chevy, he said, because “this was my first car.” He bought a pair of ‘57 four-door sedans when he was 14 for $50. One of the cars had a good engine and the other had a less rusty body so he transplanted the engine – a 283 V8 – into the car with the good body, which had a six-cylinder motor. He had the car for 12 years, he said.

When he saw the Nomad for sale at the street rod gathering, he had to buy it. “These Nomads don’t come along too often,” he said. “A lot of them, the whole back end is rusted out. This one was intact.”

He’s had some street rods, including a ‘32 Ford, but ‘57 Chevys are his preference. “This is my sixth ‘57 Chevy,” he said. “It’s deep rooted. These cars are just distinctive.”

Just a car guy

Down the path from Downs, Tom Perkins, 72, the retired firefighter from Rochester, was lounging outside his RV reading the New York Post, his lemon-yellow ‘32 Ford parked in front.

The Ford is pretty much a Ford in name only. Perkins built it from parts. The frame was composed of two steel rails that he joined by welding crossmembers between them. The engine is a 350-cubic-inch Chevy salvaged from a ‘76 Camaro, joined to a five-speed manual transmission. The body is fiberglass, a material that was just patented when the ‘32 Ford rolled off the line. The front suspension came from a custom shop called Pete & Jakes Hot Rod Parts, out of Missouri.

Tom Perkins, a retired firefighter from Rochester, with his lemon-yellow '32 Ford at the York Expo on May 29, 2024.

“It’s a ‘60s style street rod,” Perkins said. “Very basic. No power windows. No radio. Nothing. It’s like something you would build back in the ‘60s with what you could get your hands on.”

Perkins has been a car guy since before he could drive. His first car was a 1963 Corvair convertible. He and his buddies would pile into the car and cruise for girls, even though, the car being full of guys, there would be no room for girls.

After that, he said, he got a ‘64 Chevy station wagon that he bought just to get the engine, a 396-cubic-inch V8. He put a mattress in the back of the station wagon – more out of hope than anything – saying, “You think something is going to happen, but it doesn’t.”

He recalled that his mother spotted the mattress and asked him about it and he said it was for camping. Two days later, he said, “My dad said the car goes.”

He always worked on cars. In high school, he commandeered the family garage to do work for friends and gas money, replacing clutches on old cars. “My father built the garage,” he said, “but he didn’t get to use it until I went into the service.”

He was drafted in the early ‘70s and the Army sent him to Germany, where he worked as a tank mechanic. He was relieved. “I thought I would be going to ‘Nam,” he said.

He’s had a bunch of street rods over the years – a ‘40 Ford, a’37 Ford, a couple of ‘32 Fords and a 1929 Model A that he has restored. He’s just a car guy, he said.

And so is his son, a career Navy man stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. “Next week, he’s coming up and we’re going to chop the top of the Ford,” he said.

Sweet rods at the York Expo Center on May 29, 2024.

'We just never quit on that'

The NSRA’s Wilkerson understands Downs and Perkins. He is one of them, like a lot of street rodders who are gathering in York.

It’s the culture of cars, he said. People, he said, just like cars.

It’s pretty simple, he said. "Personally, growing up in that era, I just liked cars,” Wilkerson said. “All of my peers liked cars. It’s more of a way of life. We just never quit on that.”

Columnist/reporter Mike Argento has been a York Daily Record staffer sine 1982. Reach him at mike@ydr.com.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: A tale of two street rods in York PA: Different cars, similar guys