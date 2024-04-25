Taking to New Mexico's hiking trails this spring? Here's what to know before heading out

Warmer spring and summer weather leads many in New Mexico to take to the trails at national parks throughout the state.

National Parks like Carlsbad Caverns and White Sands, along with places like Chaco Culture National Historical Park provide diverse vistas both above and underground, and are flocked to every year by hundreds of thousand of visitors from within New Mexico and beyond.

But experiencing the beauty of New Mexico’s outdoor recreational resources comes with some danger as hikers are exposed to the elements of the desert terrain, often traversing remote areas.

Here’s how to stay safe this hiking season, according to the National Park Service

Do your research

Hiking trails are typically rated from easy, to moderate and strenuous. Before setting out on a trail, it’s ideal to know what the difficulty level will be, what kinds of terrain and elevation gain is expected and how long the trail is.

Information on trails can be found on the Park Service’s website.

Park rangers can also explain what to expect at the park.

Make sure to check the weather before heading to the trail, and be cautious of taking on a hike if conditions appear not ideal. Carry rain equipment or other safety gear to use in an emergency.

The Park Service publicizes weather alerts online.

Leave a trip plan behind for others and keep communication lines open

Let you your family and friends know about your plans to hike. If other people know where and when you plan to take to the trails, they can better help first responder locate you if you get lost.

There may not be cellphone service on the trail, and low coverage can burn through a phone’s battery as it searches for service, which can be mitigated by either turning the device off or putting it in airplane mode. Hikers should also not rely on cellphones for light sources or maps, and pack those necessities separately.

Pack adequate gear

The National Park Service listed 10 “essentials” for hiking. This includes navigation equipment or maps, sun protection, insulation like jackets or gloves, light sources like flashlights, fire sources for heat if lost, a repair kit and tools, food, water and an emergency shelter.

Don’t overdo it

The slowest hiker in a group should set the pace. This will help hikers stay together and could prevent exhaustion or injury. Hikers should also continuously track how long and how far they’ve hiked. Many trails are “out and back” meaning the listed distance will double on the return. The Park Service recommends hikers set a specific time they will turn back regardless of progress on the trail.

Hikers going downhill should yield to uphill hikers to prevent injuries as uphill can prove more challenging. Hikers should also take frequent breaks. If you can talk while hiking, you’re going at the right pace, the Park Service said. If not, slow down.

How do hikers get lost?

Sticking to established, developed trails is ideal as 41 percent of hikers get lost by wandering off the beaten path, according to a report from hiking and camping website SmokeyMountains.com.

Bad weather accounted for 17 percent of lost hikers, the study read, while 16 percent got lost by falling off the trail and 8 percent got separated from the group. Another 7 percent were lost due to injury and 6 percent got lost because of darkness.

If you find yourself lost, the Park Service advises you stop and breathe, assess the situation, find your location on the map and then either attempt to retrace your steps if it is safe to do so or stay put and await rescue.

