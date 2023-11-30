Take a seat! These TikTok-famous wishbone dining chairs are nearly 50% off at Walmart
Don’t miss out on this limited-time deal and other amazing furniture sales that we scoped out.
Beautiful. Comfortable. Versatile. Architectural. Wishbone chairs are a classic Danish design, and we found a gorgeous pair at a price that'll make you pounce. Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair is a favorite among interior designers and TikTok influencers for its curvy back, cushy seat and minimalistic aesthetic. Like many well-made, popular pieces, it also happens to be on the pricey side. Or at least it was ... we just spotted it marked down to $226 for a set of two — that's nearly 50% off — for what we’re expecting to be a very limited time.
Poly & Bark Wishbone Weave Chair in Natural, Set of 2$226$447Save $221
Poly & Bark Wishbone Weave Chair in White, Set of 2$226$267Save $41
Why is it a good deal?
Durable, beautiful furniture doesn’t come cheap, and Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair — featuring a kiln-dried solid wood frame and handwoven rope seat — is prime design. Poly & Bark is known to host sales throughout the year, typically offering 25% off their bestselling styles, but even with that you’re looking at $150 per chair. Walmart was already selling the chairs below retail price, but with the current deal, you can score them for just $113 each, the lowest price we’ve seen.
Why do I need this?
Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair is a modern marvel that manages to mix and match with a wide assortment of dining room and kitchen table washes and styles — from artistic and rustic to contemporary and refined (see how another TikToker styled them here). And, while streamlined and practical enough for everyday use, it also makes a fabulous statement chair for a bedroom, office or living room.
Several of my friends own these chairs so I've had the pleasure of testing them out and can confirm just how chic and cozy they are (I’ve sat in them comfortably while dining, as well as while working for long hours). I love that the Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair comes fully assembled, meaning you won’t have to invest any additional money or energy into putting it together (as you can see in this unpacking video, you just remove from the box and voilà!). I'm also a big fan — and owner — of the Poly & Bark Enzo Dining Chair, only $142 at Walmart versus the usual $199 retail price; more great deals below.
Walmart
What reviewers are saying
“I purchased the Wishbone Weave dining chairs to accompany my banquet and am thrilled with the look, sturdiness and comfort that I need,” wrote one reviewer on Poly & Bark’s website.
“I’m glad I was able to catch a deal and get these chairs!,” added a second. “They are beautiful!”
“In absolute LOVE with our chairs,” gushed a third. “They shipped quickly and came fully assembled. The quality was beyond my expectations and they’re so comfy to sit in.”
“The chair's stylish design seamlessly blends with my decor, and its comfort exceeds expectations,” confirmed a fourth. “The quality of materials used ensures durability, making it a fantastic addition to any space …”
Scoop up these Poly & Bark Wishbone Weave Dining Chairs now and have them in time for holiday hosting.