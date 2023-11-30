Take a seat! These TikTok-famous wishbone dining chairs are nearly 50% off at Walmart

Beautiful. Comfortable. Versatile. Architectural. Wishbone chairs are a classic Danish design, and we found a gorgeous pair at a price that'll make you pounce. Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair is a favorite among interior designers and TikTok influencers for its curvy back, cushy seat and minimalistic aesthetic. Like many well-made, popular pieces, it also happens to be on the pricey side. Or at least it was ... we just spotted it marked down to $226 for a set of two — that's nearly 50% off — for what we’re expecting to be a very limited time.

Why is it a good deal?

Durable, beautiful furniture doesn’t come cheap, and Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair — featuring a kiln-dried solid wood frame and handwoven rope seat — is prime design. Poly & Bark is known to host sales throughout the year, typically offering 25% off their bestselling styles, but even with that you’re looking at $150 per chair. Walmart was already selling the chairs below retail price, but with the current deal, you can score them for just $113 each, the lowest price we’ve seen.

Why do I need this?

Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair is a modern marvel that manages to mix and match with a wide assortment of dining room and kitchen table washes and styles — from artistic and rustic to contemporary and refined (see how another TikToker styled them here). And, while streamlined and practical enough for everyday use, it also makes a fabulous statement chair for a bedroom, office or living room.

Several of my friends own these chairs so I've had the pleasure of testing them out and can confirm just how chic and cozy they are (I’ve sat in them comfortably while dining, as well as while working for long hours). I love that the Poly & Bark’s Wishbone Weave Dining Chair comes fully assembled, meaning you won’t have to invest any additional money or energy into putting it together (as you can see in this unpacking video, you just remove from the box and voilà!). I'm also a big fan — and owner — of the Poly & Bark Enzo Dining Chair, only $142 at Walmart versus the usual $199 retail price; more great deals below.

Poly & Bark Wishbone Weave Dining Chair

Walmart

What reviewers are saying

“I purchased the Wishbone Weave dining chairs to accompany my banquet and am thrilled with the look, sturdiness and comfort that I need,” wrote one reviewer on Poly & Bark’s website.

“I’m glad I was able to catch a deal and get these chairs!,” added a second. “They are beautiful!”

“In absolute LOVE with our chairs,” gushed a third. “They shipped quickly and came fully assembled. The quality was beyond my expectations and they’re so comfy to sit in.”

“The chair's stylish design seamlessly blends with my decor, and its comfort exceeds expectations,” confirmed a fourth. “The quality of materials used ensures durability, making it a fantastic addition to any space …”

Don't miss these additional furniture deals:

Costway Rattan Upholstered Dining Chair, Set of 2 $121 $141 Save $20 See at Bed Bath & Beyond

Modern Dining Chairs with Metal Legs, Set of 2 $117 $161 Save $44 See at Bed Bath & Beyond

Safavieh Black Spindle-back Dining Chair, Set of 2 $144 $295 Save $152 See at Bed Bath & Beyond

Ashton Caned Dining Chair $200 $398 Save $198 See at Anthropologie

Noble House Tempered Glass Coffee Table $163 $271 Save $108 See at Home Depot

Pottery Barn Dutton Rectangular Coffee Table $449 $899 Save $450 See at Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Benchwright Extending Dining Table $1,599 $1,999 Save $400 See at Pottery Barn