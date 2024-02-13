Taco Bell's 8 New Menu Items Are Already Stirring Up Lots Of Feelings, And After Seeing Them, I Understand Why
Amid the craze of the Super Bowl, another arguably equally food-centric event was taking place just one day prior: the Taco Bell Live Más Live Event.
At the event, which is being compared to an Apple-style iPhone launch, Taco Bell unveiled chef collaborations, new partnerships, a peek into their innovation kitchen, and, of course, their new menu items dropping in 2024.
Taco Bell is announcing their new menu like it's the new iPhone except this Cheez-It Crunchwrap is actually more innovative pic.twitter.com/wWF4FDn73X
So here's everything Taco Bell is cookin' up, with some items set to launch as early as this week:
1. Cheesy Chicken Crispanada
The audience was absolutely living for this one, so my hopes are high.
2. Crispy Chicken Nuggets
Reactions ranged from pure joy...
TACO BELL CHICKEN NUGGETS I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES
...to reasonable skepticism (and a serious longing for old menu items).
i don’t want taco bell chicken nuggets BRING BACK THE SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO YOU COWARDS
Looks like there's nothing left to do but wait and see if Taco Bell can deliver on these.
3. Cheesy Street Chalupas
These were also tested out last fall at select locations, and the reviews are nothing short of astounding.
@tacobell needs to stop playing and launch the cheesy street chalupas worldwide
These cheesy street chalupas are wonderful. Please make these permanent. 🙏🏼 straight 🔥
4. Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato
Listen, we're all excited and we all need this. Like, now.
babe wake up baja blast gelato just dropped https://t.co/3lUaf6Jk4X
Even if the inevitable happens.
me after eating a gallon of that pic.twitter.com/wtcKvhQPsE
5. Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco
6. Churro Chillers
7. Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights
Needless to say, I'm not alone in the tears I shed.
8. Cheez-It Crunchwrap
Personally, this reveal was my favorite part of the launch.
Safe to say it was everyone else's favorite, too.
cheez-it crunchwrap? HOLD ON https://t.co/88lepc2uQY
We really have reached peak innovation.
2024 is the year of the Taco Bell giant Cheez-It Crunchwrap
Not only did Taco Bell announce these official menu items, but they also have a few other things up their sleeve. To the excitement of every millennial, Taco Bell partnered with Salt & Straw, a Portland-based ice cream company, to bring back their version of the Choco Taco. While this was only available at the Live Más event, Taco Bell's site states that it is "currently in the testing pipeline."
Speaking of testing, a few other menu items from the test kitchen were unveiled, although not quite ready for the public just yet. Like this Baja Blast Pie.
This one kind of broke the internet.
how do I become a taste tester for the taco bell test kitchen. listen I'll pay THEM https://t.co/qxIu2RgmLR
Oh, did you say you wanted more Baja Blast food items? Well let me also introduce you to another test kitchen item: Baja Blast Twists.
Wait, did I also hear you say you wanted old menu items to come back? Well, apparently Taco Bell is listening to all of us because not only did they announce a plan to make Nacho Fries permanent, but they also held a vote to bring back either the Meximelt or the Caramel Apple Empanadas.
Let me know in the comments which new menu item you're most excited for (or which one you want to see come back).