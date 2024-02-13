Taco Bell's 8 New Menu Items Are Already Stirring Up Lots Of Feelings, And After Seeing Them, I Understand Why

Amid the craze of the Super Bowl, another arguably equally food-centric event was taking place just one day prior: the Taco Bell Live Más Live Event.

At the event, which is being compared to an Apple-style iPhone launch, Taco Bell unveiled chef collaborations, new partnerships, a peek into their innovation kitchen, and, of course, their new menu items dropping in 2024.

Taco Bell is announcing their new menu like it's the new iPhone except this Cheez-It Crunchwrap is actually more innovative pic.twitter.com/wWF4FDn73X — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) February 10, 2024

So here's everything Taco Bell is cookin' up, with some items set to launch as early as this week:

1. Cheesy Chicken Crispanada

Originally introduced as a test item in Knoxville, TN last March, the cheesy chicken crispanada is officially making its mark as a permanent menu item at all Taco Bell locations starting February 15th. This crispy little pocket of perfection includes marinated shredded chicken and a blend of monterey, pepper jack, cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses. Taco Bell

The audience was absolutely living for this one, so my hopes are high.

2. Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Well, the unthinkable happened folks: Taco Bell is officially hopping on the chicken nugget train. According to Taco Bell, their nuggets consist of "all-white meat chicken marinated in spiced jalapeño buttermilk before being breaded in a tortilla coating and fried to crispy glory." There'll also be two sauce options: a signature Bell sauce or a Jalapeño Honey Mustard. Taco Bell

Reactions ranged from pure joy...

TACO BELL CHICKEN NUGGETS I JUST FELL TO MY KNEES — lil beeb (@brynnjulson) February 10, 2024

...to reasonable skepticism (and a serious longing for old menu items).

i don’t want taco bell chicken nuggets BRING BACK THE SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO YOU COWARDS — alyssa🐝 (@shaunastai) February 11, 2024

Looks like there's nothing left to do but wait and see if Taco Bell can deliver on these.

3. Cheesy Street Chalupas

The classic chalupa is getting an upgrade, but also a slight downgrade in size. These smaller "street-style" chalupas will feature the classic fried flatbread along with a smaller tortilla that is stuffed with cheese. Because, why the hell not? Taco Bell

These were also tested out last fall at select locations, and the reviews are nothing short of astounding.

@tacobell needs to stop playing and launch the cheesy street chalupas worldwide — Matt (@primal081) November 5, 2023

These cheesy street chalupas are wonderful. Please make these permanent. 🙏🏼 straight 🔥 — Luke Roach (@Luke_Roach96) November 8, 2023

4. Mtn Dew Baja Blast Gelato

If your feed is anything like mine, it's been taken over by the Baja Blast Gelato, and I'm not mad about it. Launching this summer, the gelato is said to be an ode to the 20-year anniversary of Baja Blast (which makes me feel older than I ever have in my life). Taco Bell

Listen, we're all excited and we all need this. Like, now.

babe wake up baja blast gelato just dropped https://t.co/3lUaf6Jk4X — boycunt (yeehaw era) (@boycuntgenius) February 11, 2024

Even if the inevitable happens.

me after eating a gallon of that pic.twitter.com/wtcKvhQPsE — gwanz (@GranzCS) February 11, 2024

5. Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco

Just a slight twist on the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, this enchilada version features chicken or steak with an enchilada dipping sauce. Taco Bell

6. Churro Chillers

Yet another item that made it out of the test kitchen and into our hands. Taco Bell has been playing around with the shakes and coffee space, and it's finally paid off. From the looks of it, the churro chillers will feature four flavors of ice cream along with flavored caramel, cold foam, and churro bits to top it all off. Taco Bell

7. Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights

I cried actual tears when I saw these. Real ones know that the Cinnabon Delights are unmatched, and this new Dulce de Leche version might just test my commitment to cut back on sugar this year. Taco Bell / Via youtube.com

Needless to say, I'm not alone in the tears I shed.

8. Cheez-It Crunchwrap

The hype. The launch. Everything surrounding this new Crunchwrap was wonderfully over-the-top. Yes, this is the Crunchwrap we all know and love, but now stuffed with a massive Cheez-It 16 times the size of a normal one. Taco Bell

Personally, this reveal was my favorite part of the launch.

Safe to say it was everyone else's favorite, too.

We really have reached peak innovation.

2024 is the year of the Taco Bell giant Cheez-It Crunchwrap — paul (@_paul25_) February 10, 2024

Not only did Taco Bell announce these official menu items, but they also have a few other things up their sleeve. To the excitement of every millennial, Taco Bell partnered with Salt & Straw, a Portland-based ice cream company, to bring back their version of the Choco Taco. While this was only available at the Live Más event, Taco Bell's site states that it is "currently in the testing pipeline."

Speaking of testing, a few other menu items from the test kitchen were unveiled, although not quite ready for the public just yet. Like this Baja Blast Pie.

how do I become a taste tester for the taco bell test kitchen. listen I'll pay THEM https://t.co/qxIu2RgmLR — mr pussy 🔻 (@_mrpussy) February 11, 2024

Oh, did you say you wanted more Baja Blast food items? Well let me also introduce you to another test kitchen item: Baja Blast Twists.

Wait, did I also hear you say you wanted old menu items to come back? Well, apparently Taco Bell is listening to all of us because not only did they announce a plan to make Nacho Fries permanent, but they also held a vote to bring back either the Meximelt or the Caramel Apple Empanadas.

Let me know in the comments which new menu item you're most excited for (or which one you want to see come back).