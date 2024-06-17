Tackle DIY Projects With 41% Off This Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanics Tool Set at Lowe’s



The perfect distraction from the summer heat is diving headfirst into DIY repairs. If you’re the type who likes to tinker—or know someone who does—a mechanics tool set can be an essential investment. You can now get this Craftsman 230-Piece Standard (SAE) and Metric Mechanics Tool Set for 41 percent off at Lowe’s. You can pick one up to celebrate the start of summer or as a last-minute Father’s Day gift.

Packed with an assortment of sockets, ratchets, wrenches, and other specialty bits, Craftsman’s mechanics tool set ensures you have all the necessary tools to tackle lawn mower repairs, bicycle maintenance, and other DIY tasks. It starts with low profile ¼, ⅜, and ½-inch drive 72-tooth ratchets, which offer an arc swing of 5 degrees, giving you precision and maneuverability in tight spaces. Craftsman says its ratchets also have a lower profile head design, making it easier to access hard-to-reach areas, whether you’re leaning into your car’s hood or lying underneath your kitchen sink.

The kit comes with 47 standard sockets, 28 deep sockets, 28 long-arm hex keys, 16 short-arm hex keys, 21 combination wrenches, 16-bit sockets, 3 extension bars, a socket bit adapter, a bit driver, and 66 specialty bits. There are 230 pieces, giving you an extensive range of tools to handle any type of maintenance or repair. Everything fits inside a sturdy hard case with a locking dial and drawers with space for every piece of this kit. You can pull all three drawers out at once to find exactly what you need. Meanwhile, each drawer can be nested on top of the case, giving you temporary access to a specific set of tools.

Many of the tools in Craftsman’s kit have a polished chrome finish, making them more resistant to corrosion, wear, and tarnishing. Everything is backed by a full lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind that you’ll have reliable tools for years. Our editors regularly recommend Craftsman tools, whether it’s a socket set or this 262-piece mechanics tool set, the latter being similar to the one on sale but includes a few extra tools for more seasoned DIY enthusiasts.

At 41 percent off, this is a fantastic deal on a kit that will come in handy for a variety of projects. Whether you’re a seasoned DIY enthusiast or just starting, this comprehensive set offers exceptional value.

