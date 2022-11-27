This tabletop fire pit ‘creates a wonderful, cozy feeling’ — and it's $50 for Cyber Monday

With the temperatures dropping fast, you’re likely going to be spending more and more time inside. But that doesn’t mean you have to stop enjoying all your outdoor activities. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers say this Roundfire Tabletop Fire Pit lets you bring the ambiance of a cozy campfire indoors. Whether you’re looking to create a soothing space to gather around, add a hint of warmth to your home or plan a fun s’mores night and roast marshmallows over the open flames, you’re going to want this portable fire pit on hand — especially since Amazon just slashed the price of it by 50% for Cyber Monday. It also makes an amazing holiday gift!

Roundfire Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $50 $100 Save $50 "This is going to be a gift for all of our apartment-dwelling friends," raved one shopper. Snag one while it's still on sale! $50 at Amazon

The portable device doesn't create ash, so you don't have to worry about cleanup and each fire pit comes with a steel burn chamber, an extinguisher and a marble base. It gives you an hour of burn time and provides 250 square feet of warmth. The fire pit is easy to put together and it produces odorless flames.

Even better, you can use several different alcohol fuels to light it up, including bioethanol alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, rubbing alcohol and gel fuel. One reviewer said they didn’t have any of these laying around so they tried it with vodka and it worked perfectly.

It’s lightweight, portable and makes a great holiday gift. (Photo: Amazon)

“Amazing and easy to use,” said one five-star reviewer. “This thing works beautifully. It's very easy to use and creates a wonderful, cozy feeling. The flame is remarkably tall but not scary tall and flickers like fireplace flames. No candle could create that effect.”

Shoppers love that the cute tabletop fire pit not only adds a cozy blaze to outdoor dining, but it's also the perfect size for making 'smores. “This is absolutely perfect to have any time, anywhere. Brought it to the table at Friendsgiving and had a blast toasting marshmallows,” wrote one.

Others say its compact size makes it the perfect gift for friends and family with small outdoor spaces. “This is absolutely fantastic,” raved one. “We live in an apartment in San Francisco We’ve used it on our balcony and on our dining table when it was raining. This is going to be a gift for all of our apartment-dwelling friends.”

Another agreed writing, “I love the size of this tabletop fire bowl. The size is perfect for our deck. There's really not enough room for the full-size fire pit up there. This is easy to use. It recommends a couple of types of fuel. I haven't been able to find the gel one yet, so I've been using just a high percentage rubbing alcohol. It gets pretty hot and there is a flame, so caution is recommended. This would make a good gift!”

Normally priced at $100, the tabletop fire pit is just $60 right now. Whether you're snagging one for yourself or getting a head start on your holiday shopping for loved ones, be sure to shop the Roundfire Fire Pit while it’s still on super sale.

