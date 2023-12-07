Here’s What Tabi Shoe You Should Be Wearing, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Maison Margiela shifted fashion footwear when the brand introduced the Tabi boot with a split toe in 1988. What started as an unconventional silhouette from 15th-century Japan, has now turned into a cult-favorite shoe for fashion lovers and thieves alike. In light of the Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Jane gaining the #1 hottest product in Q3, according to Lyst's Index Report, we'd love to help you decide which Tabi is best for you, according to your sign.

Aries: Tabi Rhinestone Pump

Chaotic and bold is an understatement for this sign which is why they deserve the Tabi Rhinestone Pump -- which they would probably buy on impulse.

Taurus: Tabi Western Boot

Now, to all the Taureans, we know you're the most grounded sign of them all. As a hard worker and reliable friend, we suggest the good ol' Tabi Western boot to match.

Gemini: Reflective Tabi Ankle Boot

We all know Geminis have multiple sides. One can be playful, while the other can be in work mode 24/7. Being a sign known for having various hobbies and passions, the Reflective Tabi Ankle Boots are the perfect pair to keep up with a Gemini's multiple talents. At first glance, these shoes appear black, but when a light flashes on the pair of boots, a holographic texture appears, making these Tabi's perfect for their busy schedule.

Cancer: Tabi Satin Ballerina Flats

The most sensitive and carefree sign needs a pair of shoes that will match their peaceful energy. So, we suggest the Tabi Satin Ballerina flat for their laid-back nature and soft personality. The pink satin color-way and the dainty bow add the perfect touch of coquetteness that all Cancers exude.

Leo: Tabi Glitter Leather Ankle Strap Platform Pumps Sandals

Do Leos even need an introduction? These party animals are known for their uniqueness, which deserves an eclectic shoe. So, we recommend the Tabi Glitter Leather Ankle Strap Platform Pumps Sandals which gives Leos the sequin they need to shine at any party.

Virgo: Tabi Knee-High Boots

Virgos are your practical and reliable besties who always think three steps ahead. If they were to invest in any Tabi, it would have to be a brown pair of knee-high boots. These boots are perfect for their daily walk after re-organizing their entire life.

Libra: Tabi Ballerinas - Pale Blue

Known to be the popular kid in class, work and friend groups, Libras have the ability to to connect with anyone in a room. So, for this cool kid, the Tabi Ballerinas in Pale Blue are the perfect blend of classic and cool-girl energy.

Scorpio: Tabi Ankle Strap Shoe

The most passionate and loyal sign of them all (slightly debatable), the Scorpio in your life needs a romantic shoe to match. We recommend the Tabi Ankle Strap Shoe, which is sultry but has a short heel for practicality.

Sagittarius: Tabi Broken Mirror Slingback

Unafraid to take fashion risks, this sign can rock any Tabi style. But we see the Sagittarius styling the Tabi Broken Mirror Slingbacks for a day or night fit.

Capricorn: Tabi Drawstring Ankle Boot

As a natural-born leader, Capricorns need a shoe that will let them slay the day away. For that, we recommend the Tabi Drawstring Ankle Boot for a practical flair. With the drawstring feature, it's the perfect shoe that lets people know who's boss.

Aquarius: Timberland Tabi

This sign beats to the rhythm of their drum. Unpredictable and constantly creative, the Tabi Timberland is the perfect pair of unexpected shoes to match the Aquarius' personality.

Pisces: Tabi Mary Janes

Pisces can be moody but easily channel their emotions, sensitivity and desires. So, the next time you Pisceans profess your love, do it in a pair of Tabi Mary Janes.

