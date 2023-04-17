Feels 'like pajamas': Amazon can barely keep this comfy T-shirt dress in stock — it's down to $13

Now hear this: T-shirt dresses are the de facto uniform of summer 2023. They’re loose, they’re comfy and they’re easy to throw on and go, whether you’re heading to the store, a picnic in the park or just the living room. We’re not the only ones who think so. When the Amazon Essentials Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress was marked down last year, it immediately sold out — in all 11 colors. Now, the dress is back in stock for up to 40% off (as low as $13!), and we’re not letting it slip through our fingers again. Neither should you.

The popularity of the dress can be attributed to its composition. It’s made of a blend of rayon and elastane, so it feels just like a pair of PJs. The soft, luxe jersey drapes beautifully and can easily be belted, tied at the hem or worn loose.

The magic is in the frock’s neckline. An open neck and a ballet back bring on the sex appeal — perfect for showing off tattoos or a tan. But it’s not cut so low that it’ll reveal your bra.

This flattering t-shirt dress will have you getting admiring looks left, right and center. (Photo: Amazon)

Trims the tummy

“I have a hard time finding a dress that makes me comfortable,” one formerly frustrated shopper lamented. “This one is AMAZING!! After having two kids I have some left over ‘jello’ in my stomach area, and this dress hides it nicely. It is not too snug and not so loose that it looks like my grandma’s dress! I would recommend this dress to everyone.

Contours galore

“Soooo soft and lightweight,” another added. “This is a perfect summer dress. It is a bit on the thin side, so you need to take care when choosing undergarments. It’s not see-through, however...It’s flattering in all the right places and hides my stomach in the right spots after three kids.”

Versatile

Shoppers also love that they can toss it on to go anywhere and do anything. “The material is super comfortable and is lightweight and flattering,” a reviewer shared. “It is a perfect dress to throw on with flip-flops for a run to the grocery store, but you could also wear it with strappy sandals for a date-night look. I bought it in three colors.”

“This dress is a great one to throw on for a quick trip to the store or for everyday wear,” another added. “Most comfortable and easy to wear!”

In short: If you want to look put-together without having to put effort into your look, this is the dress for you. This reviewer said it best: “Felt like pajamas but looked great for work. Compliments all day.”

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

