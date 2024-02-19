I can’t imagine a booze-free break – but I’m part of a dying breed

'I have had to quit [alcohol], with a few exceptions: trips abroad being one of them' says Fenwick Elliott

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. My name is Annabel and I’m a holi-alcoholic. I used to drink far too much on a day-to-day basis but I’m a mother now and have had to quit, with a few exceptions: trips abroad being one of them. So I’d be pretty forlorn if I was among the tourists in Zanzibar this month whose hotels ran out of booze. Thanks to a supply shortage on the east African archipelago, resorts have been left with dwindling reserves of beer and wine – and foreign guests, whose cash accounts for 90 per cent of the island’s GDP, are understandably miffed.

One American tourist, who wished to remain anonymous, declared: “I love Zanzibar and its beaches… the only challenge I feel now is I can’t get hard liquor. I want to have spirits or even whisky but nothing is found in the hotel.” Hear, hear.

The fact that I can remember, in searing detail, the very few incidents during which I’ve found myself unexpectedly unable to obtain alcohol while travelling – once on a road trip through North America’s Bible Belt states, where in some counties it’s banned on Sundays; and another time in Dubai, where it was (at the time) illegal on religious holidays – should tell you all you need to know about my unhealthy relationship with it.

Both times, I moved through all the stages of grief: denial (there must be some mistake!) anger (it’s a hotel full of tourists, why should we be punished by a God we don’t believe in?) bargaining (can’t you make an exception, kind bartender?) and depression (I guess I’ll just end the day with a glass of tap water then).

I’m far from alone. You only have to glance across an airport departure lounge at the crack of dawn to see you – relishing in one of the only situations, bizarrely, where it is socially acceptable to drink publicly in the morning. If you did so on the Tube, you’d be arrested. But about to catch a flight? Cheers to that.

A uniquely British quality?

As someone who is half English, half Irish, it is written into my genes to be a lush on holiday, or so the clichés go. There are two distinct and paradoxical strains to the British tourist stereotype, of course. We’re either a bunch of crass, heathen barbarians, or we’re very civilised, acutely polite and overly apologetic, depending on whether you find us in Magaluf or Mustique – but regardless of which camp we fall into, we’ve always got a drink in our hand. I spoke to some of Telegraph Travel’s overseas writers for their views.

Anthony Peregrine, based in Languedoc, notes: “Certainly, France has fewer boozy holiday hotspots than, say, Spain or Greece, the sorts of places where the British fling themselves at happy hour from breakfast time onwards. That said, mature Britons, the ones holidaying or living in southern France, may also surprise their French equivalents with their enthusiasm for local wines. Also beer, cognac, calvados and anything else which comes in a bottle. The French equivalents have little tradition of the never-empty glass.”

From Germany, Andrew Eames weighs in: “Germans, unlike Britons, don’t usually drink to get drunk. For sure, the older generation are happy to drink beer at any time of day, but that’s because it is regarded as ‘liquid bread’, a form of nourishment. Which is why you can buy beer at a McDonalds in Germany, but not any other form of alcohol.”

The Americans share with us a contradictory reputation. “They are saints or sinners when it comes to booze,” states Douglas Rogers. “They’re either puritans who drink nothing at all – or they get completely smashed.”

And sure enough, according to American travel writer Sara Sherwood, it all comes down to the destination. “Sit in a Mediterranean restaurant in August and you’re more likely to see British tables sinking multiple bottles of rosé than you are to see Americans, French or anyone else getting legless at lunch,” she argues. “But do the Americans really drink less? Or is it that Europe isn’t a boozing destination for Americans – for that, seek them in New Orleans for Mardi Gras, or Florida for Spring Break. For Americans, Europe is for culture, so you tend to get better-behaved Yanks on a mission to learn, whereas for Brits, European beaches are more economically accessible and are therefore more of a playground.”

A generational switch?

One observation that arose with everyone I spoke to was the marked generational shift that has taken place over time. “All signs point to a decline in public displays of drunkenness,” says Sherwood. “GenZers in high-income countries worldwide have turned away from alcohol since the Covid pandemic.” Eames, too, remarks that “younger German generations are also drinking less and therefore less likely to be spotted on the rampage abroad”.

It’s the same story in France, Peregrine suggests: “French consumption is dropping fast. This is especially true of wine, as every second TV programme demonises it – French health fanatics perfectly content to knock on the head one of our key industries and big earners.” He adds: “Elements of French youth are falling for the new puritanism. As a 35-ish winemaker told me recently: ‘Even friends of mine now behave as though a glass of wine with dinner every night was the threshold of alcoholism’.”

Even in the UK, recent studies indicate that up to a quarter of 16-to-24-year-olds are teetotal. Lauren Burnison launched the nation’s first sober travel company, We Love Lucid, in 2019, telling Telegraph Travel: “I wanted to share with others the life-changing impact that booze-free travel had on me. Most importantly, I wanted to give people the opportunity to connect with others that have decided to quit or that are reassessing their relationship with alcohol.”

I can’t imagine a booze-free break – do I have a problem?

I’m incapable of moderation when drinking on both holiday and home turf (though I take pride in never behaving like a lout while under the influence), which is why I save the wine for special occasions and foreign adventures.

Issy Hawkins, an English actress and sobriety campaigner who is turning 30 this year, has amassed millions of TikTok fans for her recovery tales. “I used to love holidays when I was a drinker for the sole reason that they were acceptable day-drinking extravaganzas to the normal drinkers, so I wouldn’t be doing it alone,” she says. “And as far as I was concerned, the earlier the better. Airport drinking at 7am, strawberry daiquiris by the pool at 11am. It was just an excuse to not only drink lots but start at the most outrageous time possible. And seeing that I spent most of my waking hours thinking about where my next drink was coming from, this was the ultimate opportunity to go mad.”

Issy was 21 when she went into treatment for alcohol addiction. “It was fairly unheard of then to be sober in your twenties,” she recalls. “I was a total fish out of water. Now, however? Sober young people are growing in numbers. And I think it’s fantastic that where everyone used to just drink because it was the norm, today there are questions about whether alcohol is something that actually agrees with them, right from the get-go.”

As for holidays, “where I would quite happily sit in a sun lounger getting annihilated for a week and not seeing anything interesting, I’ll now actually explore, do excursions, research the best restaurants and spend my drinking budget on sampling the best food”, she says. “And I don’t wake up with chronic anxiety and an upset stomach. Who wants that when you’re on holiday?”

Three (almost) booze-free holiday destinations...

Maldives

This Muslim-majority archipelago lets the island resorts set their own rules, so you’ll find alcohol aplenty. Its capital Malé and the local islands, however, ban its sale and consumption.

United States

Although America’s deeply unpopular prohibition laws were repealed in the 1930s, a number of counties, all of them in the south, remain “dry”. Arkansas has the most (more than 30), in which it is illegal to buy alcohol. You can, however, consume it, so long as you cross county lines to procure it.

UAE

The rules in this Middle Eastern federation have changed considerably over the past decade, in a testament to how much the likes of Dubai and Abu Dhabi have been willing to accommodate expats and tourists. Alcohol went from being available only in certain resorts with special permits, and never during the month of Ramadan, to something that is fairly free-flowing for foreigners all year round (just don’t be seen drinking or drunk in public).

...And one where booze is banned

Saudi Arabia

A number of other Muslim-majority countries ban booze, but aren’t holiday options (see Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia and Libya). Saudi Arabia, however, opened up to tourists in 2019 and already boasts plenty of lavish Dubai-style resorts. Yet it remains steadfastly booze-free – for now. In a slight easing of the rules, it was recently announced that after 70 years of prohibition, one shop will soon open in Riyadh to supply alcohol exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats. Should it wish to compete with the UAE for tourists, a further relaxation of restrictions may well be needed.

