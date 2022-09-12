AT&T actress Milana Vayntrub speaks candidly about her abortion at 22 years old: 'There was no part of me that was like weighting the options'

Milana Vayntrub revisited her abortion story during an appearance on Rachel Bilson's podcast Broad Ideas.

The actress, who was introduced to many as AT&T saleswoman "Lily Adams" in the media company's advertisements, joined Bilson and her co-host Olivia Allen to talk through both her career and her personal life. When discussing her activism and thoughts about the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Vayntrub spoke openly about getting an abortion at the age of 22.

