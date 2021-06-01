Annoyed by a slow PC while playing your favorite games? Here's a solution

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. Some of the products written about here are offered in affiliation with Verizon Media, owner of Yahoo Life. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

System Mechanic speeds up your computer, and can make your gaming PC fast and efficient. (Photo: Getty)

Whether you’ve been honing your gaming skills for eons or just started playing to fight quarantine boredom, you understand the importance of a top-performing gaming PC. Simply put, it has to perform on a higher level than your regular home computer. But if your PC often crashes mid-combat or runs so slowly you can barely complete a quest, what’s the point?

Of course, these kinds of PC problems are pretty common. Even the most tricked-out machines can struggle to deliver the speed, accuracy and dimension you need for a smooth and visually compelling gaming experience — so think about how hard a mid-range gaming PC has to work.

When your computer becomes overtaxed, top-quality software like System Mechanic can pick up the slack. System Mechanic is one go-to solution for restoring maximum speed, power and efficiency to your PC — and now it has an innovative game-boost feature, too. System Mechanic could be a game-changer when it comes to gaming — but it’s also shockingly affordable.

System Mechanic's Live Boost tool lets you boost your PC's power in real time or on demand. (Photo: iolo)

This monthly fee is just a fraction of what an actual video game costs, but it helps to ensure all your favorite games run smoothly and reliably. No crashing, freezing or frustration — just hours of uninterrupted fun.

The secret to the success of System Mechanic is superior multitasking. The software is always running in the background to clear clutter and keep your computer at peak performance, but its new LiveBoost tool is the cherry on top. LiveBoost cranks up the power when your PC needs it most — specifically when you’re gaming, streaming or downloading large files.

Story continues

When multiple applications are competing for your PC’s attention, its performance can suffer. System Mechanic LiveBoost remedies this issue by harnessing your PC’s power, diverting attention from other programs and settings and keeping your PC focused on the task at hand — either in real time or on demand. Both features accomplish the same goal but in different ways.

System Mechanic Live Boost will do the work for you or let you customize your own settings. (Photo: iolo)

Shop it: System Mechanic, 30-day free trial then $4.99 a month, subscriptions.yahoo.com

For instance, let’s say you’re busy gaming and suddenly your screen freezes. It can really mess up your flow, but it’s usually just a matter of pausing other programs that are hogging your PC’s bandwidth. System Mechanic’s LiveBoost tool has a NetBooster feature that lets you customize your settings in advance and prevent unwanted time-outs in real time by disabling settings that tend to stall gaming and streaming.

But it’s LiveBoost’s on-demand feature that takes things to the next level. This lets you control exactly how aggressively you want System Mechanic to disable unnecessary settings and programs.

System Mechanic Liveboost

So, imagine you’re gaming on your PC, and your system stops responding. LiveBoost lets you access a list of programs currently running, then pick and choose which ones you’d like to disable for an immediate power boost. It’s a clever way to get you over that speed bump — and your selections will stay in place until you reboot your computer.

Bottom line: a slow and glitchy gaming experience doesn’t mean it’s game over for your PC. Before you rush into replacing or revamping your machine, clean it out from the inside with System Mechanic. The clutter-clearing software is just $4.99 a month — less than $60 a year.

Extending the life of your PC not only saves you the headache of breaking in a new machine, but it also saves you tons of cash in the long run.

Shop it: System Mechanic, 30-day free trial then $4.99 a month, subscriptions.yahoo.com

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.