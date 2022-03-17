Amazon’s bestselling tummy control leggings are 'buttery soft' — and on sale for $12

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Keep it all sucked in! (Photo: Amazon)

Not all leggings are created equal. Some sag or ride up. Others are so thin they leave little to the imagination. But when you find a pair of leggings that are not only opaque but truly comfortable, you put those babies on heavy rotation.

Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings make you feel like a million bucks every time you pull them on. They’re made of top-quality compression spandex that’ll boost your self-esteem all day long — and the best part is they're on sale for $12!

These No. 1 bestselling compression leggings have a lot of voices to vouch for their amazingness — more than 28,000 ratings, in fact.

“Best leggings ever, better than Gymshark,” wrote one enamored reviewer. “They make my butt look amazing, they feel great and I’ve never been more confident in leggings.”

Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings

Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings make your butt look great. (Photo: Amazon)

That’s high praise, but it’s totally earned. The tights are made of breathable cotton with enough spandex to conform to your shape, contour your curves, and hold in any trouble spots like a jiggly belly or hip dips. The high-rise waist is made of a wide, elastic band for built-in tummy control.

They happen to also be “buttery soft,” too, and “fit like a perfect glove,” says one five-star reviewer. “It does not dig into the skin anywhere and doesn’t create any rolls, also does not roll down.”

“I just tried the leggings on and oh man! They feel like the softest velvet to the hand, and they still do on my legs,” another gushed. “I just can't believe that clothing could be so cozy. I keep running my hand down them while wearing them because they feel so luxurious.”

Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings come in basic black, of course, but they’re also available in a slew of other colors and patterns, including Heather grey, olive and even punchier options like Kelly green.

If you can’t decide, opt for a three-pack, starting at $25. That way you can get neutral colors mixed in with brighter colors, like the black, dark grey, and royal blue trio. Or mix it up with black, olive and leopard print options.

Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings also come in a three-pack. (Photo: Amazon)

You can wear Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings for workouts — they’re designed to for athletic performance, after all. But most customers wear them as everyday pants, partly because they’re so cute, and partly because they simply don’t want to take them off.

“They are so soft and comfortable I could sleep in them,” wrote a thrilled shopper. “They make my butt look FANTASTIC and really [thin] out my hips and tummy.” Plus, they have “coverage up high enough to hide my imperfections.’

Say goodbye to self-consciousness once you have a serious pair of compression leggings in your wardrobe. “These are like heaven against your skin! I have a pretty hardcore mom bod currently, saddle bags and all, but these don't show the cellulite!” one fan confirmed.

And you can wear them over and over — customers attest to the fact that they wash well without fading.

Give your stretched-out old spandex the heave-ho as you switch out your wardrobe for spring, and get a set of Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings to usher in warmer weather.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

