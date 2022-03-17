Amazon’s bestselling tummy control leggings are 'buttery soft' — and on sale for $12
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Not all leggings are created equal. Some sag or ride up. Others are so thin they leave little to the imagination. But when you find a pair of leggings that are not only opaque but truly comfortable, you put those babies on heavy rotation.
Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings make you feel like a million bucks every time you pull them on. They’re made of top-quality compression spandex that’ll boost your self-esteem all day long — and the best part is they're on sale for $12!
These No. 1 bestselling compression leggings have a lot of voices to vouch for their amazingness — more than 28,000 ratings, in fact.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
“Best leggings ever, better than Gymshark,” wrote one enamored reviewer. “They make my butt look amazing, they feel great and I’ve never been more confident in leggings.”
Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings
That’s high praise, but it’s totally earned. The tights are made of breathable cotton with enough spandex to conform to your shape, contour your curves, and hold in any trouble spots like a jiggly belly or hip dips. The high-rise waist is made of a wide, elastic band for built-in tummy control.
They happen to also be “buttery soft,” too, and “fit like a perfect glove,” says one five-star reviewer. “It does not dig into the skin anywhere and doesn’t create any rolls, also does not roll down.”
“I just tried the leggings on and oh man! They feel like the softest velvet to the hand, and they still do on my legs,” another gushed. “I just can't believe that clothing could be so cozy. I keep running my hand down them while wearing them because they feel so luxurious.”
Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings come in basic black, of course, but they’re also available in a slew of other colors and patterns, including Heather grey, olive and even punchier options like Kelly green.
If you can’t decide, opt for a three-pack, starting at $25. That way you can get neutral colors mixed in with brighter colors, like the black, dark grey, and royal blue trio. Or mix it up with black, olive and leopard print options.
You can wear Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings for workouts — they’re designed to for athletic performance, after all. But most customers wear them as everyday pants, partly because they’re so cute, and partly because they simply don’t want to take them off.
“They are so soft and comfortable I could sleep in them,” wrote a thrilled shopper. “They make my butt look FANTASTIC and really [thin] out my hips and tummy.” Plus, they have “coverage up high enough to hide my imperfections.’
Say goodbye to self-consciousness once you have a serious pair of compression leggings in your wardrobe. “These are like heaven against your skin! I have a pretty hardcore mom bod currently, saddle bags and all, but these don't show the cellulite!” one fan confirmed.
And you can wear them over and over — customers attest to the fact that they wash well without fading.
Give your stretched-out old spandex the heave-ho as you switch out your wardrobe for spring, and get a set of Syrinx High-Waisted Control Leggings to usher in warmer weather.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD Fire TV, $150 (was $190), amazon.com
Samsung 55-inch Class Neo QLED QN85A Series 4K Smart TV, $1,093 (was $1,600), amazon.com
Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $320 (was $470), amazon.com
LG OLED C1 Series 65inch Alexa Built-in 4K Smart TV, $1,747 (was $2,500), amazon.com
Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Q80A Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,700 (was $2,700), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $110 (was $160), amazon.com
Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet, $428 (was $530), amazon.com
Apple AirPods Pro, $190 (was $249), amazon.com
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $239 (was $280), amazon.com
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $228.50 (was $300), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Far Cry 6 Standard Edition for PlayStation 5, $30 (was $60), amazon.com
Arcade 1UP PAC-Man 12-in-1 Legacy Edition, $380 (was $542), amazon.com
Carnival Games for Nintendo Switch, $18 (was $40), amazon.com
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch, $15 (was $60), amazon.com
Homall Gaming Chair, $85.50 (was $150), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX, $180 with on-page coupon (was $280), amazon.com
Roborock S4 Max Robot Vacuum with Lidar Navigation, $310 with on-page coupon (was $430), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac S11 Lite Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $140 (was $200), amazon.com
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $168 (was $210), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone and Tortoise Brown Resin Bracelet Watch, $30 (was $65), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $49 (was $70), amazon.com
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $45 (was $90), amazon.com
47 Pairs Fashion Earrings, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, starting at $37 (was $60), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Greenco Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Stackable Fridge Organizer Set of 6, $25 (was $40), amazon.com
Crock-Pot Slow Cooker, $120 (was $160), amazon.com
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer, $15 (was $16), amazon.com
Ninja FD302 Foodi 11-in-1 Pro 6.5-quart Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pen 2-pack, $17 (was $27), amazon.com
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $35 (was $60), amazon.com
Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $10 (was $12), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $34 for Queen with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
400 Thread Count Cotton Queen Size Sheet Set, $49 with on-page coupon (was $105), amazon.com
Chic Home 24-piece Danielle Queen Pintuck Color Block Bedding, $136 (was $308), amazon.com
Lush Décor Ravello Shabby Chic Style Pintuck White 5-piece King Comforter Set, $122 (was $320), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Gusseted Pillow 2-pack, $25 (was $37), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
KN95 Face Mask 60-pack, $23 with on-page coupon (was $43), amazon.com
Medical Grade Clinical F-Doc Forehead Thermometer, $25.50 with on-page coupon (was $83), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes 20 Count Pack of 10, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
Yotu KN95 Face Mask Black, 30 pieces, $10 (was $50), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (was $199), amazon.com
Fitness Reality X-Class Light Commercial Multi-Workout Abdominal/Hyper Back Extension Bench, $130 (was $200), amazon.com
Cossac Fitness Journal & Workout Planner, $23 (was $30), amazon.com
Bottle Bash Standard Outdoor Game Set, $40 (was $50), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle's newsletter.