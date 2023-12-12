Sydney Sweeney Is So Sparkly in This Sheer Chandelier Dress She Could Light Up My Living Room

John Lamparski

To cap off a week of truly excellent looks, Sydney Sweeney walked the red carpet at the New York City Anyone But You premiere on December 11 looking like a human chandelier—but in a chic way.

Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York Premiere John Lamparski

The actor's Miu Miu column dress was adorned with heavy, dangling crystal pendants at the bodice, with smaller crystals decorating the (obligatory) sheer skirt. The gown also featured a black leather belt under the bust to accentuate Sweeney's waist and add contrast, as well as a short slit at the back.

Columbia Pictures' "Anyone But You" New York Premiere Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Sweeney wore her hair in a sleek ballerina bun to show off her glittering pendant earrings, with a single curled strand worn loose around her face for a touch of Old Hollywood. Her head-to-toe sparkles look also extended to her manicure, with tiny white crystals adhered to the tips of her nude nails.

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sydney Sweeney has been killing the fashion game on her Anyone But You press tour. These looks included a sheer corset top wore under a cropped white blazer and matching trousers, a white skirt-and-sweater set by Schiaparelli and an effortlessly cool wide-legged jeans 'fit paired with a black vest and headband.

Originally Appeared on Glamour