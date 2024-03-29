Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on Her ‘Superhero’ Track Uniform, Olympics Prep and Designing for New Balance

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a bit of a renaissance woman.

She is a decorated athlete, with a resume that boasts two gold medal-winning performances at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She is an author, having released her book, “Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith,” in January. She is also a designer, and has released yet another collection with brand partner New Balance.

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will take place in July, New Balance released its star track-and-field athlete’s signature collection of footwear and apparel. The range, which debuted on March 1, includes both performance styles and comfort-driven pieces for everyday wear, all dressed in earth tones.

“For me, fashion is almost like Superman,” McLaughlin-Levrone told FN. “Track is kind of the superhero uniform, but I also love to dress up off the track. I love fashion, I love being able to express my style and I also love being comfortable. This collection is who I am in a nutshell.”

Although track-and-field is what made her a global icon, McLaughlin-Levrone —who won Olympic gold in the women’s 4 x 400m relay and the women’s 400m hurdles — can also hold her own in the design world. The athlete, who is just 24, is part of the New Balance roster that includes artists and designers with hit collections, such as Salehe Bembury, Storm Reid, Joe Freshgoods and Action Bronson.

“All of us cover different areas and genres, whether it’s music, entertainment, all different kinds of sports. There’s a unique audience that I have in the track-and-field community,” McLaughlin-Levrone said. “I have that track-and-field, young high school girl category. New Balance has always been in track-and-field but being able to continue to grow that and be a part of that reach for them, it’s cool for me.”

Clockwise: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s New Balance 9060, FuelCell Rebel v4 and FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 track spike. Courtesy of New Balance

The footwear in the collection includes the style-driven New Balance 9060, the new FuelCell Rebel v4 running shoe and the FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 track spike. “They all encompass who I am, all the different parts — the track, training and everyday life,” she said.

The highlight of the range is the 9060, a casual look executed in linen, stoneware and licorice hues. They were designed with hits of mesh, hairy suede uppers and laces that have a similar texture.

“The 9060 is honestly the coolest silhouette they have,” she said. “Neutral colors are my comfort zone — I love whites, creams, beiges, tans, browns. And to me, comfy screams fuzzy. That’s why we wanted to put different textures on the laces, on the shoes. These are my favorite shoes.”

McLaughlin-Levrone applied her fashion sensibilities to the collection’s FuelCell Rebel v4 and the FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 spike, which cater to her athletic needs.

“I love training in something that feels like a cloud but still is going to let me go the distance. The Rebel was the perfect silhouette for that. Also, they’re modern, they’re elevated and they’re trending with where fashion is going — minimalistic in some of the cuts, especially around the base of the shoe,” she said. “And the spikes, it’s one of their newer models — very sleek, very light. That’s how I like my spikes, to feel like there’s nothing on my feet.”

The 9060 has sold out via Newbalance.com, however pairs are still available on resale platforms, such as StockX, which has pairs starting at $190. The FuelCell Rebel v4 and the FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 spike are still available on New Balance’s website for $140 and $160, respectively.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone in several pieces from her New Balance signature collection. Courtesy of New Balance

As for the apparel, the collection features elevated everyday basics, such as a premium terry hoodie and sweatpant set, sleek high-rise leggings (ideal for both training or relaxing) and a varsity jacket.

“The clothing is quality, it’s made with great materials. I love that the sweats have pockets that zip, which is practical [laughs],” she said. “And a matching sweatsuit, you can’t go wrong with one, especially with that tone that we chose.”

She continued, “And for women, you also have a nice running tight, which can also be worn as a fashionable tight that matches the shoes. And the bomber jacket can be worn with or without the matching set. There are pieces that are interchangeable, that can be worn in multiple different ways, that are perfect for the springtime, whether you are wearing it to work out or for fashion.”

The apparel ranges in price from $60 to $130 on Newbalance.com.

Sydney McLaughlin with the gold medal she won with Team USA for the women’s 4 x 400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Although her latest collection is out now, McLaughlin-Levrone admitted she hasn’t thought of what she wants to create next — and that’s with good reason, as the Olympic Trials are quickly approaching, followed by the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

When questioned about her definition of success for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, McLaughlin-Levrone —who was sidelined in 2023 and missed the World Athletics Championships in Budapest due to a knee injury — she simply responded “whatever God’s plan is for me.” (The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials will take place June 21-30 in Eugene, Ore.)

“After last season, not being able to fully compete because of some injuries, I really just want to stay healthy and continue to progress the best I can, ”McLaughlin-Levrone said. “It really is the simple things for me right now.”

Sydney McLaughlin competing in the women’s 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

