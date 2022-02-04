These 'cozy,' 'silky' pj's come in over 100 colors and are up to $34 off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is just a sampling of the colors you can snag. (Photo: Amazon)

Freshly laundered sheets and cool, fluffed pillows are the perfect ingredients to a cozy night in. Another must-have? Here's a hint: Instead of lounging around in a pair of old sweats and a T-shirt with questionable stains, why not dress up your sleepwear/loungewear, too?

Over 8,000 five-star Amazon shoppers believe they found an excellent luxe pair of pj's on a budget. Enter: Swomog Women's Silk Satin Pajamas.

True to their name, they're made of an irresistably smooth silk satin, and the set includes a long-sleeve button-down and cuffed pants in the same print and fabric. Speaking of, this set comes in over 100 different colors and prints. We're talking classic solids, quirky cactus designs, leopard and, of course, pretty polka dots. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.

Starting at $16 (was $50)

We won't blame you if you spend all day in them. (Photo: Amazon)

Don't be fooled by the delicate fabric, either: It's safe to wash in a washing machine (though hand washing is still preferred).

They're on sale starting at just $16 (depending on size and color) at Amazon, down from their original price of $50.

Plus, you can save even more if you're an Amazon Prime member. Didn't sign up yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

"These pajamas are IT," shared one woman, who swears these pajamas make her look like her "life is put together."

"They are cozy," she continued. "They are silky. They have a waistband that doesn't cut off circulation, but feels instead, like a gentle hug. They aren't restrictive. You can sleep with one leg up and one leg down. You'll have no issues sleeping like a sea star in the middle of your bed. You can curl up like the world is ending, no problem. And honestly, I've also worn these pajamas all day at times."

"The most comfy thing I have put on my body" agreed another. "The fabric is very soft and comfortable. I’ll probably buy more of these. And finally having some matching pj's instead of a random T-shirt makes me feel like my life is very together."

"Love these," shared a shopper. "I have a really bad back, and these PJ's make turning over in bed much easier. There is no friction as [with] wearing fleece, flannel or cotton."

"I decided that I wanted to find something a little classier than my yoga pants and sweatshirt to lounge in at bedtime," shared one mom. "These pajamas exceeded my expectations. They are so buttery soft, cozy, and comfortable. They don’t make me too hot at night, and at age 46 that is a must. The fit is exactly what I expected. If you like baggy jams then you are going to want to size up, but I think the fit is perfect. They are also beautiful and flattering to wear.... My 12-year-old daughter told me that I look like 'a rich mom' wearing these. I do feel luxurious."

Starting at $16 (was $50), amazon.com

