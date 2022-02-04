These 'cozy,' 'silky' pj's come in over 100 colors and are up to $34 off at Amazon
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Freshly laundered sheets and cool, fluffed pillows are the perfect ingredients to a cozy night in. Another must-have? Here's a hint: Instead of lounging around in a pair of old sweats and a T-shirt with questionable stains, why not dress up your sleepwear/loungewear, too?
Over 8,000 five-star Amazon shoppers believe they found an excellent luxe pair of pj's on a budget. Enter: Swomog Women's Silk Satin Pajamas.
True to their name, they're made of an irresistably smooth silk satin, and the set includes a long-sleeve button-down and cuffed pants in the same print and fabric. Speaking of, this set comes in over 100 different colors and prints. We're talking classic solids, quirky cactus designs, leopard and, of course, pretty polka dots. Sizes range from XS to 3XL.
Starting at $16 (was $50), amazon.com
Don't be fooled by the delicate fabric, either: It's safe to wash in a washing machine (though hand washing is still preferred).
Here's the kicker: They're on sale starting at just $16 (depending on size and color) at Amazon, down from their original price of $50.
Plus, you can save even more if you're an Amazon Prime member. Didn't sign up yet? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
"These pajamas are IT," shared one woman, who swears these pajamas make her look like her "life is put together."
"They are cozy," she continued. "They are silky. They have a waistband that doesn't cut off circulation, but feels instead, like a gentle hug. They aren't restrictive. You can sleep with one leg up and one leg down. You'll have no issues sleeping like a sea star in the middle of your bed. You can curl up like the world is ending, no problem. And honestly, I've also worn these pajamas all day at times."
"The most comfy thing I have put on my body" agreed another. "The fabric is very soft and comfortable. I’ll probably buy more of these. And finally having some matching pj's instead of a random T-shirt makes me feel like my life is very together."
"Love these," shared a shopper. "I have a really bad back, and these PJ's make turning over in bed much easier. There is no friction as [with] wearing fleece, flannel or cotton."
What are you waiting for? Get them before the price skyrockets again:
"I decided that I wanted to find something a little classier than my yoga pants and sweatshirt to lounge in at bedtime," shared one mom. "These pajamas exceeded my expectations. They are so buttery soft, cozy, and comfortable. They don’t make me too hot at night, and at age 46 that is a must. The fit is exactly what I expected. If you like baggy jams then you are going to want to size up, but I think the fit is perfect. They are also beautiful and flattering to wear.... My 12-year-old daughter told me that I look like 'a rich mom' wearing these. I do feel luxurious."
Starting at $16 (was $50), amazon.com
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
TV deals:
TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV, $330 (was $500), amazon.com
Sony X85J 65-inch 4K Smart Google TV, $798 (was $1,200), amazon.com
Hisense 65A6G 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV, $450 (was $600), amazon.com
LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,597 (was $2,300), amazon.com
Vizio 65-inch P-Series Premium 4K Smart TV, $899 (was $1,300), amazon.com
Headphones and earbud deals:
Deegotech Bluetooth Beanie, $15 (was $23), amazon.com
Artix CL750 Wired Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control, $28 with on-page coupon (was $38), amazon.com
Tozo S2 Smart Watch, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, $252 (was $30), amazon.com
Smartphone and tablet deals:
Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset, $40 (was $60), amazon.com
NBA 2K22 for PlayStation 4, $25 (was $60), amazon.com
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for PlayStation 4, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Smonet Keyless Entry Smart Fingerprint Biometric Electronic Door Lock with Keypad, $125 with on-page coupon (was $400), amazon.com
Facebook Portal TV, $93 (was $149), amazon.com
Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat, $64 (was $120), amazon.com
Ohlux Smart WiFi LED Light Bulbs 4-pack, $24 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $149 (was $210), amazon.com
Samsung Jet 75 Stick Cordless Lightweight Vacuum Cleaner, $396 (was $499), amazon.com
iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum, $549 (was $600), amazon.com
Hoover WindTunnel 2 Whole House Rewind Corded Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $160 (was $170), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set, $90 (was $150), amazon.com
Dreo Air Fryer, $70 (was $90), amazon.com
Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set, $34 (was $44), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid, $160 (was $200), amazon.com
Ninja DT251 Foodi 10-in-1 Smart XL Air Fry Oven, $250 (was $350), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Organic Vitamin E Oil for Skin & Scars, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool 3-pack, $5 (was $7), amazon.com
Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask 12-pack, $12 (was $17), amazon.com
Premium Makeup Super-Fast Electric Brush Cleaner Machine, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
Soda Glove Ankle Boot, starting at $30 (was $90), amazon.com
Omoone Women's Lounge Plaid Long Shirt Jacket, $40 (was $67), amazon.com
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, starting at $47.50 (was $70), amazon.com
Blencot Women's Lightweight Color Block Hooded Sweater, $30 (was $42), amazon.com
Marmot Montreal Women's Knee-Length Down Puffer Coat, starting at $170 (was $285), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
MooMee Bedding Queen Duvet Cover Set, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Utopia Bedding Queen Comforter Duvet Insert, $30 (was $39), amazon.com
Intelligent Design Queen Cozy Comforter, $50 (was $90), amazon.com
Comfort Spaces Phillips Twin Cotton Comforter Set, $51 (was $73), amazon.com
Health and Wellness
Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer 12-pack, $60 (was $100), amazon.com
Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes Fresh Scent 10-pack, $13 (was $18), amazon.com
femometer Touchless Thermometer, $19 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Sports & Outdoors
Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag 360° Sensors + Innovative LCDs 4-piece Set, $180 with on-page coupon (was $250), amazon.com
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Indoor Cycling Bike, $436 (was $600), amazon.com
Gaiam Yoga Mat, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Sport Squad 2-in-1 Football Toss and Flying Disc Toss Backyard and Lawn Game, $43 (was $60), amazon.com
Xterra Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike, $147 (was $200), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.