'This little remote finger gives me more time to sleep': The Tiktok famous switch is on sale for $20 — today only
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
If you’re not quite ready for a robot vacuum cleaner, you might want to ease into home robotics with a cyborg lightswitch. The is one of those ‘Internet famous’ gadgets that Tiktokers are obsessed with and it’s at Amazon for $20, down from $39 — that’s 49% off, but only for today!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
How it works
This product really does seem like something Inspector Gadget came up with. It’s basically a tiny box that can mount to any rocker switch (the kind you tap to turn on and off) and when you want to turn on the switch, a tiny robot “finger” reaches out and taps the switch. You operate it with an app from your smartphone and it works with Alexa. There's absolutely no wiring required and has a battery life of 600 days.
This is one of those gadgets Amazon shoppers swear by — with 8,600 five-star reviews, it’s hard to argue with the Switchbot’s convenience.
“This is great for those of us in condos and apartments that require one to ‘buzz in’ the ups delivery or guests,” wrote a . “Easy to operate from my iPhone from any room. No more running to the panel to press the door buzzer. Also works with my Echo ‘Alexa, open the door.’”
"Perfect automation tool for a morning routine," a content customer wrote. "This little remote finger gives me more time to sleep, what more does a man need?"
“My husband got this to turn on his espresso machine 30 minutes before we wake up, that way the water is hot and ready for his espresso,” . “This very basic tool has made our morning routine much smoother and faster!”
“This solved our problem,” a noted. “We could not install a smart switch unless we rewired our home and that was too costly! But this solved our problem to automatically turn on and off the lights per the schedule we designed! Such a simple but amazing gadget!!”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:
Home theater deals:
LG 80 Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV, $377 (was $500), amazon.com
TCL 32-inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV, $158 (was $230), amazon.com
Bigasuo Upgrade HD Bluetooth Projector with Built in DVD Player, $127 (was $250), amazon.com
TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV, $348 (was $600), amazon.com
AuKing Mini Projector 2022, $62 (was $100), amazon.com
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $38 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Headphone, earbud, smartwatch and tablet deals:
Tozo T6 Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds, $24 (was $60), amazon.com
Rorsou R10 On-Ear Headphones, $14 (was $25), amazon.com
Apple AirPods 2nd Gen, $100 (was $159), amazon.com
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Tablet and tech deals:
Moto G fast, $150 (was $200), amazon.com
Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner, $6 (was $10), amazon.com
Motorola One 5G Ace, $300 (was $400), amazon.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android Tablet, $180 (was $230), amazon.com
Fossil 44mm Gen 5E Stainless Steel and Leather Touchscreen Smart Watch, $159 (was $250), amazon.com
Video game deals:
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz Professional LED Monitor, $130 (was $230), amazon.com
Glorious Model O RGB 67g Lightweight Gaming Mouse, $50 (was $85), amazon.com
FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X, $35 (was $70), amazon.com
Tonor Computer Cardioid Condenser PC Gaming Mic with Tripod Stand & Pop Filter, $30 (was $50), amazon.com
Smart-home deals:
Google Nest Thermostat, $100 (was $130), amazon.com
Echo Dot (4th Gen), $28 (was $50), amazon.com
YoLink Mini Plug, $22 (was $30), amazon.com
Blink Mini 2-Camera Kit, $35 (was $65), amazon.com
Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip, $47 (was $80), amazon.com
Vacuum deals:
Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, $55 (was $90), amazon.com
eufy by Anker HomeVac H11 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $50 (was $60), amazon.com
Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $150 (was $220), amazon.com
Fashion deals:
Auselily Women Short Sleeve Loose Maxi Dress, $37 (was $53), amazon.com
Crocs Unisex-Adult Crocband Clog, $35 in some sizes/colors (was $50), amazon.com
Satina High Waisted Leggings, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
LouKeith Womens Sleeveless Halter Top, $16 (was $20), amazon.com
Anrabess Women's Casual Loose Sundress, $35 (was $47), amazon.com
Kitchen deals:
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe , $15 with on-page coupon (was $30), amazon.com
Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $25 (was $44.50), amazon.com
Chefman Air Fryer, $64 (was $100), amazon.com
Skoy Non-Scratching Reusable Scrub for Kitchen 2-pack, $7 (was $17), amazon.com
Ninja IG601 Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Combo, $200 (was $350), amazon.com
Portable Blender, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Popco Silicone Microwave Popcorn Popper, $15 (was $20), amazon.com
Willow & Everett Coffee Espresso Machine, $90 with on-page coupon + exclusive Yahoo code 07YAHOOLATTE (was $140), amazon.com
Beauty deals:
M3 Naturals Anti Cellulite Massage Oil, $34 (was $50), amazon.com
Olay Total Effects 7 in 1 Night Cream, $16 (was $22), amazon.com
Andalou Naturals Hyaluronic Dmae Lift Firm Skin Cream, $16 (was $27), amazon.com
Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash, $15 (was $30), amazon.com
Demora Foot Peel Mask 2-pack, $20 (was $25), amazon.com
Bedding deals:
Mellanni Queen Sheet Set, $35 (was $50), amazon.com
Cartman 148-piece Tool Set General Household Hand Tool Kit, $30 (was $40), amazon.com
Cushy Form Knee Pillow for Side Sleepers, $19 (was $30), amazon.com
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $11 (was $20), amazon.com
Nestl Queen Sheets Set, $24 (was $35), amazon.com
Jollyvogue Standard Bed Pillows 2-pack, $28 with on-page coupon (was $40), amazon.com
Health and Wellness:
BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, $6 (was $34), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
Chgd KN95 Face Mask 30-pack, $6 (was $40), amazon.com
Lawn and Garden:
Cedar Raised Planter Box with Legs, $170 with on-page coupon (was $210), amazon.com
Garden Kneeler And Stool, $50 (was $70), amazon.com
Mayne Fairfield 5829B Tall Planter, $77 (was $105), amazon.com
Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer, $169 (was $200), amazon.com
Outland Living Rectangle Plastic Planter Box 4-pack, $62 (was $110), amazon.com
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.
Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.