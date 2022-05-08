'This little remote finger gives me more time to sleep': The Tiktok famous switch is on sale for $20 — today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Make the switch and change your life. (Photo: Amazon)

If you’re not quite ready for a robot vacuum cleaner, you might want to ease into home robotics with a cyborg lightswitch. The SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher is one of those ‘Internet famous’ gadgets that Tiktokers are obsessed with and it’s on sale at Amazon for $20, down from $39 — that’s 49% off, but only for today!

$20 $39 at Amazon

How it works

This product really does seem like something Inspector Gadget came up with. It’s basically a tiny box that can mount to any rocker switch (the kind you tap to turn on and off) and when you want to turn on the switch, a tiny robot “finger” reaches out and taps the switch. You operate it with an app from your smartphone and it works with Alexa. There's absolutely no wiring required and has a battery life of 600 days.

This is one of those gadgets Amazon shoppers swear by — with 8,600 five-star reviews, it’s hard to argue with the Switchbot’s convenience.

“This is great for those of us in condos and apartments that require one to ‘buzz in’ the ups delivery or guests,” wrote a satisfied shopper . “Easy to operate from my iPhone from any room. No more running to the panel to press the door buzzer. Also works with my Echo ‘Alexa, open the door.’”

"Perfect automation tool for a morning routine," a content customer wrote. "This little remote finger gives me more time to sleep, what more does a man need?"

“My husband got this to turn on his espresso machine 30 minutes before we wake up, that way the water is hot and ready for his espresso,” raved one reviewer . “This very basic tool has made our morning routine much smoother and faster!”

“This solved our problem,” a happy shopper noted. “We could not install a smart switch unless we rewired our home and that was too costly! But this solved our problem to automatically turn on and off the lights per the schedule we designed! Such a simple but amazing gadget!!”

