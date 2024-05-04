Switchback Brewing is building a bigger and better tap house and beer garden in South End

Switchback Brewing Co. is transforming a historic brick building on their property on Flynn Avenue in Burlington into a new Tap House & Beer Garden, according to a news release.

The 3,700-square-foot building will have "ample" bar and table seating and an outdoor patio. The bar will have 20 taps with a variety of "fan favorites," in addition to smoked beers and beers from a new side project, Askew Beer Co., Switchback said.

There will also be cocktails featuring Switchback's Essential Spirits line, a collaboration with Appalachian Gap Distillery. Essential Spirits emerged as a solution to repurpose surplus beer resulting from the pandemic shutdown, made by distilling Switchback Ale at Appalachian Gap. Switchback said the project has grown to include Essential Vermont Malt Whiskey and Essential Vermont Hopped Gin, both of which will be on the menu at the Tap House & Beer Garden.

Artist's rendering of Switchback Brewing Company's new Tap House & Beer Garden, which will be housed in a historic brick building on the brewery's Flynn Avenue property.

The expanded menu will also include food from a full kitchen.

"Between our creative drink and food offerings, knowledgeable staff, and our expansive lawn for hosting events, we're looking forward to being a go-to community hub in the South End," Event Manager Amy Lieblein said in a statement.

Switchback hired ReArch Company, Wiemann Lamphere Architects and Engineering Ventures to design and build the new Tap House & Beer Garden, which will be more than twice the size of the brewery's current Tap Room.

